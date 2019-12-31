Electric Cars, Renewable Energy Will Spark A Rise In AES Corp. Stock

AES has joined with Google to make the grid of the future.

Since activist investor Jeffrey Ubben joined the board the company has sold off plants, cut its debt, and moved to investment grade from junk.

AES is poised to capture this change with annual growth of 10% to 12%.

The quiet, staid utility sector, known for slow growth and reliable dividends, is undergoing significant changes as it retires electrical plants fueled by coal and moves into renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

The AES Corporation (AES), a utility based in Arlington, Va., is poised to capture the industry's growth and see total shareholder return grow between 10% and 12% a year in the coming decade.

The company owns and operates generation plants and distribution businesses in 13 countries including the United Kingdom and India, and across South America. AES also mines coal, turns seawater into drinking water, and develops alternative sources of energy.

For the third quarter, AES reported revenue fell 7% to $2.62 billion. Net income more than doubled to $210 million, or 32 cents per share, from $101 million, or 15 cents, in the year-ago quarter. The earnings increase primarily came from new businesses, outages in the Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean Strategic Business Unit (MCAC SBU) and related insurance recovery, a lower effective tax rate, and an 11-cent impairment at Shady Point in Oklahoma in 2018.

Adjusted Earnings per share grew 37% to 48 cents a share reflecting contributions from new businesses, including AES Colon in Panama and US renewables, improved performance at the South America Strategic Business Unit, outages in the MCAC SBU and related insurance recovery.

For the year, adjusted earnings are expected to come in between $1.30 and $1.38 a share, up from $1.24 in 2018. The company also reaffirmed its 2019 guidance for free cash flow between $700 and $750 million, up from $689 million last year.

Value Line said "automization and digitization will be much more prevalent in keeping selling, general and administrative costs down. AES has committed to lowering its variable cost structure by $100 million a year."

AES's earnings guidance forecasts are based on total shareholder return growing between 10% and 12% a year for the coming decade. This is a combination of 7% to 9% annual growth in adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow through 2022 plus the dividend, which currently yields 3%.

On Dec. 9, the company raised the quarterly dividend 5%, lifting the annual dividend to 57 cents from 55 cents.

In 2017, AES was one of the worst performers in the S&P 500 Utilities Index. Then in January 2018, ValueAct Capital Management, the hedge fund run by activist investor Jeffrey Ubben, took a stake in AES and joined the board to push for the selling of coal assets, reducing debt and developing more solar power and battery storage

Since Ubben's arrival the changes have been dramatic.

This year the bond rating agencies upgraded its debt to investment grade from junk. Since 2011, the company has paid down 50% of its debt, shuttered underperforming plants and closed operations in 15 countries in geopolitically risky regions of the world.

As the company's operations move away from coal to renewable energy, it expects from 2016 through 2022 to significantly reduce carbon intensity and coal generation by 50%, when it will represent less than 30% of AES's total generation. It expects carbon intensity to be reduced by 70% through 2030.

In addition, AES said in a December presentation that it's on track to become one of the five largest renewable developers in the world.

AES currently has under construction a plant in Chile and one in California that is expected to produce 1,299 mega watts of electricity by the first quarter of 2020. AES just received approval to start building in Vietnam and finalized a joint venture in the Dominican Republic to expand the storage of liquid natural gas.

AES is also pushing the envelope in technology. In November, the company entered into a 10-year strategic alliance with Google to accelerate the growth and adoption of clean energy by leveraging Google Cloud technology to pioneer innovation in the sector. As part of this alliance, AES will use Google Cloud technology to create the grid of the future.

AES is also moving into building batteries, which store the unused energy from wind and solar to be used later at peak usage. In January 2018, AES created Fluence, a joint venture with Siemens, to build large-scale energy storage batteries for utilities. Fast Company magazine this year gave Fluence the third highest rank in its Most Innovative Companies for the energy sector.

While the demand for electricity has been flat for years that could change over the next three decades as more people adopt electric vehicles. Seven million electric vehicles are expected to be on the road by 2025, up from 567,000 in 2016, according to the Edison Electric Institute and the Institute for Electric Innovation.

Utilities could go from stagnant demand to compound annual growth rates of 1.6%, according to study by the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The study considers three scenarios, a reference case and medium- and high-adoption predictions. In the medium scenario, U.S. electricity consumption increased by 20% by 2050, and 38% in the high-adoption scenario.

With earnings, free cash flow, a better debt rating, and dividend payouts increasing, and more projects coming on line, the company looks like it's a good buy even without the electric cars, but with them this stock could take off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.