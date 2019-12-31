Little Dow Dogs Swoon Ahead Of January Reckoning

Analyst one-year targets forecast ten highest yield Dow stocks producing 12.11% less gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all ten. High-priced "big" Dow dogs solidly took the lead in broker-augured Index for January.

Highest-yield 10 are the top Dow Index-dogs. The January top-yield ten, KO, CSCO, WBA, MMM, PFE, CVX, VZ, IBM, XOM, and DOW averaged 3.89% yield. Prices went up, yields down.

30 Dow stocks represent nine of the eleven sectors. Dow tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top ten target-estimated net-gains ranged 8.55-15.93% topped by Chevron 12/27/19.

"The Dow [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation.is also a consideration."

Foreword

While more than half the collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are worth a look. However, this month none of the five even lives up to the idea of having its annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed the single share price. Six, however, show prices within $15 of meeting that goal.

With so little downside market pressure, it was impossible for four or five lowest priced high-yield Dow stocks to become fair-priced with their annual yield meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end.

Without a dip, the time to buy the top yield dogs is now.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Targeted 8.55% To 15.93% Net Gains From Top Ten Dow Dogs By January 2021

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our January 2020 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

Estimates based on dividend returns from $1,000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by single analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 1, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $159.28 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from twenty-six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 1% over the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was forecast to net $159.27 based on the median target price estimates from twenty-five analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) was projected to net $144.03 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from thirty-five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 54% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Inc. (IBM) was projected to net $140.14 based on the median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts plus the estimated annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% more than the market as a whole.

Boeing Co. (BA) was forecast to net $139.88 based on the median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) was projected to net $135.01 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from fourteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% less than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was projected to net $126.69 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from thirty analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% over the market as a whole.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $98.67 based on the median target estimates from eighteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 48% less than the market as a whole.

United Technologies (UTX) netted $85.59 based on the median target price estimates from twenty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% more than the market as a whole.

The Walt Disney (DIS) was projected to net $85.46 based on the median target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 12.74% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 3% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three Dow Dogs To Lose 3.53% To 8.64% By January 2021

The three probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for December 27, 2019-20, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Intel Corp. (INTC) projected a $35.27 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from forty-two analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 9% less than the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) projected a $39.13 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% more than the market as a whole.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) projected an $86.36 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from forty-four analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated to be 5.36% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk 13% more than the market as a whole.

Source: pinterest.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The December 27, 2019, Dow 30 By Yield

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 2.89% To 5.11% Per YCharts & 2.96% To 5.15% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 12/27/19 by both YCharts and IndexArb represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same stocks in dissimilar order.

Top yielding stock, Dow, Inc. (DOW) [1] [2] was the lone basic materials sector representative in the top ten on both lists. It topped the YCharts list but second best for IndexArb.

Second place for YCharts went to the first of two energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) [2] [1]. IndexArb ranked XOM top dog by their arbitrage yield calculations. The other energy representative placed fifth on YCharts and fourth on IndexArb's list was Chevron Corp. (CVX) [5] [4].

Third place on both YCharts and IndexArb lists went to the top of two technology firms in the top ten, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) [3] [3]. The other technology representative placed ninth on both lists was Cisco Systems (CSCO) [9] [9].

The lone Dow index communication services firm placed fourth on YCharts but dropped to fifth on IndexArb was Verizon (VZ) [4] [5] .

In sixth place on both lists was the first of two healthcare representatives - Pfizer (PFE) [6] [6]. The other Healthcare representative placed eighth on both lists was Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) [8] [8]. One industrials firm ranked seventh on both lists was 3M Co. (MMM) [7] [7].

Finally, one consumer defensive firm placed tenth on both lists was Coca-Cola Co. (KO) [10] [10] to complete the December 27 top ten list of dogs of the Dow by yield.

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 12/27/2019. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In the Dow 30 Index, none of the top ten were Dow stocks; Dow Inc., now meets that goal. In previous months, Dow Inc. also qualified, but its market price was bid up to $1.93 over breakeven with the dividend paid from $1K invested.

However, five more Dow Dogs are within range of shedding prices just 25% or less to meet the goal: Dow is close but Pfizer is closer, needing a price reduction of just $0.52 to make a break even price with its dividend payout from $1K invested. At the other end of the price reduction spectrum is Coca-Cola at $53.40, needing to lose $15.35 or 27.7% to meet the price break. Verizon at $61.53 needs to drop 19.3% to $49.60. Exxon at $69.89 just needs a $10.89 or 15.6% decline to $59.00. Finally, Cisco Systems at $47.77 is within $10.37 or 21.7% of its $37.40 goal to see dividend yield from $1K invested exceed the single share price and shrug off its overbought condition.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price vs. dividend yield for the top ten Dow dogs was 68% per YCharts and 67% per IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 32% per YCharts and 33% per IndexArb.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for December 27, 2019, was $25.56 per YCharts or $24.77 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases of 0.8% to 65% Could Get Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, Dow and Pfizer are within 3.5%, while Exxon, Verizon, Coke, and Cisco prices are currently within 28% of closing the gap between share price and dividend from $1k invested.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Shows 8.2% To 12.97% Top Ten Upsides To December 27, 2020; (32) Five Downsides -1.27 to -8.7% Were Noted Per Broker 1 Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 12.11% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dow Dogs As Of December 27, 2020

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 12/27/19 revealing the highest dividend yields represented seven of the eleven sectors in YCharts and IndexArb reckonings.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 7.93% Vs. (34) 9.03% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 27, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 12.11% less gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The seventh and eighth lowest priced, Chevron Corp. (CVX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM), were both projected to deliver the best net gains of 15.93% [tied].

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for December 27 were: Pfizer (PFE); Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO); Dow, Inc. (DOW); Coca-Cola Co (KO); Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), with prices ranging from $39.32 to $59.02.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for December 27 were: Verizon Communications (VZ); Exxon Mobil (XOM); Chevron (CVX); International Business Machines (IBM); 3M Co. (MMM), whose prices ranged from $61.53 to $177.26.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017 the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018 analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they have continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters.)

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC, PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.



Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dogs photo: pinterest.com