SolarEdge: Increasingly Dominant Presence

In a few short years, SolarEdge (SEDG) has gone from an afterthought to an industry powerhouse. This is all the more impressive considering that SolarEdge does not focus on manufacturing solar panels. Instead, SolarEdge is focused on providing inverters, power optimizers, and energy services. Through great execution, innovative technology, and some luck, the company has managed to grow into a dominant presence in the inverter industry. SolarEdge has seen its value skyrocket over the past few years even as other solar industry giants struggled.

Data by YCharts

SolarEdge's innovative approach has allowed the company to take the lead in an increasingly competitive industry. By combining power optimizers, monitoring platforms, and inverters, the company is offering a more complete product. SolarEdge's differentiated power optimized system will likely continue to shine in this emerging market. With residential solar growth rebounding, SolarEdge could see even more upside given the company's large presence in small-scale solar.

Residential Solar Regaining Steam

Residential solar adoption is once again reaching new heights. After years of breakneck growth, residential solar experienced a downturn in 2016. Growth has been steadily climbing back up over the past few quarters to the benefit of SolarEdge. In fact, the US set a new residential solar record with 712 MW installed in Q3. Residential solar's resurgence bodes extremely well for SolarEdge. The graph below indicates that residential solar is once again growing at an impressive rate.

Source: Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables

SolarEdge has a great deal of exposure to the residential solar market. In fact, the company has 60.3% market share in the US residential inverter segment. Given that SolarEdge only had 1.7% market share in 2012, the company's current dominance in this segment is impressive. Growing residential solar adoption will only increase demand for SolarEdge's power optimized systems. While SolarEdge is not as dominant in the US commercial solar space, the company is also noticeably increasing its presence this segment as well.

Source: SolarEdge

SolarEdge hit new heights in Q3, which is not surprising given the company's momentum and the industry's overall growth trajectory. The company recorded a quarterly revenue of $410.6 million, which represents a 73.5% Y/Y increase. Moreover, SolarEdge reported its highest ever GAAP net income of $41.6 million. Residential solar's growth is undoubtedly helping propel SolarEdge's continued growth.

Major Competition on the Horizon

The fact the SolarEdge is still experiencing such growth in the face of ramping competition from the likes of Enphase (ENPH) and a growing number of newcomers is impressive. Still, SolarEdge is unlikely to growth at its current rate moving forward as more competitors enter the space. Apparently, even companies with no experience in MLPE (module level power electronics) are looking into the space.

The growing interest in the inverter and MLPE industry is not surprising given both SolarEdge and Enphase's success in recent years. Enphase, which is one of SolarEdge's main competitors, has experienced a similar growth trajectory in recent years. Even home generator giant Generac (GNRC) is apparently attempting to enter the industry. In fact, Citron Research even published a report stating that Generac's presence in the industry will have a noticeably detrimental effect on SolarEdge.

Despite Generac's lack of experience in the space, SolarEdge should still be wary of such competition. Generac has experienced tremendous success in its own arena, so it is not implausible that Generac could represent a threat to SolarEdge. Given how rapidly the industry is evolving, there is no telling which technologies will be dominant over the long-term.

Conclusion

SolarEdge is cementing its market presence and brand-name in a burgeoning industry. The company is also starting to incorporate other promising energy technologies like storage. In fact, SolarEdge is planning to increasingly integrate both residential and commercial batteries into its business model. This is smart given how battery technology is becoming more and more cost-effective with the rise of electric vehicles. By combining a whole suite of solutions from inverters and power optimizers to batteries and monitoring solutions, SolarEdge is differentiating from competitors by offering an entire ecosystem of energy products.

Considering the growth trajectory of SolarEdge, the company is still cheap at its current valuation of $4.6 billion and forward P/E ratio of 23. Demand for solar will likely continue its exponential growth as solar photovoltaic technology improves. Moreover, the general societal shift towards renewables and away from fossil fuels will only further grow demand for solar. These trends should bolster demand for SolarEdge's products moving forward. While more and more companies are setting their sights on the inverter industry, SolarEdge is well-equipped to deal with growing competition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.