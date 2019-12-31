Prison REITs: Go Woke, Go Broke

Despite the “cancel culture,” we see opportunity for speculative investors willing to assume the political risk. Modernization of outdated public facilities would be a win-win for investors and inmates alike.

REIT Rankings: Prison REITs

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to each of the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We focus on sector-level fundamentals, analyzing supply and demand conditions and macroeconomic factors driving underlying performance. We update these reports quarterly with a breakdown and analysis of the most recent earnings results.

Prison REIT Sector Overview

Undoubtedly the most controversial real estate sector, we are excited to be launching coverage on prison REITs, the sixteenth real estate sector in our coverage universe. In the Hoya Capital Prison REIT Index, we track the two largest private prison owners and operators in the world: CoreCivic (CXW), and The GEO Group (GEO). Together, these two prison REITs account for roughly $4 billion in market value and own 125 correctional facilities in the United States. While excluded from many mutual funds and ETFs due to ESG-related concerns, prison REITs account for roughly 0.5% of the broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and, notably for income-focused investors, are the highest-yielding REIT sector with dividend yields over 10%.

With more than 2 million inmates, the United States has the largest prison population in the world, an inmate count that has quadrupled since the 1970s. The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate in the developed world and despite accounting for 5% of the world's population, it houses nearly a quarter of the world's prisoners. Driven primarily by the "War on Drugs" and mandatory sentencing requirements, there are now more people incarcerated for drug-related offenses than the total prison population in 1975, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Justice compiled by the Prison Policy Initiative. However, the prison population has actually been on the decline since peaking in 2009 due to bipartisan-driven criminal justice reform, bringing the total inmate count lower by nearly 10% over the past decade.

The swelling prison population, combined with limited state and federal resources earmarked for prison construction, facilitated the rise of privately-owned prison facilities in the early 1980s. While federal facilities are generally the primary focus of political scrutiny, state and local jails hold more than three-fourths of inmates in the United States. Among the federal facilities, about half are operated by the Bureau of Prisons while the U.S. Marshals Service and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) split the remaining half. Of the roughly 2.3 million people incarcerated in the US in 2019, roughly 5% percent were incarcerated in private prisons and these two prison REITs own and operate the vast majority of private prison facilities in the country. Significant regulatory barriers exist through the accreditation and oversight processes that prevent potential new entrants from entering the private prison industry.

CoreCivic, formerly the Corrections Corporation of America, was founded in 1983 while GEO Group was founded in 1984 and each company transitioned to REIT status in 2013. Feeling increased political heat over the past decade - including the now-reversed order from the Obama administration to phase-out federal usage of private prisons, these prison REITs have taken steps to diversify their business into other related non-prison assets including residential re-entry "halfway houses" and government office space, which accounts for roughly 15% of revenues. Prison REITs typically own and operate these correctional facilities through their taxable REIT subsidiary. These REITs also operate facilities that are owned by third parties (typically state and local governments) and a handful of facilities are owned by these REITs and leased under a triple-net structure to government operators.

The federal government and 27 states current utilize private prisons. Between 2000 and 2016, eight states - Arkansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, North Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin - eliminated their use of private prisons while five states - Alabama, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Vermont - began utilizing private prisons. Federal contracts account for roughly half of private prison industry revenue with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as the heaviest users of private facilities. ICE has been the primary driver of incremental demand for incarceration beds over the past three years amid a surge in border crossing apprehensions.

Undoubtedly the most controversial real estate sector, Prison REITs have been under assault from the hard-like "woke" culture that sees private prisons as conspirators in a powerful "prison industrial complex." Taking a neutral stance, we reviewed dozens of studies and analyses that examined numerous facets of the private prison model including comparable costs with public facilities, violence and recidivism rate differentials, and claims that these REITs conspire or lobby for increased criminalization and longer prison sentences. We found that the hard evidence debunks many of the sharpest claims made by the loudest critics and that, at worst, conditions within private prisons are roughly on-par with government-operated facilities while comparable costs to taxpayers are lower by roughly 5-15% per inmate based on our estimates.

Despite that, private prisons remain an easy political punching bag, not only for politicians on the Democratic side of the aisle (several of whom have pledged to institute an outright ban on private prisons) but also for financial institutions and asset managers that seek to score "social justice" or ESG-related public relations points. Many of the largest banks including JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) have committed to no longer provide new financing to private prisons after any current agreements expire.

Valuation & Stock Performance of Prison REITs

If there is indeed a vast "prison industrial complex" as many activists allege, prison REITs haven't been very effective conspirators. Private prison ownership remains a challenging, low-margin business with both volatile and poor historical investment returns over most recent measurement periods. Since the start of 2015, the broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF has gained roughly 15% on a cumulative price-return basis compared to -50% returns for CoreCivic and -40% returns from GEO Group. The sector has struggled to regain its footing after prison REITs lost nearly half of their value in late 2016 after the Obama administration issued an order directing the federal government to begin to phase out the use of private prisons.

Prison REITs bounced back in 2017 after the Trump administration reversed the Obama administration order and began to more aggressively enforce immigration apprehension and detention laws. As the 2020 campaign season has ramped up over the last two years, however, so too has the scrutiny on the private prison industry. According to Politico, every Democratic candidate currently polling at 5% or greater has called for the elimination of federal utilization of private prisons while two of the top three frontrunners (Warren, Sanders) have called for an outright ban of private prisons at all levels of government. As a result, prison REITs are one of just two REIT sectors that are lower on a price-return basis in 2019, falling by 8% compared to the 23% gains on the broad-based real estate indexes.

Interestingly, prison REITs have become perhaps the best "proxy" for the market-predicted outcome of the 2020 election. Correlations between prison REIT performance and the implied odds of a Trump reelection have been extraordinarily high over the last quarter, in particular. Prison REITs have jumped nearly 20% over the last month, corresponding almost tick-for-tick with a jump in betting odds for a Trump election since the impeachment process began in October. According to ElectionBettingOdds.com, the President is now favored to win the 2020 election for the first time since late July, which has allowed the prison REIT sector to recover more than two-thirds of its YTD losses.

Despite the strong performance over the last month, prison REITs continue to trade at wide discounts to the REIT sector average. Prison REITs trade at an estimated 7.5x Price/Free Cash Flow (AFFO, FAD, CAD), which is far below the REIT sector average of around 20x. Prison REITs also trade at sharp Net Asset Value discounts, which can be a double-edged sword for value-seeking investors as external growth becomes all-but-impossible with such an unfavorable cost of equity capital. Prison REITs trade at a 50% NAV discount based on consensus estimates, by far the largest discount in the REIT space.

Lower share prices over the last five years, however, have helped boost the dividend yield for prison REITs to double-digit percentages. Prison REITs are by-far the highest-yielding REIT sector, paying an average dividend yield of 10.7%, far above the REIT sector average of 3.5%. CoreCivic pays a yield of 10.0% with an estimated 70% AFFO payout ratio while GEO Group pays an 11.4% yield with an estimated 90% AFFO payout ratio, giving these REITs plenty of cushions to maintain their dividend in the base-case scenario that we'll discuss in more detail below. Additionally, despite their high dividend yields, prison REITs have historically exhibited very low interest-rate-sensitivity, a unique quality among higher-yielding real estate sectors.

Scenario Analysis: Prison REIT Investing

Given the extremely challenging political environment and considering the distinctly bimodal distribution of potential outcomes, we conduct a scenario analysis to evaluate the prison REIT sector. We estimate expected return potential and apply probabilities to each outcome, concluding that the market may be applying too high of a probability to the "worst-case scenario" for the prison REIT sector based on current P/AFFO valuations and the substantial Net Asset Value discount.

Base Case (Our Odds: 60%; Market Odds: 40%): Pragmatism prevails in the 2020s and private prisons remain a small but healthy portion of the overall prison landscape. Even if Democrats take control of the White House, measures to unilaterally "ban" private prisons are unsuccessful and ultimately blocked by the courts. Volatility remains a continuing theme as investors are forced to hold their collective breaths every four years as the industry remains an easy political punching bag for the "woke" crowd. Moderates and pragmatists in the federal government continue to see value in partnering with these REITs to address overcrowding and unrest in existing, physically outdated facilities, and while several states cease using private prisons, others quietly begin utilizing them. Under the status quo, prison REITs are able to maintain their hearty dividend, but the sector continues to trade at persistent discounts to NAV and to the broader REIT average. With an unfavorable cost of capital, acquisition opportunities will be limited and these REITs will be unable to really move the needle in diversifying into other property sectors, and already own the majority of private prison assets. However, prison REITs have enough capital on hand to strategically deploy in new development projects, capitalizing on the much-needed modernization of the physically and functionally outdated prison infrastructure. While the overall prison population gradually declines to levels more in-line with other developed nations due to bipartisan criminal justice reform, prison REITs are able to maintain occupancy in their existing facilities by offering a cost-competitive and more modernized and humane facility that is a win-win-win for legislators, investors, and inmates. Under a base-case scenario, buy-and-hold investors should expect an 8-10% annual total return with the majority of returns coming from dividends. Best Case (Our Odds: 20%; Market Odds: 10%): The 2020s see a shift to the center-right in the United States political landscape, fueling an increase in the privatization of the prison ownership model. Both out of an outright need to update older facilities and an evolving ethical acceptance of the private prison operating model, prison REITs gradually accumulate contract "wins" on federal and state projects. Further, prison REITs are able to conclusively show that their facilities, particularly the modernized development projects, see lower rates of violence and that their "supply chain" of residential re-entry facilities meaningfully reduces recidivism rates. Under a best-case scenario, prison REITs gradually shed the stigma that resulted in a persistent discount to NAV and an unfavorable cost of capital. Prison REITs are more capable of making accretive acquisitions along their "supply chain" and see ample development opportunities. The dividend is not only safe, but also begins to increase by several percentage points per year, in-line or ahead of the REIT sector average. Under a best-case scenario, buy-and-hold investors can expect strong returns from the combination of a recovering share price and dividends, totaling 15-20% annual returns over the next decade. Worst Case (Our Odds: 20%, Market Odds: 50%): The 2020s see a significant shift to the left in the United States political landscape and the lofty campaign promises of left-wing politicians become implemented policy. Realistically, the inertia of Washington politics likely limits the complete abolishment of private prison usage - particularly at the state-level - but the already unfriendly political environment for prison REITs becomes even worse, further impairing the sector's access to capital. The phase-out of private prison usage at the federal level - which began under the Obama administration before the order was revoked in 2017 - is reinitiated. Under that order, prison REITs will likely still be able to own the federal facilities, but operations must be conducted by government employees, forcing these REITs to either sell these assets back to the government or lease the facilities to the government under a triple-net lease structure. Even without an outright ban, modification to laws regarding prison labor practices could all-but eliminate any residual profit for an already margin-challenged business model. Dividends are forced to be cut and, even if development opportunities are available, these REITs lack the capital to take advantage of them. Under a worst-case scenario, the private prison operating model becomes untenable in the U.S. and these REITs are forced to either liquidate their properties or operate under a triple-net lease model. With essentially just one potential bidder and/or tenant - the federal or state government - assets are bought or leased below current valuations. Under a worst-case scenario, buy-and-hold investors should expect negative total returns with the possibility of significant loss of principal.

Bottom Line: Opportunity Amid Political Firestorm

"The world is messy and there are ambiguities," Obama recently said about the rise of "woke" culture before concluding, "You should get over that quickly." Prison REITs are undoubtedly a messy business "tainted" with ethical ambiguities and as a result, have come under assault from the hard-like "woke" culture that sees private prisons as conspirators in a powerful "prison industrial complex." Regardless of the truth behind these accusations, prison REITs will continue to be an easy political punching bag and face a potential existential crisis if the political winds shift unfavorably in the 2020s.

Prison ownership remains a challenging, low-margin business with poor historical investment returns and, as we often discuss, cheap REITs tend to stay cheap because of the critical importance of cost and access to capital. We see a realistic (though low-probability) scenario where "woke-ness" wins-out and governments have exclusive reign over prison operations and investors in prison REITs are ultimately left with limited residual value.

We concluded, however, that the hard evidence debunks many of the claims made by the loudest critics. In our scenario analysis, we concluded that the market may be applying too steep of a discount to a worst-case scenario. Despite the rise of the "cancel culture," we see an opportunity for speculative investors willing to assume the political risk. More than 200,000 prison beds are in facilities that are more than 80 years old, according to CoreCivic. Like the student housing REIT sector, we see clear benefits of the public-private-partnership model and believe that having private capital in the prison sector is a win-win for investors and inmates alike.

While generally we'd recommend completely separating politics from investment decisions, prison REITs are undoubtedly "messy" and the fate of the sector is inexorably linked to domestic politics. For income-oriented investors willing to take on the political risk and have come to similar conclusions as our team regarding the underlying ethics of the private prison model, prison REITs can be an attractive, though speculative, complement to an income-oriented real estate portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, BAC, JPM, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.