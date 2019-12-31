NovaGold Resources: Time To Take Some Profits

NovaGold Resources (NG) has put up an impressive return 130% return for 2019, more than tripling the performance of the Gold Miners Index (GDX). Given the company's flagship asset has a high sensitivity to gold (GLD) prices, this exceptional performance is certainly justified given the rally we've seen in gold prices this year. However, at a $2.71 billion enterprise value, the company is now trading at over 70% above its 50% share of Donlin Creek's NPV (5%), with the study completed seven years ago, and outdated. In addition to relative overvaluation to its peers, we've seen persistent insider selling, with more than 1 million shares sold the past six months alone. Based on overvaluation and persistent insider selling, I believe this is a wise spot to book some profits.

(Source: TC2000.com)

It's been an exciting year thus far for NovaGold shareholders, with a massive push higher in the share price, following three years of sideways price action. NovaGold has a 50% share ownership with Barrick Gold (GOLD) in the Donlin Creek Project in Alaska, and the project is home to over 33 million ounces of Proven & Probable gold reserves at an average grade of 2.09 grams per ton. These are exceptional grades for a deposit amenable to open-pit mining, and the resource is second to few, given its enormous size. If we put Donlin Creek's size in perspective, the project holds more gold resources than Barrick Gold's Pueblo Viejo and Agnico Eagle / Yamana Gold's (AEM) (AUY) Canadian Malartic combined. The problem, however, is that the figures to put Donlin Creek are an eyesore, with estimated capital costs coming in at US$6.67 billion.

(Source: Company Technical Report)

(Source: Company Presentation)

PROJECT ECONOMICS AND VALUATION

While $6.67 billion might not seem like a massive amount of capital for a project that can churn out over 1 million ounces per year, it comes at enormous risk. For comparison, Canadian Malartic cost less than $800 million US to build, and has maintained average annual gold production of over 600,000 ounces per year, but at less than 1/7th of the up-front capital expenditures ($791 M vs. $6.67 billion). It's, of course, true that NovaGold wins in mine life and will produce for much longer than Canadian Malartic, but footing a $6.67 billion bill is not easy to absorb for any gold major, regardless of its size. This is especially true when many gold majors are de-leveraging their balance sheets and divesting non-core assets, and a capex bill like this would go against many of their recent mission statements. You might be thinking that the surge in the price of gold this year has made the project much more economical, but this isn't really the case. While the economics have improved, the reward is still a tough sell when compared to the up-front capital risk. Let's take a closer look below:

If we start with capital costs, it's important to note that the US$6.67 billion is based on Q2 2011 figures, and this number has likely jumped in several areas when it comes to inflation. Besides, the pipeline costs are estimated at $758.1 million but are closer to $973 million when included contingencies. Based on this, and assuming no inflation, the actual price to get Donlin Creek up and running is likely closer to $6.89~ billion. It's important to note that the capital costs are likely conservative before digging closer into the project economics below. To give the outdated study the benefit of the doubt on the cost side, we will assume that these costs will remain the same. When it comes to the thesis of overvaluation, NovaGold is significantly overvalued regardless of cost escalations due to inflation or contingencies at Donlin Creek. Let's get back to the gold price and gold price sensitivities.

(Source: Company Technical Report)

If we look at the table below, it's clear there was no chance that Donlin Creek was even being considered at $1,200/oz. gold prices, given a $547 M NPV (5%) and a pitiable internal rate of return [IRR] of 6%. Under these assumptions, a company would have to lay down over $6.6 billion to build out Donlin Creek and would need to wait more than 15 years to be paid back. Therefore, the languishing share price as gold danced around in the $1,200/oz. - $1,300/oz. range for two years is not surprising. However, if we use a $1,500/oz. gold price, the economics do improve quite a bit. The After-Tax NPV (5%) moves up to $3.147 billion, the IRR jumps to 10.2%, and life of mine cash-flow near doubles, from $6.19 billion to $11.63 billion. This is all impressive, and the project is undoubtedly feasible at current levels if Barrick Gold or another partner wants to make a high-risk, high-reward bet on Donlin Creek. However, from a valuation standpoint, NovaGold's 50% share in this project makes absolutely no sense here.

(Source: Company Technical Report)

As we can see above, the after-tax NPV (5%) at current gold prices is $3.147 billion, but NovaGold's ownership is 50%. Therefore, NovaGold's share of the after-tax NPV (5%) is a mere $1.574~ billion. This would appear on the surface to be very attractive for a development stage company until one realizes that NovaGold's current enterprise value after this rally is $2.71 billion. This enterprise value is calculated using a 326.9 million share count for the company at a $9.06 US share price, and subtracting out $253 million in cash based on current cash held ($153 M), and money owed ($100 million) due to the Galore Creek sale to Newmont Goldcorp (NEM). Based on a $2.71 billion enterprise value and the $1.574~ billion after-tax NPV (5%), NovaGold is currently trading at a P/NAV of 1.72x, more than double where most development stage miners trade. Worse, this assumes no cost escalation due to inflation, or contingencies noted with building the pipeline. Therefore, if this study was completed today, this figure would likely sit closer to 1.85x or higher, given that costs could easily be over $7 billion by now.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on a 1.72x P/NAV on an outdated study, NovaGold is quite expensive here, and certainly not attractive from a valuation standpoint. However, to make matters worse, it would seem that insiders agree with this. Over the past six months alone, insiders have sold more than 1.24~ million shares at prices ranging from C$7.57 to C$10.29.

INSIDER SELLING

As we can see from the tables below, insiders are indeed confirming the thesis that NovaGold's valuation is getting stretched given their persistent selling. The total amount of shares sold since July is 1,246,977, and insiders have not been discriminate about what prices they're selling at lately. Anything above the C$7.50 level has been fair game, and insider selling picked up again this month with another 78,600 share sale at US$7.19. This 1.25~ million shares sold translates to more than C$10 million of insider selling, a massive amount. This is especially true, considering one has to painstakingly dig through the rest of the sector to uncover even the slightest hint of insider selling. In fact, stocks like OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) were buying this month.

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

Overvaluation and persistent insider selling are reason enough to take. In total, the 1.24 million shares sold in the past six months alone represents just below 0.4% of the outstanding float, a high amount, but not alarming to the point that I would possibly consider shorting the stock. However, given that we're trading more than 20% above the high end of where insider sales were being made at C$11.85, I would argue it should continue at current prices.

So why take profits here if the stock has already defied its valuation the past month?

(Source: TC2000.com)

Overvaluation and persistent insider selling are reason enough to take some profits, but NovaGold is now getting extended on its technical chart as well. As we can see in the above chart, NovaGold is currently trading more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), an area that it's had immense trouble with in the past. The stock topped out at this level during the 2016 gold rally, and quickly fell back to reality, plunging a total of 50%. While I would be shocked to see a correction of this magnitude this time around, it's hard to argue that the reward to risk is attractive at current levels. The fact that insider selling is likely to create more supply in the open market and weigh on the stock could contribute to the stock either consolidating or correcting from current levels.

To summarize, I do not believe it's time to sell out of NovaGold entirely, but I do think this is an opportune spot for traders to book some profits if the stock heads above $9.00. The stock is up 130% year-to-date, is more than 70% overvalued compared to its peers based on an outdated study, and insider activity is bearish, given the high volume of insider selling at prices as far as 40% below current prices (C$7.57). Based on this, I see the stock as more susceptible to correction at current levels and would be surprised if the stock got through the $10.25 level in the next six months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.