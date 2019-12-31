Neogen Corp: Benefiting From Trends In Food Safety And Animal Genomics

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) with a market cap of $3.4 billion is a leader in food and animal safety including diagnostic tests and equipment, along with veterinary tools and related items. Genomics testing for livestock has been a growth driver with more protein producers globally utilizing breeding optimization to enhance yields and detect microorganisms. Even though Neogen has presented strong growth over the past decade, trends have been weaker more recently with mixed results across product lines. The stock is down nearly 20% from its 52-week high while the long-term outlook continues to be positive with a number of long-term fundamental tailwinds. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where the stock is heading next.

NEOG Q2 Fiscal 2020 Results Recap

Neogen reported Q2 earnings on December 23rd with GAAP EPS of $0.31 which was $0.01 below consensus expectations. Revenue of $107.8 million, an increase of 0.7% year over year, missed the estimate by $2.1 million. During the quarter, food safety revenues increased by 6% balancing a 4% decline in the animal safety segment. An increase in the gross margin this quarter to 47.3% from 46.7% last year was a positive but offset by higher operating expenses including R&D, leading to a marginally lower operating income margin. Through the first six months of the fiscal year, net income is down by 1.2%.

Q2 Product level sales results

The main takeaway from the results is the wide variance in terms of product level momentum. Neogen appears to have solid results from the science-based proprietary diagnostics and testing systems, while the more commoditized products like livestock feed, animal care products, cleaners, and disinfectants are under pressure from broader macro themes. We see the latter group as also facing a more challenging competitive environment.

In food safety, double-digit percentage sales increase among tests for general sanitation along with kits to detect food allergens and foodborne pathogens were some of the positives. Specific product lines saw strong momentum including a test to detect Listeria which produces results in under 60 minutes with revenue growth of 25%. On the other hand, the company noted a 29% decline in sales of tests to detect antibiotics in milk based on lower demand from a large European distributor. Neogen is addressing this by expanding direct sales in the market. The point here is to highlight a generally mixed bag of results.

The weaker part of the business is animal safety with revenues down by 4% y/y in the quarter. This is despite a 17% increase in worldwide genomics testing with strong growth in the U.S., Australia, and Canada offset by a slower growth in Europe. The company noted market share gains in the companion animal parentage and wellness testing markets. Genomics is a flagship product for the company and the trend here is positive. During the quarter, an outbreak of swine fever in China supported a 40% increase in sales of cleaners and disinfectants in that market. Still, a 14% global decline in cleaners and disinfectants, a 13% decline in small animal supplements, a 10% decline in vet instruments and an 8% decline in sales of rodenticides and insecticide pressured growth in the quarter.

The company mentioned in the conference call how the business continues to be pressured by the U.S-China trade dispute. According to management, the recent favorable developments with easing tensions have yet to drive any positive impact on its operating environment .

There appears to be a truce called in the trade war near the end of the quarter, with an agreement signed to increase agricultural exports to China, as yet it's too soon to have seen positive impact on our market.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

Compared to fiscal 2019 revenues of $414.2 million and EPS of $115, current consensus expectations see revenue growth at 2.7% for the full year 2020 and EPS up just 2.2%. Looking ahead, there is an expected rebound in the growth outlook through 2021 with some of that based on an expanding product portfolio including recent announcements of AOAC approval for Neogen's new diagnostic tests.

The AOAC is an independent testing institute that validates diagnostics in accuracy to detect various residues in food production environments. Just last week, Neogen received approval for its 'Soleris for Enterobacteriaceae, designed to help prevent harmful bacteria from contaminating food, pet food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic products. In November, AOAC approved Neogen's 'Reveal 3-D for Peanut' designed to prevent peanut residue from contaminating foods. Neogen's expanding product portfolio is set to present further growth opportunities.

NEOG Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The theme in recent years has been a trend of decelerating growth following a series of acquisitions between 2014 and 2016. The company highlights that it has conducted 40 "synergistic acquisitions" since the year 2000 which has helped in consolidating its market position while driving a global expansion. Indeed, total revenues from the international market now represent 41% of the business. Neogen operates testing labs across the U.S. and in countries like Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Australia, and the U.K.

Recognizing that the diagnostics and testing lines continue to present solid growth, the large product portfolio including lower value-added items has sort of diluted what would otherwise be more positive momentum. From an operating standpoint, it makes sense for the company to have a vertical integration as customers ordering the core tests and diagnostics kits likely also need many of the other related food and animal safety products.

One concern for the stock is valuation as NEOG appears richly valued considering a P/E of 57.1x and 67.2x price to free cash flow. For the current fiscal 2020, expected revenue and EPS growth under 3% based on the consensus estimates as discussed above are underwhelming. Some of the current valuation premium is based on the company's leadership position and also what continues to be a rock-solid balance sheet that ended the quarter with $313 million in cash with no financial long-term debt. The cash position and recurring positive free cash flow could support future acquisitions.

The upside here goes back to management's comments on the weak macro environment observed through 2019. Should the global economy rebound in 2020, we see room for an improvement in Neogen's operating environment. Product lines more exposed to cyclical trends like cleaners and disinfectants alone should benefit from firming industrial activity in a bullish case. A greater global awareness on biosecurity and food safety, particularly in emerging markets, represent long-term fundamental growth drivers. The introduction of new diagnostics tests and a greater sales mix towards more value-added products are likely to support margins.

To the downside, the risk beyond a deterioration in the macro outlook, it will be important for the company to maintain momentum in its genomics and testing flagship products. Further declines of sales in ancillary animal safety product lines like veterinary equipment could begin dragging earnings lower.

Takeaway

A mixed bag of results in Q2 for Neogen and weaker trends over the past year have diluted an otherwise strong momentum in key products across the diagnostics and testing portfolio. The stock is pricey, but investors here are getting a market leader that is benefiting from a number of structural long-term growth drivers in food safety. We rate shares of NEOG as a hold, balancing our favorable view of the company against some valuation headwinds. We'd like to see some acceleration of growth but would look to buy shares on any further weakness to $55.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.