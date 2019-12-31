Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: CSG Systems International, Inc.

The growth of cord cutting is both an opportunity and a threat to CSG Systems International. We are cautious on the stock because of this uncertainty.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." We are looking at CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS), a services provider that works closely with telecom and media companies to provide a myriad of services. The company is conservatively managed, and the business puts up solid operating metrics. The rise of 5G technology and continued growth of "cord-cutting" is a wildcard that provides a bit of uncertainty in how CSG Systems will navigate a changing operating environment in the years ahead. We will detail the existing business and explain why we are cautious on the stock.

CSG Systems International is a business solutions company that offers a variety of services to its customers that are centered around three major categories: Revenue/Customer Management, Customer Experience, and Digital Monetization. The company's client base is centered around the communications industry, with telecom and cable providers making up CSG's core base. The company is also highly concentrated in the Americas, with only slight exposure to the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions.

The company generates approximately $1 billion in annual revenues. Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 7.14%. Over the same time frame, EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 3.60%. Earnings per share have been a middle ground of sorts, growing at a 5.34% rate.

Fundamentals

To being our fundamental analysis of CSG Systems International, we will better understand the company's operating model by looking at a number of key metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure that the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Operating margins are pretty steady. This is partially due to the company's model of operating on long-term contracts that provide stable and recurring revenue streams. The company isn't very CAPEX intensive (3-6% or revenue spent on CAPEX), so it is able to generate cash flow at a solid rate of about 10%. Its return on capital is a bit more volatile, but has cleared our benchmark for most of the decade. From an operating standpoint, CSG Systems is quite consistent. The company has developed deep relationships with many major players in the communications field, so it more/less works with a "maintenance" like approach.

The other aspect of CSG Systems' operational fundamentals is the balance sheet. The balance sheet is crucial for any business because too much leverage can thwart even a strong business model. It can strain cash flow streams and expose investors to risk in the event that the business suffers an unexpected downturn.

CSG Systems' balance sheet is actually an area of strength for the company. The balance sheet carries about $357 million in total debt, for a leverage ratio of 1.83X EBITDA. While this is already below our cautionary threshold of 2.5X, the company also holds a strong cash position with $160 million in cash/equivalents. That is enough to pay down 45% of the company's total debt. This not only provides a margin of financial safety for management, but it also provides flexibility in M&A and other areas of expenditure.

Dividend and Buybacks

CSG Systems doesn't have much clout as a dividend growth stock, simply because the company just began paying its dividend in 2013. It has been raised every year since then, with a current streak of seven years. The annual payout amounts to $0.89 per share, which yields 1.73% on the current stock price. This will fail to entice income-oriented investors, as the yield is less than what even 10-year US treasuries can offer.

On the other hand, growth has been solid. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 13.3%. While this is slowing down (the most recent three increases were 6%, 6%, and 6.8%), this mid-to high-single digit pace still surpasses inflation easily. We might want more growth in the face of a low yield, but the overall business doesn't possess the growth to afford it. The payout is managed conservatively (similar to the company's financials), with a cash payout ratio of just 21%. This, combined with CGS Systems' stable revenue streams, implies a very safe dividend. As long as the company manages modest growth moving forward, the current growth trajectory near 6% per annum is sustainable.

Though modestly, management does buyback stock to help push EPS growth a bit. Over the past decade, the float has shrunk from about 35 million to 33 million.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Because of how concentrated the revenue streams are for CSG Systems, the company's growth moving forward will be impacted by some very specific variables. Considering that approximately 60% of the company's revenues are generated by cable and satellite TV providers, the health of these providers is indirectly correlated to CSG Systems. The rapid growth of "cord-cutting" in the US market is a potential problem. The smaller these providers become due to a prolonged loss of customers, the less lucrative these service contracts with CSG Systems are likely to be. With additional streaming services entering the market in the coming months (Disney+ (DIS) is already out, and others are following), this problem is not going away.

Just as emerging technologies threaten to disrupt CSG Systems and its core business, there are also opportunities for growth. The company holds exposure to high-growth areas, including 5G and the Internet of Things, via its exposure to telecom companies that provide the bandwidth for these applications. It will take time to find out the answer, but we are looking for whether the migration away from traditional media consumption makes for a net gain/loss to CSG Systems. There is some overlap - some of CSG Systems' customers provide both traditional media and streaming services. However, streaming customers are less lucrative than traditional cable customers.

The company is not placing all of its eggs in just this basket. It is also diversifying its revenue streams. In late 2018, CGS Systems acquired Forte Payment Systems. The company provides assets in digital payment management. Given the company's financial flexibility, management has the resources to make more deals if the right opportunity arises. Despite this development, it really is the direction of media consumption and the opportunity of next-generation bandwidth capabilities that will ultimately write the story for CSG Systems. Time will ultimately tell how well the company is able to manage these potentially disruptive sector forces.

Valuation

Like most of the stock market, CSG Systems stock has had a strong year. At just under $52 per share, the stock trades near the high end of its 52-week range ($31-58).

Analysts are projecting CSG Systems to wrap up its fiscal year with EPS of approximately $3.38. This assigns an earnings multiple to the stock of 15.29X, which is a 22% discount to its 10-year median P/E ratio of 19.64X.

To add some additional perspective to the stock's valuation, we will look at things through a cash flow lens. While the stock's current FCF yield of 8.16% is near multi-year highs, we are nowhere near decade highs.

Things get a bit more interesting if we look ahead as well. The analyst community as a whole is projecting EPS to contract at a -5% rate over the next five years. Even though the P/E indicates a discounted valuation, we wouldn't want to pay 15X earnings for a company that is possibly going to see earnings contraction. While we usually identify a potential entry point as part of our analysis, we would like to avoid this stock until some clarity appears around the company's future performance in an environment of cord-cutting. The company's agreement with Comcast (CMCSA) expires this year, and how renewal goes for CSG Systems could be a potential "tell" for the direction oaf future contracts for the company.

Wrapping Up

CSG Systems is an otherwise solid company. The business produces solid fundamentals, and management uses a conservative approach that offers a bit of stability for investors. On the other hand, the continued migration of consumers away from cable and satellite TV is a potential worry considering CSG Systems' exposure to that sector. Despite the seemingly discounted valuation, the company's growth trajectory moving forward is too cloudy to feel comfortable being bullish. We remain cautious until some clarity is provided in the form of sustained growth.

