Insteel Struggling Under An Unbalanced Tariff Policy

I wasn't all that interested in Insteel (IIIN) back in January of this year, as I was worried that this manufacturer of steel reinforcing products would struggle due to an unbalanced tariff policy that basically forces the company to buy overpriced inputs (wire rod) but compete with cheaper downstream imports sold by companies that can avail themselves of cheaper wire rod in international markets. Much of that has come to pass, with the shares basically flat for the year and sandwiched between the performance of other steel companies like Commercial Metals (CMC), Nucor (NUE), and Steel Dynamics (STLD).

In that last article, I said that Insteel would be more interesting below $20/share, and investors got that chance a few times this past year, with those who bought below $20 at least showing a profit for their efforts. Although I think pricing pressure should ease up some on Insteel in fiscal 2020, gross profit margins are going to remain under pressure and I expect this to be another challenging year.

Unbalanced Tariff Policy Has Hammered Margins

All in all, fiscal 2019 hasn't been quite as bad as I feared for Insteel in some respects. Volume held up a little better than I expected (down 7% versus down 10%), as the company benefited from a still-healthy non-residential construction market and solid growth (up in the high single-digits to low double digits) in state and local spending on transportation infrastructure projects (helped by the FAST Act). It would also seem that the company might have gained a little bit of share with its welded wire reinforcement products (which saves on labor versus rebar), but lower-cost imports are mitigating the cost benefit.

The bigger issue for Insteel remains an unbalanced tariff policy. Because of the Section 232 tariffs in place, Insteel is being forced to pay more for wire rod (typically supplied by the likes of Commercial Metals and Nucor) than its international competitors - there has been a roughly $100-$200/ton difference between U.S. and international prices as best I can tell. Unfortunately, there are no such tariffs on imported PC strand or welded mesh, meaning that Insteel's rivals can manufacture their products with lower-cost wire rod and export it to the U.S., undercutting Insteel on price and grabbing share.

For the full year of fiscal 2019, weaker spreads took about $30 million out of Insteel's gross profit (around 6.5 points worth of gross margin), and that's highly significant when you consider that operating margins rarely rise above the mid-teens in the best of times.

Unfortunately, I see no reason to be hopeful that this situation will change. Management has done what it can for over a year to make the administration aware of this issue and they apparently don't care. Consequently, I believe margin improvement will be capped so long as the Section 232 tariffs are in place. Insteel has some opportunities for improvement - working through some higher-cost inventory and improving its manufacturing cost base, but not enough to offset that fundamental imbalance between its pricing power and cost of materials.

End-Market Conditions Are More Or Less Healthy

Non-residential construction activity held up better than I expected in 2019 (calendar and fiscal), but there are ongoing signs of a slowdown - not enough to go into actual year-over-year declines, but still a lower pace than the last couple of years. That seems to be true in the state/local transportation segment too, where spending is still healthy and still above overall non-residential spending (up 8% in October, for highways and streets), but it does seem that states are pulling back a bit and 2020 spending will grow at a slower pace.

Around half of Insteel's revenue comes from private non-residential spending, including institutional and industrial construction (everything from schools to warehouses), and another third or so comes from infrastructure spending - bridges, roads, highways, and the like. While there hasn't been any real action under this administration to further support infrastructure projects, the FAST Act signed in 2015 is helping to support that growth in state-level road/highway and bridge construction.

The Outlook

I'm guardedly optimistic that Insteel can recoup some of the gross profits it lost to higher manufacturing costs and weaker shipments in fiscal 2019. Spreads remain the elephant in the room, though, as that 25% tariff on imported wire rod is a tremendous headwind for the company. Given that handicap, I'll argue that the company is managing this situation about as well as can be expected.

With no Section 232 relief in my model, I expect margins to remain pressured, though I do expect a margin improvement in 2020 and 2021. Were the 2020 election cycle to lead to a change in administration, I would expect action on Section 232 tariffs, and that would likely ultimately be a positive for Insteel (removing the imbalance hurting its business).

In the near term, I expect Insteel to recognize another double-digit decline in prices in the fiscal first quarter (the December 2019 quarter), as U.S. rebar prices have continued to fall. That will keep the pressure on gross margin, though working through some higher-priced inventory and improving manufacturing costs should help. As for the 2020 fiscal year overall, I think pricing pressures will moderate and I expect healthier volumes (mid-single-digit growth).

Clearly any sort of long-term DCF model is a "best guess" sort of proposition given the significant impact of global steel prices and U.S. trade policy. That's even true of EBITDA, though I believe it's a little easier to gauge near-term EBITDA prospects given an expectation of no meaningful near-term change in the regulatory framework. Given my margin expectations, and a forward EBITDA multiple of 9x, I believe fair value for Insteel is in the low-to-mid $20's.

The Bottom Line

I'm guardedly bullish that Insteel has made it through the worst of this cycle, but that's always a shaky foundation for a bullish call on a cyclical commodity company. While tariff relief would be a big help - either eliminating the tariffs and allowing Insteel to buy cheaper imported wire rod or applying similar tariffs to imported downstream products - it's a binary call and one I'm not confident about now. I think Insteel has shown that it can batten down the hatches and work its way through the bad times, and I do see some upside to the shares, but this remains a volatile, high-risk situation where many of the key drivers are beyond management's control or influence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.