Plastic, A Massive Stimulant For WestRock Growth

Problems with plastic

An underappreciated fact about plastic is its durability. For instance, an item such a single use plastic water bottle can take up to 500 years to degrade. In fact, all the plastic that has been produced to date, unless it has been incinerated, is still around somewhere. Much of it is either in a landfill or in our rivers and the oceans with only a tiny proportion being recycled. During the time plastic takes to break down, it can create havoc in the environment and adversely affect human health.

In recent years, environmentalists have become more vocal in their fight to curb the plastic waste found in oceans, lakes and rivers. Their efforts thus far include campaigns against single-use grocery bags, straws and six pack rings. These endeavours are beginning to have quite dramatic effects on both consumers, local governments and businesses. Take the well-publicised legislation to ban plastic straws in California. It seems that the intention is to replace plastic straws with bio degradable ones by 2021. Nowadays, all around the globe, supermarkets are restricting the use of single-use plastic bags.

Furthermore, many consumers have been horrified by images of marine animals such as sea turtles with plastic six-pack rings encircling their bodies. As a result of consumer pressure and in the light of these detrimental effects, numerous beer companies are trying to source new and innovative ways to hold their cans together without ensnaring marine creatures in any arising trash.

If the effects of plastic on the environment were not bad enough, there is increasing evidence that the chemicals which leech from plastic into drinking water and the food we consume are having a negative effect on our health.

Of all the toxic chemicals used in the production of plastic, perhaps the most notorious is bisphenol A, which is a compound that has been employed in manufacturing plastic since the 1960’s. During the 1990’s more than 100 studies were undertaken that illustrated its power as a hormone disruptor, and yet, it is still used today in the synthesis of the lining of cans, water bottles and other products. Those who are aware of the dangers may take the trouble to use containers which are free of bisphenol A, however, there are a multitude of other compounds used in the production of these alternative containers which are equally harmful.

Some may dismiss the idea that these chemicals cause any serious issues. Isn’t it some kind of conspiracy theory that plastic is unsafe? After all, who feels ill after a tin of soup? Aren’t we all used to watching athletes glug water from plastic bottles? However, over the last 50 years the sperm count for the average American male has dropped by 50%, and there are a number of researchers who point to the use of plastic as a contributing factor. Likewise, there has been a precipitous drop in the average level testosterone over the same period. Something to think about as you sip your latte from a plastic cup.

To sum up, there is increasing pressure to provide degradable paper and card-based products due to environmental and health concerns. Already many companies are succumbing to consumer and government pressure to replace plastic with materials which are less harmful to the environment and human health. How long will it be before companies such as Starbucks (SBUX) and McDonalds (MCD) succumb to this consumer pressure and remove plastic cups and containers completely from their stores?

Westrock

For those investors unfamiliar with WestRock (WRK), put simply, the company provides paper and card packaging solutions for a whole host of different industries. More than this, the business is perhaps the most integrated of all the packaging companies in this space. Base materials for manufacture are supplied from either owned forest or through a network of contracted farmers. Additionally, WestRock is perhaps the largest recycler of paper and card globally. During the financial year 2018, approximately 8 million tons of waste paper was turned into new products. From facilities around the world, packaging materials are produced to meet the exacting requirements of local customers. Another unique strength of the company is their ability to supply equipment that enable products to be packaged. Indeed, according to their last earnings call, there are around 3,675 machine installations, which gives ample opportunities to cross sell.

Over the last 50 years or so, the main drivers for packaging have been the explosion in the popularity of takeaway fast foods and e commerce. However, as I have indicated, there is now a new catalyst for expansion, which WestRock is ideally placed to capitalise on.

Take the previously mentioned example of six-pack rings and plastic shrink wrap used to pack cans of beer. Given that many consumers may shun products they perceive to adversely affect the environment, brewers are rejecting plastic in favour of card in significant numbers. Not only can WestRock provide the designed card to pack cans, but they also supply and install the equipment to do so; a complete turnkey solution. Encouragingly for stockholders, WestRock have demonstrated astuteness by becoming the market leading company supplying this remedy to the brewing industry.

Image courtesy WestRock presentation

Is there anyone reading this who has not received a product in an envelope lined with bubble wrap? Once used, off the envelope goes to languish in a landfill site or pollute our waterways. Leading the way to replace this from of wrapping is WestRock with their card based alternative. Intriguingly, the machinery required to place items into these packets can also be obtained from WestRock’s machinery division. On the afore mentioned earnings conference call, Amazon was mentioned in the same sentence as this equipment. Clearly, the potential for this exclusive technology is huge.

Image courtesy WestRock presentation

In addition to the examples given, WestRock is exploiting other sectors ripe for supplanting plastic, which include, but not limited to; food, beverage and retail.

Image courtesy WestRock presentation

Management effectiveness

Warren Buffett is noted for buying businesses that have exemplary management and have a history of generating high returns. Without a doubt, the management team at WestRock have exhibited real talent in their ability to win market share in mature businesses, develop market leading positions in new segments and to enhance earnings through acquisition.

Discounting the increase in box sales resulting from the recent acquisition of KapStone, in the USA, the mature business of card box sales grew organically by 2.5%, whilst at the same time, some competitors experienced a decline. The International Paper (IP) third quarter conference call highlighted weak sales in North America as a factor for a low year to date revenue figures.

As I have highlighted with the example of beer packaging, management at WestRock have demonstrated their marketing flair by becoming market leaders with nascent applications for their innovative products.

Over the years, the current executive team have demonstrated how shrewd they are at purchasing quality businesses, which have added value for shareholders. Over and above boosting revenue and market share, the latest addition to the WestRock group, KapStone, has further cemented their reputation in this regard. During the last quarterly earnings report, the executives noted up to $200 million in savings as a result of synergies in the two businesses.

Financials

Further strengthening investor confidence in management has been the improvement in earnings per share (EPS) over the last three years. Back in 2017, EPS was $2.81. Fast forward to financial year ending 2019, EPS was $3.36, which represents an average of 5.45% annual growth over the period. In comparison, International Paper has achieved an average of around 0.6% over the same period. In 2017 EPS stood at $3.49 and for year ended 2019 it is estimated to be $3.55.

Earlier in this article I noted the attractive dividend offered to stockholders, the growth of which is graphically depicted below. At a price of $42.65, this represents an attractive yield of around 4.25%.

Image courtesy WestRock presentation

Further focus on the superiority of an investment in WestRock over International Paper are given in the table below.

Valuation Metric Westrock Int'l Paper Value $11.03 Bn $18.13 Bn P/E 12.8 13.25 P/CF 4.77 5.14 Dividend 4.3 4.44 Debt to Equity 0.86 1.39

Table produced by author

In terms of value, both the P/E ratio and the price to free cash flow indicate WestRock to be the better choice. For those less familiar with the price-to-cash flow ratio, it measures how much cash a company generates relative to its stock price. The price-to-cash flow ratio is often claimed to be a more preferred valuation indicator than the price-earnings ratio, since cash flows cannot be manipulated as easily as earnings.

As you may note, the dividend of each company is similar. However, the most telling differentiator in this table is the debt to equity ratio. A higher debt to equity ratio indicates that more creditor financing (bank loans) is used than investor financing (shareholders). In other words, investors in International Paper are at greater risk.

Summary

It is evident that the effects of single-use plastic on the environment on health are beginning to take centre stage in the minds of consumers. This will drive purchasing preferences towards products which perceived to be less pernicious for both the environment and health. As WestRock is ideally placed to help businesses present their products in a more favourable light, they are bound to benefit from this trend. On top of this, the company provides a very nice growing dividend and is certainly, by many measures, good value relative to its peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long wrk. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.