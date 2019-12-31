Adecoagro Finally Getting Its Due As The Street Wakes Up To The Story

You never know when a fundamentally undervalued situation will suddenly flip; the Street can be stubborn and seemingly illogical for frustratingly long periods of time. Whatever made investors finally reexamine Adecoagro (AGRO), I’m glad to see it, as the shares are finally reflecting more of the underlying value that I’ve seen there for a little while. More likely than not, investors are waking up to the realization that 2019 is/was the end of a five-year capex investment cycle that suppressed free cash flow, not to mention some recent positive trends in both sugar and ethanol.

I still think Adecoagro is undervalued, but just not to the same extent as before. I believe the Argentina-related risks are manageable, and I’m fairly bullish on the near-term prospects for ethanol in Brazil. Sugar prices remain a wildcard, but it looks like the balance of factors is tilting more in the company’s favor than it has for a while.

The End Of A Major Investment Cycle

There are several valid reasons a company might go public, but one of them is supposed to be raising funds to expand the business, and that is exactly what Adecoagro has done – spending around $1.5 billion since its IPO in capex to build up its asset base in sugar/ethanol in Brazil and rice, dairy, and other agricultural products in Argentina.

Trouble is, a lot of institutional investors view every dollar spent on capex as a dollar they’re not getting in dividends or share buybacks, and company valuations are often punished accordingly. I’m not saying the Street is entirely wrong here – wasteful capex destroys value – but Adecoagro has always put forth a consistent vision/plan to be a leading player in Brazil’s sugar/ethanol market and a significant player in farming through its landholdings and leases in Argentina.

Now the company is largely done with a five-year investment plan that has left it in a much better place with respect to its operating scale and efficiency, particularly in its Brazilian sugar operations, where it is one of the most efficient in Brazil (behind Sao Martinho S.A.) and the world as a whole. With these investments complete, I expect Adecoagro to scale up past $100M/year in free cash flow over the next two years, with FCF margins likely peaking in the mid-teens. Management has indicated that they intend to start directing that cash back toward shareholders, most likely in the form of a dividend.

The Sugar Cycle Looking A Little Sweeter

Adecoagro has seen some near-term challenges to its SEE (sugar, ethanol, and energy) business from dry weather and an early frost, but overall I think the trends in the business remain healthy. Above all, Adecoagro continues to leverage its very efficient operations (sugar product costs 25% below the average in Brazil) and its unparalleled flexibility in switching between ethanol and sugar production, with management prioritizing higher-value ethanol production to the tune of roughly 80% of overall production – Cosan (CZZ) is limited to pretty close to 50/50 production splits, while the Brazilian SEE industry as a whole can’t go much beyond 65% ethanol in its mix.

On top of Adecoagro’s particularly efficiency and production flexibility, the company is poised to benefit from increasingly healthy markets. In Brazil, an improving economy should lead to further consumption growth against relatively capacity-constrained production, and as the chart below from Itau BBA indicates, inventory/consumption levels are already at a multiyear low, lending some support to my expectation of mid-single-digit price growth for the next few years.

source: Itau BBA

Sugar prices have also perked up some. As I wrote in my last article on Adecoagro, prices were already at such a low point that it didn’t make much economic sense for producers in countries like Thailand and the EU to expand production (India subsidizes its sugar production). Since then, weather has gotten a little worse for production, and production shortfalls are leading to higher sugar prices as the next couple of graphs from Credit Suisse highlight:

source: Credit Suisse

source: Credit Suisse

Argentina Is A Risk, But A Manageable One

The biggest recent negative development for Adecoagro has been the election of a government in Argentina that favors export taxes as a matter of public policy. About 20% of Adecoagro’s trailing EBITDA is vulnerable to Argentine export taxes, as that’s where the vast majority of the company’s grain, rice, and dairy operations take place – about 85% of the Argentine business is export-driven. While the impact won’t be as severe on rice (where about 60% is exported), it will still be a headwind for the company. On the other hand, while Adecoagro’s Argentine exports are dollar-denominated, the cost base is about 50/50 between the U.S. dollar and the Argentine peso, so depreciation in the ARS will be net-positive for Adecoagro.

One other negative worth mentioning is the impact of the new government on Adecoagro’s land value. The most recent appraisal of the company’s farmlands saw a 9% yoy decline, with all of the decline coming from the Argentine properties (down 10%), where appraised values are falling due to worries about export taxes, capital controls, and restrictions on land sales/transfers. Land sales aren’t such a common feature of Adecoagro’s model that this is a real near-term risk, but the value of Adecoagro’s Argentine farmland is not a trivial factor in the overall value of the company.

The Outlook

I had previously written that I thought it could take two years (or more) for global sugar prices to normalize, but now it looks at least plausible that sugar prices could see a much faster correction, if not overcorrection, and give Adecoagro a couple of years of double-digit growth. I’m not changing my modeling on this yet, but with sugar prices tracking up, I’m liking management’s options for hedging future production at more attractive prices.

I also like the prospects over the next few years for an improving Brazilian economy and limited incremental ethanol production capacity to drive steady, but not spectacular growth in ethanol revenue and profits. The crop business is certainly more mixed, with weather, the Chinese African swine fever epidemic, and Argentine export taxes all muddying the waters.

Although I feel better about the prospects for Adecoagro’s SEE business, I’m not really changing my model at this point, and I’m still looking for low-to-mid double-digit revenue growth in 2020 and long-term growth in the 6% to 7% range. As mentioned above, I’m also looking for FCF margins to improve as the company moves past a period of above-average capex investments.

Between discounted free cash flow and EV/EBITDA, my fair value doesn’t change too much – up from $8 to $9 to $9 to $10.

The Bottom Line

The nearly 50% recent move in Adecoagro shares has certainly been welcome, and maybe the company and stock are finally getting a little more of their due. Argentina remains a risk factor, though, as do the market prices of sugar and ethanol. Given the company’s ability to produce at low costs, I believe this is still a worthwhile name to consider albeit not with quite the same upside as before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.