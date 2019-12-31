High Yield Bond Outlook For 2020

High yield corporate bond upside is in part capped by negative convexity as a large swath of the market is pricing at or above their next call price.

With interest rates lower and spreads near historically low levels for the highest quality parts of the market, the trade has less upside as we head into 2020.

On the last day of 2018, I penned "A Trade With Upside That Won't Lose Money in 2019". It was a provocative title, but a relatively simple idea. Over the life of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index, the index has never produced negative returns in consecutive years. After 2019's stellar 14% return that streak will continue once again. (Total returns below include coupon and price changes).

Source: Bloomberg, Barclays Capital

While that is an excellent history lesson, readers want to know where the high yield corporate bond market will go from here. The idea at the end of 2018 was that spreads had gotten wide enough (526bp above Treasuries), and prices low enough (92.6% of par on average) that you would need material further spread widening to generate a negative full year return. Absent an unlikely wave of defaults, that would have meant that a significant part of the market would have needed to trade in stressed territory to lose money buying a representative proportion of the market. While I couched that the trade had "upside", I probably undersold that potential while focusing on the limited downside.

As we pivot to 2020, there is not nearly as much upside. The yield-to-worst on the index (currently 5.13%) is much lower than the 7.95% yield-to-worst available at this time last year. The index closed last year with an average price of $92.56; today the average bond trades at a premium to par at $101.22.

The index today is also what they refer to in fixed income parlance as "negatively convex". Negative convexity is more common in mortgage-backed securities. That is because mortgages are pre-payable at par. As interest rates rally, bond prices typically go up in value. The option of the underlying mortgage holders to prepay at par caps some of that price appreciation. The same is often true in high yield corporate bonds, which are granted call options, typically at sliding premiums to par. With the yield on the index (5.13%) lower than the average coupon (6.32%), the average high yield bond is "in the money" to be called.

Wall Street prognosticators love to estimate high yield bond returns for the coming year as "coupon-like". Guessing the central tendency means you will not ever be too far offsides (and run the risk of getting replaced by someone with a more accurate forecast to share with clients). As one can see from the first chart, returns are rarely akin to the average coupon.

If I wanted to shade away from the Wall Street herd, it is hard to picture suggesting above coupon returns. The highest quality part of the market - bonds rated BB - offer an average spread of just 179bp over Treasuries, and a historically narrow spread to BBB rated bonds. Some point to opportunity in CCC rated bonds, the lowest rated junk cohort, which offer spreads of 861bp over Treasuries and an average price of $88. Parts of that market trade there for a reason, and are truly stressed. Even if the average CCC rallied 200bp, the CCC-rated part of the market represents only 12% of the broad high yield market. That type of spread tightening would lift the broad high yield market by less than 1%.

It is easier to envision modestly wider spreads pushing returns beneath "coupon-like" into the 3-4% territory. While momentum may carry high yield in the early parts of the year, I see a late credit cycle widening that weighs on spreads into year-end 2020. Returns in 1998, 1999, and 2007 were all around the 2% territory.

For investors that have reaped strong 2019 gains in the broad-based high yield corporate bond ETFs like the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), it might make sense to re-assess your allocation. The end of 2018 offered "a trade with upside that won't lose money". The end of 2019 sees high yield corporate bonds as "a trade that can't make a lot of money". Many analysts are forecasting "coupon-like" returns. I will take the under over the course of the coming year.

