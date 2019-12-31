AT&T - My Top Investment Idea Of 2019 Beat The S&P 500 By 50%

I recommend those who invested in my original recommendation hold onto their stock. I provide two new investment recommendations.

The company still has significant potential ahead. The company will be able to retire all of the TimeWarner debt and repurchase 70% of the shares in a major acquisition.

AT&T was my top investment recommendation for 2019. Those who simply invested and held onto their investments would have earned 45%.

AT&T (NYSE: T) was my top investment pick in 2019. I recommend starting by reading the original article here. In there, I recommended either investing outright or using an options investment strategy to minimize downside. AT&T had an amazing year along with the rest of the market. Those who used the safe options strategy would have earned almost 19%. Those who had invested and held on would have earned 46%, or 50% more than the S&P 500. I'm proud of how the recommendation did.

The purpose of this article is to discuss what has changed since my original article, along with my long-term outlook for AT&T and what I recommend for your investment going forward. I recommend starting with reading the update articles I've written since the original article.

AT&T Sustainable Income

AT&T has continued to focus on generating long-term sustainable income and revenue from its business.

AT&T Results - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T is a financial powerhouse. The company earned $44.6 billion in revenue in 3Q 2019, which annualizes to almost $180 billion in annual refund. The company turned that into an adjusted EPS of $0.94, or $3.8 annually. That gives the company an adjusted P/E ratio of low double-digits at the company's current share prices. It also highlights how cheap the company was in early-2019.

However, the most important thing to take away from the company's slides aren't its revenues or its EPS. It's the company's free cash flow and continued investment in its business. For the first 9 months of 2019, the company earned $36.7 billion cash from operations, or almost 20% more than the equivalent 2018 time. From this, the company invested almost $16 billion in its business and had >$20 billion in FCF.

As can be seen, this is an almost $300 billion company managing to invest $20+ billion annually to cement its market position, while still generating close to $30 billion in FCF past that that can be used to decrease debt and reward shareholders. This shows the company's ability to generate sustainable income.

AT&T Capital Allocation Plan

The fundamental thesis of why I recommend AT&T as a long-term investment are the company's ability to generate sustainable and long-term cash while continuing to invest heavily into its business.

AT&T Capital Allocation - AT&T Investor Presentation

Let's delve into our expected capital return profile for AT&T over the next 3 years. For interested investors, AT&T currently has just under 7.4 billion shares outstanding, an annual dividend of $2.08, and a share price of just over $39. The company will have net debt of roughly $150 billion by the end of 2019. The company's annual EBITDA is roughly $60-65 billion.

From 2020-2022 the company anticipates growing revenue and roughly 1-2% on an annualized basis. The company plans to grow its EBITDA margin by 2% from 2019 to 2022, resulting in net $6 billion of EBITDA growth by 2022 which is massive. That means several billion in extra additional annual FCF that the company can use to invest in its network or reward shareholders.

The company anticipates generating a total of roughly $90 billion in FCF in the 2020-2022 time period. That's a massive amount of FCF for a company with a market cap of roughly $290 billion. The company, based on increasing EBITDA margin, should see EBITDA reach $66 billion by 2022. The company plans to keep debt in the 2.0 to 2.25x range meaning it plans to pay back roughly $2 to 18 billion (~$10 billion at the midpoint for debt).

More importantly, the company will significantly improve its net debt to EBITDA margin, while still leaving itself significant room in terms of how much debt it wants to pay down.

If the company hits the midpoint of its debt paydown that leaves it $80 billion in FCF. The company's debt obligations run it $15 billion per year. The company is aiming to retire roughly $30 billion in shares and use $45 billion for dividends leaving it for $5 billion towards more debt or something else. Either way the company expects 50-70% of the Time Warner shares and all of the Time Warner debt required by year-end 2022.

That's impressive. The company made an acquisition of a major company almost half its size - TimeWarner. It's used that acquisition to build HBO Max and numerous other properties. It will continue to generate billions in cash flow for the long-term. At $106 billion it was one of the largest acquisitions ever. And yet, by 2022, AT&T will have effectively paid off the entire acquisition.

AT&T issued almost 1.2 billion shares of stock meaning it's assuming it'll be able to acquire a total of 800 million shares at $37 each, or 270 million shares / year. That means each year the company will save itself roughly $0.6 billion in dividend expenses. Should the company maintain its $15 billion annual dividend payout it can increase its payout by roughly 4% annually - or double recent increases.

HBO Max Income - AT&T

More so, it's important to note that this cash flow plan is on top of the company's incredibly heavy investments into HBO Max. The company's net losses from investment into HBO Max (assuming it's what I feel conservative subscriber forecasts are met) is -$4 billion on the 2020-2022 time period. From the 2023-2025 time period that will switch to +$0.3 billion.

From 2026-2028, given what I feel are conservative forecast estimates, I could see that number reaching +$5-6 billion. The point here though is that the company, even if nothing else grows, will see annual FCF go up by almost 10% just from the HBO Max investments rolling off. That alone is enough for the company to use that to reward shareholders.

This shows the strength of the company's plans. You get a secure dividend yield, you get consistent share buybacks. The dividend + share buyback yield approaches 10% annually for the company. That's at a market peak where the company is anticipating relatively small revenue increases going forward. That's after putting in $20 billion / year into future growth investments.

AT&T Risks

AT&T isn't a risk free company. In my view, the company faces three major risks. The first is poor execution of HBO Max. The second is overall market weakness. The last is poor utilization of 5G along with increasing competitors.

The first issue is the success of HBO Max. AT&T is forecasting 50 million domestic subscribers along with an additional unspecified number of international subscribers. The company has priced HBO Max at $14.99 - the same as existing HBO - meaning it should be able to roll over all of the existing HBO subscribers (roughly 34 million). That means the company expects roughly 2.5 million new subscribers each year.

I think that number is an underestimation. Netflix is losing its most popular shows (Friends and The Office accounted for 13% of viewing minutes and are both being removed). Disney+ along with Hulu will be an obvious success - but there's room for multiple services. Amazon Prime will be tied to user's prime membership. Apple TV seems to have done nothing special.

That means there's significant room for HBO Max. However, at the same time, I think the company has to work on marketing and brand image. Most of the people I've talked too don't know that TimeWarner or any of its content will be included in HBO Max. Game of Thrones reboots have the ability to become cultural phenomenon like The Mandalorian has - but it's still questionable.

Realistically, we won't know until after the first year where HBO Max will fail or blow expectations out of the water. Until then, the billions that AT&T has been investing are a risk.

The second risk is overall market weakness. Estimates vary dramatically, however, current estimates of a recession in 2020 are approaching 50%. AT&T's core businesses in cellphone and business wireline will remain strong, but Americans might pay more attention to how much they spend on those cell phone bills. However, HBO Max, TimeWarner, DirecTV, and other entertainment spending might do worse.

Lastly is the risk of poor 5G utilization and increased competition. The Sprint and TMobile merger seems to be going through - which will make a much stronger competitor. Dish seems like it's also planning to enter the market. 5G is coming out - AT&T has spent $10s of billions - but much of the benefit from 5G isn't form higher cell phone bills or more cell phones.

Instead, much of the benefit is from the ability for IOT devices like self-driving cars to connect to the network. At the same time, part of the benefit is remaining competitive with firms like Verizon. There are more cars than cell phones in the U.S. - the potential benefit here is huge. However, it remains to be seen if the market will take off - and it's a big part of long-term revenue growth for AT&T.

These are all risks that the company faces. I expect even in the face of them, the company's cash flow will remain strong, however, that does mean future investment - that $20 billion a year that's being invested - will generate strong returns.

AT&T Investment Recommendation

I recommend investors interested in AT&T, with the recent price run up using one of two strategies. The first strategy is simple - AT&T has a 36 year history of increasing dividends that will continue - and if you invest today you're getting a yield of more than 5% with significant long-term growth potential. Just buy shares and hold it as a part of a long-term portfolio.

The second strategy is to take advantage of the current share prices along with expected volatility to use an options strategy. Current options at $40 per share with a Jan. 2021 expiration have a $2.13 strike price. From now until then you will collect $2.08 per dividends. That means that for each batch of 100 shares bought today - at $39.24 you will collect a minimum premium of $4.21.

If the shares don't close Jan 21 above $40 per share, your cost basis goes down to $35.03 giving you a 6% yield on cost. If the shares close above $40 per share then in that 1 year you earn a net total of $4.97 or an almost 13% return in a market where many are expecting a recession.

Conclusion

AT&T was my top investment recommendation of 2019 and the company performed admirably well. Total returns were incredibly high thanks to the company's strong share price return along with dividend yield that's several times the average of the S&P average. I discuss the changes in the company along with the company's future capital return plan.

The company, in my opinion, has significant long-term potential. It is staying on the conservative side, it's forecasting small revenue growth (i.e. minimum new 5G devices) along with relatively small growth in HBO Max. Disney+ in its first day signed up as many subscribers as HBO Max is expecting in its first 4 years. I think HBO Max needs to market itself better - highlighting the TimeWarner connection.

I do provide two investment recommendations. The second is a safer investment strategy, utilizing options with a January 2021 expiration. The premium on the options along with the dividend are $4.21 for the year alone outside of any capital appreciation. Overall, AT&T is a strong company with major long-term potential and I recommend those who followed my original article continuing to hold their stake in 2020.

