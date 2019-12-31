Bank Of Montreal: A Safe Equity To Diversify Your Portfolio

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome David McCullough as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has a strong record of positive returns. This is true in its long-term history, 180 years of consistent dividends, and the past decade when it readily outperformed its peer group. BMO is well-positioned with a healthy yearly loan growth that shows little indication of slowing down in 2020. With Canadian household debt at a near all-time high, Canadian banks appear more volatile than usual. The Bank of Montreal has plenty of exposure in both American and Canadian markets, further helping the stability of the company. BMO’s cheap price of 10x P/E (adjusted) and healthy dividend, which continues to grow at 6% a year, makes for an attractive offer.

Source: BMO Corporate Fact Sheet 2019

BMO’s fourth quarter was a tumultuous time for the company. A onetime expense of $494 million in severances was incurred allowing for restructuring. This was reflected in the large hit to the non-adjusted EPS of 30%. This indicates that BMO’s medium term goals of 7-10% EPS growth will not be achieved any time soon. While the expense significantly depressed the earnings for the last quarter of 2019, it shows BMO’s commitment to fixing issues relating to their rapidly growing expenses. This restructuring, while a significant short term cost, should help to effectively lower the expense growth rate. It is unlikely that it will reduce expenses to 2% growth that management has set as a future goal, but the improved efficiency should play a role in keeping the expense growth manageable.

Source: BMO 2019 Investor Presentation

Revenue projections are expected to continue to grow alongside the total net loans. This is partially due to incredible growth in the commercial loans sector in both Canada and the US. The previous Y/Y Q4 commercial loan growth was a massive 16% in Canada. More significantly, the growth was 15% in the United States, where commercial loans make up 81% of the P&C for BMO. This demonstrates how rapidly BMO has expanded its loans portfolio. Total loan growth of 2% last quarter indicates growth is likely to continue.

Similar to all other Canadian Banks, the health of the Canadian economy is incredibly important when evaluating future performance. Currently the Canadian economy is growing steadily with unemployment near 40 year lows (<6%). Impairment loss is historically low across Canadian banks, in particular for BMO. The loss sits at 0.3% for BMO’s peers, while BMO has an incredibly low 0.18% impairment loss. This is not to say that there are not plenty of red flags to observe. These statistics make the current economic situation appears safe, and it would be, if Canadian household debt was not reaching an all-time highs. Household debt hit an all-time high in 2018 with the nation’s households owing 176% of their disposable income. With Canadians in extremely high levels of debt, the Bank of Canada cannot raise rates without hurting consumers. This presents a large credit risk for Canadian banks if an economic downturn is to occur. The highly leveraged households could lead a shock to the economy into a significantly damaging recession. This shock would rapidly increase the loans losses for BMO and other Canadian banks and is a significant risk to consider.

Source: Statistics Canada

Most Canadian banks unsurprisingly are allocated heavily in Canadian personal and commercial loans. There is vulnerability when a business has a heavy reliance in one market. This is reason for concern; November statistics Canada jobs report revealed Canadian unemployment rate increased 0.3%. The significant impact is most felt in Quebec, where BMO has $22.7 billion secured loans. Quebec experienced a massive M/M unemployment increase of 0.6%. This appears to give reason to worry about BMO’s position, especially with the high levels of Canadian household debt previously mentioned. However, this is actually what makes BMO a more attractive buy than other banks such as CIBC (TSX:CM) (NYSE:CM). While BMO still is exposed to the Canadian loans market, and indirectly the economy as a whole, it is far more diversified than many of its counterparts. BMO’s American business contributes to 34% of adjusted profits. This is double share of profits of CIBC, where only 17% of 2019’s earnings from US operations. This means that BMO can still generate positive growth even if their growth in one country stagnates.

Source: BMO Corporate Fact Sheet 2019

The Bank of Montreal’s geographically diversified business allows for greater stability in economic hardships that other big 5 banks lack. This coupled with BMO’s long standing record of growth and increasing dividends shows a company that is likely to continue to increase earnings into the future. BMO’s strong commercial loan growth in 2019 shows that it has been expanding through the restructuring period and is likely to have the added income in 2020 and beyond to show for it. BMO, with exposure to both American and Canadian markets, is a good long term option to help diversify the right portfolio.

