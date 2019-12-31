M&T Bank Currently Trading At Unattractive Level

Earnings are expected to be dragged by a subdued increase in non-interest expense on the back of business growth and investment in technology.

M&T Bank Corporation's (NYSE: MTB) earnings are expected to dip slightly in the coming year on the back of low growth in non-interest expense as well as slight compression in net interest margin. Some respite is expected from resilience in mortgage growth and higher non-interest income. Nevertheless, earnings are expected to slip by around 4% year over year in 2020. Due to the prospects of earnings decrease it is likely that MTB will hold its dividends steady next year instead of increasing them.

Subdued Growth in Non-Interest Expense Expected

Earnings in the third quarter were impacted by the $48 million write-down of an asset manager, as mentioned in the third quarter conference call. Assuming no residual impact from the asset manager, MTB's non-interest expense is likely to decline in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter due to the non-recurrence of the $48 million charge. In addition, MTB booked $10 million of costs in the third quarter that the management does not expect to recur in the fourth quarter. Consequently, I'm expecting MTB's non-interest expense to dip by 4% sequentially in 4QFY19.

Going forward in 2020, non-interest expense is likely to be affected by higher loan origination and business growth. MTB's continuous investment in technology is also expected to drive operating expense. On the other hand, the net effect of the addition to staff and reduction in contractors is anticipated to restrict non-interest expense growth in the latter part of 2020. While the majority of the cost benefit of the replacement of contractors by staff is likely to start in 2021, some effect is expected to be felt in 2020 as well. As a result, I'm expecting MTB's non-interest expense to increase by a low year over year rate of 1% in 2020.

Non-interest Income to Normalize

Like non-interest expense, MTB's non-interest income is expected to return to a normal level in the fourth quarter of 2020. MTB's revenue from mortgage banking business grew strongly in the third quarter due to the servicing and sub-servicing acquisitions completed combined with strong origination activity in both the residential and commercial mortgage banking operations. The management does not expect mortgage banking results in the fourth quarter to match the level achieved in the third quarter; therefore, I'm assuming that non-interest income will decline by 2% in 4QFY19 on a linked quarter basis. After the surge in 2019, I'm expecting the growth of non-interest income to return to a more normal level in 2020. As a result I'm expecting fee income to grow at a rate of 1.8% year over year, which is inline with MTB's historical trend.

Decline in Net Interest Income to Drag Earnings

The three Fed rate cuts this year are expected to squeeze MTB's net interest margin, or NIM, in the coming quarters as the negative effect on yields will undermine the positive impact of rate cut on funding cost. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management expects each 25bps decline in interest rate to reduce net interest margin by an estimated 5-9bps in the next twelve months after the rate cut event. Based on this guidance, I'm assuming MTB's average NIM to dip by 20bps in 2020 over 2019.

Meanwhile, MTB's loan growth is expected to stay positive next year despite headwinds from economic uncertainty. The expected resilience in loan growth is attributable to Freddie and Fannie Mae's apparently robust appetite, as mentioned in the conference call. Further, I'm expecting payoffs and paydowns to decline in 2020 due to stable interest rates, which will maintain loan growth. Based on these factors I'm expecting MTB's loan portfolio to increase by 1% year over year in 2020.

The loan book expansion is expected to partly offset the negative impact of NIM compression on net interest income. Overall, net interest income is expected to decline by 2.2% next year, which will drag the bottom-line. Further pressure on earnings is expected to stem from a slight rise in non-interest expense, as discussed above. As a result, MTB's net income is expected to fall by 4% in 2020 and earnings per share is expected to fall by 2.6% to $13.34, as shown below.

Equity Book Value Expected to Reach $119.6 by Next Year End

Based on the prospects of earnings decline I'm assuming that MTB will forego another dividend increase next year. The company has raised dividends every year since 2017, but in 2020 it is likely that quarterly dividends will be maintained at the current level of $1.1 per share. This dividend estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 2.6%.

I'm expecting MTB's equity book value to increase by 7% in 2020 to $119.6 per share, reflecting earnings retention and capital distributions. Equity is also expected to be affected by the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, CECL implementation is expected to increase reserves for loan losses by approximately 5-15%. Based on this guidance I'm assuming that the rise in allowances will reduce equity book value by $134 million in the first quarter of 2020. The management estimates that CECL will reduce capital ratios by fewer than 10bps.

Negligible Potential for Capital Appreciation

I'm using the historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value MTB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.43 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $119.6 gives a target price of $171.1 for December 2020. This target price implies a negligible price upside of 0.9% from MTB's December 27 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

The slight potential for price upside does not warrant a bullish stance, hence I'm adopting a neutral rating on MTB. As the one-year ahead target price is quite close to MTB's current market price, I believe it is sensible to remain sidelined for now. The stock will become attractive if its market price declines to around 10% below the target price. Consequently, a good entry point will be $155.

