Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Fundamentals Look Good, But The Chart Paints A Different Picture

Sentiment toward the stock is more bearish than it should be and that is a good thing from a contrarian viewpoint.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has seen earnings and revenue grow at a solid pace in the last few years.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), as a company, has performed very well in recent quarters and years. The company has seen solid earnings and revenue growth and its management efficiency measurements are well above average. While that paints a fairly pretty picture for the stock, the chart looks as though we may see a pullback in the stock in the coming months.

Over the last three years, Regeneron has seen its earnings per share grow by 35% per year and revenue has grown by 17% per year. In the third quarter, earnings were up by 14% and revenue was up 23%. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 5% for 2019 as a whole and revenue is expected to grow by 16%.

The company boasts a return on equity of 35.2% and a profit margin of 45.5%. Both of these figures are well above average. The operating margin is at 29.6% and the return on assets stands at 11.4%.

The stock is trading at a trailing P/E ratio just under 20 and the forward P/E is at 14.3. This puts the stock slightly below average in this measure of valuation.

All in all, the fundamental picture for Regeneron is well above average. In fact, based on Investor's Business Daily's overall composite rating, Regeneron ranks as the number one stock in the Biomed/Biotech group.

The Sentiment Indicators are Far from Bullish

As a contrarian, you love seeing a stock with fundamentals like Regeneron's that isn't overly loved by analysts and investors. From my own point of view, seeing a great number of analysts with "hold" or "sell" ratings on the stock means there is plenty of room for upgrades and that can help drive the stock higher. At present, there are 25 analysts covering Regeneron with nine "buy" ratings and 16 "hold" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 36% and that is well below average. This indicates that analysts are more skeptical toward the stock than they are toward the average stock.

The short interest ratio for Regeneron is at 3.43 currently and it has risen in the last few months. The number of shares sold short has increased from 2.11 million to 2.46 million while the average daily trading volume has fallen. The average short interest ratio tends to run around 3.0, meaning there is slightly more pessimism from the short sellers as well.

The put/call ratio for the stock is 1.17 and that is slightly higher than the average stock as well. There are 25,282 puts open at this time and 21,625 calls. The average put/call ratio is right around 1.0 and the ratio for Regeneron itself has been trending higher which indicates pessimism is growing a little.

Essentially, all three sentiment indicators point to more pessimism being directed at Regeneron than for the average stock. Analysts are far more skeptical of the company than the average stock while short sellers and option traders are moderately more skeptical.

Unfortunately, for Regeneron, the Chart Tells a Different Story

While the fundamental and sentiment indicators both look positive for Regeneron, the weekly chart gives me reason for concern. The stock has been trending lower since peaking at over $600 a share in August 2015. I am more concerned about the trend line that connects the highs from June '17 and this past March. The stock is just a few percentage points below the trend line at this time.

We see that both the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings are in overbought territory at this time and both have turned lower in recent weeks. The stochastic readings made a bearish crossover and the RSI is on the verge of moving out of overbought territory. In the two periods mentioned before, June '17 and March '19, the indicators were elevated and then started falling.

Another oddity I noticed about Regeneron's chart is that the 13-week moving average (one-quarter of data) is poised to move back above the 104-week moving average (two years of data). That isn't the oddity, but when you look back at the peak in June '17, the 13-week crossed above the 104-week right at the peak. In March '19, we see the 13-week cross above the 104-week two weeks before the peak.

My Overall Take on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

As much as I like the fundamentals and the sentiment toward Regeneron, the chart worries me. The way the oscillators are setting up in a similar pattern to what we saw at previous peaks is a concern. We also see similarities in the moving averages make me think the stock is getting ready to make another move lower.

If you own the stock, depending upon when you bought it, you may want to consider taking some profits off the table. If you bought it in the third quarter, you should have a decent gain at this point. If you don't want to take profits, you may want to consider buying some puts as insurance against a decline.

If you are looking to add Regeneron, I would suggest waiting for a pullback. The stock hasn't stayed in overbought territory for very long when the 10-week RSI and the stochastics have been elevated.

If I am right about the pullback, you should be able to buy the shares below the $300 mark and I would feel pretty comfortable that the $280 level should act as support for the stock. Going forward, if the stock rallies again, it shouldn't be overbought when it approaches the downward-sloped trend line and that should make it a little easier for the stock to break the potential resistance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.