Coca-Cola Still Isn't Investing In The Cannabis Space

The company again claims no intent to enter the Canadian space and research estimates have the U.S. market at only $374 million in 2022.

Nearly a year ago to the date, the market was speculating whether Coca-Cola Company (KO) would invest in the cannabis space. Similar to my research last year, the company doesn't appear anywhere close to making an investment due in part to all of the high profile failures in the space over the last year. The beverage giant is a highly unlikely savior to Aurora Cannabis (ACB) or a company likely to invest heavily in the cannabis-infused beverage space based on initial results of the sector. All while, the stock appears mispriced after the gains in 2019 while earnings weren't growing.

Image Source: Coca-Cola website

Untrue Rumors, Year 2

Amazingly, an anonymous person on YouTube caused enough stir about Coca-Cola entering the CBD-infused beverage space that the company felt compelled enough to squash the rumor. A spokesperson made the following statement to Bloomberg News:

These rumors are untrue. As we have stated many time, we have no plans to enter the CBD market.

Both Constellation Brands (STZ) and Altria (MO) made large-scale investments into the Canadian cannabis space last year with nothing but losses to show for their efforts. The Canadian market is only now allowing the sales of Cannabis 2.0 products which include beverages so the market doesn't even know, if the cannabis-infused beverages will succeed.

The biggest reason for Coca-Cola to logically avoid the beverage market is the lack of success in the U.S. The issue with regulations and stores in Canada is another reason to stay far away.

According to BDS Analytics, beverage sales are approximately 6% of U.S. cannabis sales to date with a growth rate of 15% year-over-year. The research firm predicts total U.S. edibles sales will reach $3.4 billion in 2022 and beverages will account for only $374 million.

Deloitte Canada is more bullish on the category with the Canadian market for edibles and alternative cannabis products worth $2.7 billion annually. Extract-based products and edibles will account for $1.6 billion of that number and cannabis-infused beverages will reach $529 million.

The reason for forecasting more success with beverages in Canada is based on the hope that these large-scale CPG companies will have more success than independent beverage companies in the U.S. The logic just doesn't hold after the failed rollout of Canadian retail stores limiting the points of sales. In addition, the much smaller market size of Canada versus the states limits the possibility for more beverage sales in Canada. Also, Quebec isn't allowing beverage sales while Ontario lacks any meaningful retail stores to sell cannabis-infused beverages.

For these reasons, Coca-Cola has no reason to even entertain the CBD-infused beverage space. The company entering the non-psychedelic version of the cannabis space is a logical outcome over time, but the beverage giant is clear on avoiding the space for now and investors should take them for their word.

In addition, when Coca-Cola does enter the space, the beverage giant is likely to follow the path of Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) by either partnering with a Canadian LP like HEXO (HEXO) to form a joint venture similar to Truss Beverages or via a minority investment in a company focused solely on CBD beverages such as LA Libations.

In a similar manner, Aphria (APHA) confirmed expectations for the beverages/edibles portion of Cannabis 2.0 products to generate about 10% of future sales by 2021. The company isn't an expected leader in the beverages category so the possibility exists that a Canopy Growth (CGC) led beverage unit is more successful than most currently forecast.

Coca-Cola Is Already Infused With Hype

Coca-Cola had 2019 sales of $37 billion and the company has a market value of $237 billion so the limited expectations for cannabis-infused beverages over the next few years isn't going to drive this stock higher. One can argue that Coca-Cola is already hyped up trading at over 24x forward EPS estimates.

Data by YCharts

Like the market, the stock has had a great year. The total return YTD for 2019 is over 20% while the market is up over 31%. The problem here is that Coca-Cola expects to generate nearly zero EPS growth in the year and the return is illustrative of a market reaching peak greed. Helene Meisler shows the greed index at an extreme 93 compared to only 4 last year after the December market collapse.

Analysts expect the company to grow EPS in the 7% annual range over the next decade, but this type of growth doesn't warrant a 24 forward valuation multiple. Even the dividend yield at 2.9% is the lowest level in the last five years.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Coca-Cola isn't going to enter the cannabis space anytime soon. The cannabis-infused beverage space just doesn't offer the business prospects warranting a major investment by the beverage giant. The company isn't going to come rescue any of the beaten up stocks in the space like Aurora Cannabis.

As far as their stock, Coca-Cola is an extremely expensive stock to own here. The company doesn't offer the growth prospects or the yield to warrant holding while the market is at peak greed levels. In addition, cannabis-infused beverages aren't likely to offer the growth potential to warrant an investment here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.