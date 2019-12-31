A Spectacular Year

I also do not think that it is going to get much worse from here. I think we are range bound, for both debt and equities, for 2020.

I think earnings are toppy. I think valuations are toppy and I do not think that our low interest rate environment is going to get much better from here.

The US economy is in good shape, but I do not think there is a lot of room left to go.

I would be taking money off the table, I would be taking some profits and saying, "Thank you very much."

The New Year is never the same as the last year; last year's strategies must be re-shaped to succeed in the next year.

Auld Lang Syne (Days Gone By)

Bonds, equities, risk assets, take your pick. Everybody made money. Everybody's portfolios danced in the starlight. Joy and happiness exceeded all expectations and we all should give thanks.

"When you jump for joy beware that no one moves the ground from underneath your feet."

- Mr. Trooper, the Sage

However, after the thanksgiving ceremonies, we all ask the pertinent question, "And now what?" Well, my more than four decades on Wall Street has taught me a few lessons. They have been hard earned but learned they have been. One might think that it is just one day to the next and so that things will continue on, in a normal processional manner, but I am here to tell you that is not how things work.

This is because the New Year brings a re-set to money managers. It is because it is a New Year for taxes. It is because corporations end-load the year to get bigger earnings and because their executives will get bigger bonuses as a result. I could throw in many other reasons, but I can tell you, with assurance, that the New Year is never the same as the last year and that last year's strategies must be re-shaped to succeed in the next year. Reinvention is the "Mother of Necessity" on Wall Street.

First the celebration:

DJIA +22.01%

S&P 500 +28.50%

NASDAQ +34.82%

U. S. Treasuries + 6.98%

U.S. Corporates +14.68%

U.S. High Yield +14.30%

U.S. Municipals + 7.54%

In the New Year, never forget to thank your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!

A Peek into the Future

What I am about to present is my opinion, my honest opinion. There is no tout, no agenda, and I am beholden to no one and to no entity. You can agree, you can disagree, but this is what I think.

First, I would be taking some money off the table, I would be taking some profits and saying, "Thank you very much." What you have gained can be taken away, and I think it is now a good idea to reap some of what you have sown. This is a matter of "Preservation of Capital," the first through tenth of Grant's Rules, and it applied in the last year and it is still applicable in the New Year.

The primary driver of the markets, last year, in my opinion, was not revenues or earnings or valuations but the world's central banks. They lowered rates, created "Pixie Dust" money, created trillions in negatively yielding bonds and all of it at a cost of nothing. This allowed money to flow through to the markets and it allowed for re-financings, equity buy-backs, and for both people and corporations to borrow for nothing, next to nothing, or even at negative interest rates. It has been a "Borrower's Paradise" but now there is scant room for the needle to move, without creating havoc, so that lowering rates will not help, or not help much, the prices of assets any longer. The gauntlet has been mostly run.

I would further state that the economy of the United States is in good shape. In many ways you could say, "great shape." The forward question becomes then not where it is now, but where it is going from here, and I do not think there is a lot of room left to go. I think earnings are toppy. I think valuations are toppy and I do not think that our low interest rate environment is going to get much better from here.

Having said that, I also do not think that it is going to get much worse from here. Consequently, I think we are range bound, for both debt and equities, for 2020, and I do not think that we will get much appreciation, or depreciation, unless a Black Swan flies in and upsets the apple cart.

This also means that one of the big issues, for 2020, will be yield. It is very difficult to find now and I do not expect this situation to improve. The issue here is not "relative value" but "absolute value." The lack of yield is creating major problems for insurance companies, pension funds, university endowments and retirees. I expect this to problem to continue and perhaps even worsen. We are caught in a quagmire where the flip side of our "Borrower's Paradise" is a "Fixed-Income Hell." I do not see this changing anytime soon because the governments of the world cannot afford the change, and the central banks, I can assure you, will do their bidding.

"We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day."

- Edith Lovejoy Pierce

Best Opportunities in 2020, in my opinion:

5G

5G will explode on February 24. On that day, the largest 5G spectrum auction in American history is expected to take place. It will transform:

The $1.8 trillion energy industry

The $5 trillion agriculture industry

The $7 trillion healthcare industry

The $22 trillion retail industry

The $35 trillion manufacturing industry

That's $70 trillion altogether!

Closed-end Funds with double digit yields that pay monthly.

Companies with new technologies in the Shale Oil Patch.

