PCN Is Another PIMCO CEF With Momentum On Its Side

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) as an investment option. This is a fund I have been cautious on for a while, primarily due to its above-average price. Based on the fund's own history and the premium of similar products from PIMCO, PCN is quite expensive and may scare off the more prudent investor. However, despite the expensive price, the fund continues to deliver strong returns. Heading in to 2020, PCN has plenty of bullish momentum. Its year-to-date return is impressive, and the underlying assets of the fund, namely in the residential mortgage sector, should remain in favor in the new year. As we continue to move further away from the recession, the fundamentals of the mortgage debt market have consistently improved. In the past couple of years, the percentage of mortgage bonds in the non-agency MBS market that originated post-recession has risen markedly. This means fewer of the pre-crisis, notoriously under-performing non-agency MBS remain in the market, which should give investors confidence in PCN's largest sector by weighting. However, despite these positives, I see a small chance of out-performance in the short term. The fund has a premium that will scare many would-be investors away, and alternative funds exist that will tempt the value conscious.

First, a little about PCN. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation." Currently, the fund is trading at $18.92/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1125/share, which translates to an annual yield of 7.14%. I reiterated caution on the fund when I reviewed it most recently in September. Since then, it has performed very well, although the broader market has risen by a similar amount, as shown below:

Clearly, my concern for high yield, high premium assets has not been shared by the market. While I was generally bullish on 2019 as a whole, I have been surprised by the continuously rising multiples and premiums of the major indices and CEFs I cover. With this in mind, I do not feel it is prudent to increase my rating to "bullish" on this fund right now, but to maintain a more neutral rating. However, as I will detail below, there is a very strong case that can be made by investors who expect that this fund will rise higher still.

Premium Remains Quite High

To begin, I will once again focus on PCN's valuation because I believe this one metric continues to be extremely relevant for new investors. In the past, I have been quite reluctant to recommend funds with excessive premiums, and have largely benefited from this strategy. While my caution still persists, it is worth pointing out that investors do not seem currently deterred from "paying up" right now, whether for stocks, bonds, or CEFs of all stripes. PCN is a good example of this trend, as I noted its premium price above 22% this past September, and argued that metric was a sign to expect limited positive returns going forward. Given that the fund is up over 8.5% in the interim, my caution was not shared by other investors, and the result has been a strong total return, in addition to a rising cost to own the fund. To illustrate the current price, compared to its short-term history, consider the chart below:

Current Premium 28.4% Premium in Sept Review 22.6% Highest Premium YTD 35.3% Lowest Premium YTD 6.7% Average Premium YTD 21.1% NAV Gain YTD 5.7%

As you can see, PCN continues to get more and more expensive, and its premium has reached a level that I will have a difficult time recommending it as an investment. Of course, this has been the case for most of 2019, and PCN has offered investors a very positive return. Therefore, my outlook, which relied quite heavily on the premium, missed the mark a bit. However, it is worth noting that most assets are up, and quite handsomely, this year, so PCN's performance is not unique in this respect.

My takeaway here remains largely the same. PCN has too large a premium for my taste, but in truth the fund has a history of trading at higher levels, and it could very well push those levels even further going forward. Also positively, the fund has seen a NAV gain of almost 6% year-to-date, on top of paying out an income stream close to 8%. Therefore, all in all, this has been a very good year for PCN, and it is entirely possible next year could bring more of the same, even though the valuation suggests investors may be overpaying for the privilege of owning it.

Income Numbers Are Mixed, But Generally Positive

My second point concerns PCN's income production. This is an area that is generally positive, as the fund has a solid history of paying out its stated distribution rate. While PCN's high yield is attractive on the surface, the sustainability of its yield is also critically important, and on that regard the fund has delivered over the long term.

Of course, while past history is a great guide to how a fund will deliver in the future, it is not a guarantee. Therefore, monitoring PIMCO's monthly UNII report is always a smart idea for investors concerned with their income streams. According to PIMCO's latest report, PCN's figures present a bit of a mixed bag, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, these figures indicate the fund has been over-earning what it needs to pay its distribution over the longer term, but in the short term, it has been under pressure. On the bright side, the positive UNII balance of $.08/share tells us that PCN has almost a month's worth of distributions in reserves, which provides a nice cushion. Similarly, the six-month coverage ratio is quite strong. The negative would be the three-month coverage ratio shows current income has declined a bit, and the fiscal year-to-date ratio also displays some weakness.

My takeaway here is investors need to continue to monitor these figures, and understand the fund's income position with respect to whether or not they want to pay a premium over 28% to own the fund. With such a rich valuation, I would expect stronger figures. However, ultimately the fund's reliable history does warrant some type of premium price, so determining how much is reasonable is up to each individual investor. Furthermore, while the short-term ratios do show some weakness, the recent announcement by PIMCO that PCN would pay a $.06/share special distribution this December should put investors at ease. This supports the notion that the fund is not having any trouble earning what it needs to pay its distribution rate. Even with a short-term blip in income production, a special dividend shows confidence by management that the fund is in good shape, and that is a bullish sentiment indeed.

Outlook For Non-Agency MBS Is Positive, But PCN Is One Of Many Options

My final point on PCN will discuss some of the fund's underlying holdings. During my last review, I touched on my outlook for the high yield corporate bond sector, but this time around I will focus on non-agency MBS. While both areas are critical to the success of PCN, the non-agency MBS sector is actually PCN's largest sector by weighting, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is an area of importance for PCN, with almost 29% of the fund's assets exposed to that one particular sector. Fortunately, this is an area that I have been bullish on for quite some time, and remain so going into 2020.

There are multiple reasons behind my bullishness in this sector, namely related to a strong U.S. job market, rising wages, and a continuously declining mortgage delinquency rate. These are all factors I have discussed at length over the past few years in numerous articles, and continue to support the U.S. housing market. Simply, U.S. homeowners remain in good shape, as the majority are employed, have rising incomes, and are seeing their home values rise. This is supporting the repayment of mortgage debt across both the agency and non-agency sector, and that is good news for the investors in this debt, such as through products like PCN.

While the backdrop is positive, one of the reasons I continue to be bullish on this sector is that I expect further improvement. A key development in the non-agency sector has been the increase in quality in the underlying loans. Much of this is due to the fact that finally, ten years post-recession, many of the bad loans that were originated and invested in during the housing crash are starting to fall out of the market through maturity. In fact, post-crisis mortgage originations in the non-agency sector are growing exponentially, as a percentage of total outstanding loans, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

As you can see, post-crisis mortgage bonds made up roughly 10% of total loans as recently as 2016. Today, heading into 2020, post-crisis mortgage bonds make up roughly 37% of the market. This is important because post-crisis bonds, on average, are supported by higher credit scores, more robust underwriting standards, and a better short-term trading history. The result is a safer market for investors and, as the graph shows, this trend is likely to continue quite aggressively going forward.

My takeaway here is the non-agency MBS sector is performing well and should continue to perform well, which will support PCN's share price and valuation in the months to come. Further, this sector is highly responsible for the soundness in PCN's distribution stream, as well as its positive NAV growth for the year. Therefore, I do feel PCN will hold up relatively well next year, given the underlying strength of its top sector.

While I do think PCN has some justifiable positive momentum, I want to reiterate my caution on the investment as a whole, primarily due to the premium to own it. While investors may be willing to pay an expensive price to gain exposure to the non-agency MBS sector, other options do exist, and even from PIMCO. To illustrate, I compiled three other PIMCO CEF options that have similar exposure to the non-agency MBS sector, along with their corresponding premiums to NAV, as shown below:

Fund % of Non-Agency MBS Current Premium to NAV PCN 29% 28% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) 29% 30% PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) 22% 8% PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) 34% 14%

Source: PIMCO

My point here is that, if an investor does want a fund with heavy non-agency MBS exposure, there are multiple options to choose from, even within the same fund management company. Further, the prices to own these very similar products vary markedly. As the above chart shows, funds like PFL and PKO trade at much cheaper prices, but offer similar exposure, which may tempt investors more than PCN as a result. While there are other reasons to consider PCN over these alternatives, I believe this simple chart presents a case for being very selective on where to put new money at this time.

Bottom line

My caution on PCN was well justified, but the fund has performed extremely well in 2019 regardless. However, investors need to remember the expression "a rising tide lifts all boats". I believe this cautionary message should offer a simple reflection that while expensive and risky investments performed well this year, 2020 may be different. While PCN has bullish momentum, a consistent distribution history, and a premium lower than its annual high, there are downsides as well. With a premium well above alternative options and mixed income production figures, now does not seem to be the best time to initiate new positions. Therefore, I once again reiterate a "neutral" outlook on PCN at this time.

