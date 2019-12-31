Helius Medical's New Report Provides More Evidence That Its Device Is Ineffective

About a month ago, HSDT did an equity raise at $0.35 per share, we expect to see another raise soon as cash will run out by March.

We believe PoNS sales will suffer even more after this study, as the PoNS treatment plus physical therapy costs a whopping $30K with little to no insurance coverage.

This was the same result as a similar study HSDT did in order to get FDA approval, which was rejected earlier this year.

The report precisely states: “Results between arms did not significantly differ from each other”, comparing the PoNS to placebo.

Helius Medical (HSDT) has rallied on headline news that published research on its PoNS device showed “positive results” but the results were actually about as negative as can be.

On 1/22/19, we published a bearish report on Helius Medical (HSDT), when it was trading at over $8 a share, stating that we believe its PoNS (Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator) device is ineffective and will be rejected by the FDA. It was clinically tested on patients with Tramautic Brain Injury (TBI) as an adjunct to a rigorous physical therapy schedule. Patients showed an improvement on many different tests after going through the treatments. Our analysis revealed that it was actually the physical therapy that gave the patients good results, and not the PoNS device.

The PoNS device was approved in Canada, because it’s easy to get medical devices approved there as long as safety is demonstrated. However, the US FDA rejected the PoNS for the same reasons we stated in our report:

the agency cited the lack of sufficient information to determine the relative contributions of the PoNS device and physical therapy in its clinical trials.

The PoNS device delivers electrical stimulation to the tongue. Below is a photo of a patient using the PoNS:

Source: CBC Article

Helius Medical’s Recent Study Report Further Confirms That The PoNS Device Is Ineffective

HSDT rallied on its headline news published on 12/19/19 that was titled:

Independent Research Published Show Positive Results on Translingual Neurostimulation Plus Physical Therapy With Statistically Significant Improvement in Balance and Gait Scores and the Outcomes Were Sustained for 12 Weeks After Discontinuing Treatment

What’s key to see in the PR title above is that the research published positive results from the translingual neurostimulation plus physical therapy. That’s nothing new, as the physical therapy is what brings the positive results, not the electrical stimulation.

If one actually reads the report, which we believe most of the traders who fueled this rally haven’t, it specifically states on the first page:

Results between arms did not significantly differ from each other.

This means that the PoNS group didn’t do any better than the placebo group. That is a fail. The PoNS group was the high-frequency pulse ("HFP") plus physical therapy ("PT"). The placebo group was the low-frequency pulse ("LFP") plus physical therapy. The physical therapy regimen was the same for each group, so the only difference between each group was the amount of electrical stimulation between the device used in the PoNS ("HFP") group and the sham ("LFP") group.

This was similar to the results of the previous Helius funded study, which was used to apply for the FDA de novo 510k approval, but was rejected. Therefore this new study only confirms what has been shown before: PT plus anything else is effective. One can therefore reasonably expect that any positive outcomes can be again attributed to the effect of PT.

The PT regimen was very challenging, and was 2-3 hours per day, 6 days a week for 14 weeks. The participants were then tested for another 12 weeks after treatment discontinuation. 37 of the 43 participants completed the entire 26 week study.

According to the study, the HFP/LFP stimulation ratio was 1875:1. That shows how much more intense the electrical stimulation was with the HFP compared to the LFP. Yet still there was no significant difference in patient results.

From the report:

This 26-week, randomized trial (Clinicaltrials.gov, NCT02158494) was developed to investigate high-frequency pulse (HFP) TLNS plus PT, as treatment for individuals with persistent balance deficit due to mmTBI, compared with low-frequency pulse (LFP) TLNS plus PT as a control.....the focus of this study shifted from using the LFP as a control to one of a comparison between the treatment arms (PT plus either HFP or LFP)

The above means that the study was originally planned as a controlled study with the LFP treatment serving as a sham treatment (placebo). But later the control arm became a treatment arm with the control now being a baseline before the PT treatment started.

Furthermore, the PR states that it’s independent research. However, disclosures in small print at the very end of the report reveal that three of the authors are inventors of the PoNS and are owners of Advanced Neurorehabilitation, the parent holding company, that exclusively licensed the PoNS technology to Helius. These three authors are holders of HSDT and a fourth author is an employee of Helius who also owns stock.

With The High Price Of The PoNS Device, This Reported Study Will Likely Hurt Sales

The PoNS device and treatment program costs patients a whopping $30K CAD in Canada. This therapy isn’t covered by publicly funded health care systems or most private insurance. Six days a week for 14 weeks of intense physical therapy likely on its own would cost significantly less than $30K. That’s meeting a physical therapist 84 times. Let’s assume that the cost to the therapist is $100 per session, and insurance normally pays for half. That comes to an out of pocket cost to the patient of 84 x $100/2 = $4,200.

Now that this second study is revealed that there’s no difference between the PoNS device and a placebo, we think that will dissuade many patients from paying the extra cost to try out the PoNS.

Helius Medical Only Has Enough Cash To Last Until March

HSDT burns about $5.5M in cash per quarter. On quarter ended 9/29/19, the Company reported $9M in cash. On 11/22/19, the Company raised about $1.7M in an equity raise, at an offering price of only $0.35 per share. This total of about $10.7M in cash will only last two quarters, which ends in March, 2020.

As HSDT has just sold shares at $0.35 apiece a little over a month ago, we believe the Company will take advantage of this rally to raise more money at a higher price, as they should. Historically, the Company hasn’t been one to wait until it’s almost broke before raising money. We believe Helius would probably be able to raise money today at $0.50-$0.60 a share while the stock price is trading at over $0.90. But if it fades even lower, they may only be able to get $0.35 per share again.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HSDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: whitediamondresearch.com/...