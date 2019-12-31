Regeneron: Bullish Views Not Shared

I cannot share the generally bullish view of Regeneron. Based on quantitative analysis, Regeneron is indicated to provide poor returns in the future, similar to past results.

Returns for Regeneron shareholders over the last 4 to 5 years have been poor with the majority of investors suffering negative returns.

Investment Thesis

Regeneron has provided poor to negative returns for investors over the last 4 to 5 years. Going forward, Regeneron (REGN) provides little potential for other than mid single-digit returns, based on analysts' EPS estimates and current P/E multiple. There are also significant downside risks if EPS growth estimates are not met and P/E multiple contracts to more in line with peers. Based on quantitative analysis, I have to differ from the generally bullish market sentiment for this stock. Regeneron is not of interest at the current share price. One caveat is Regeneron has a number of product candidates in clinical development and progress in this area could change the outlook.

About Regeneron

Source: Company website

Summarized from Regeneron Q3 2019 10-Q report:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ...commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, pain, and rare diseases. We currently have seven products that have received marketing approval: EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection

Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection

Praluent (alirocumab) Injection

Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection

Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection

ARCALYST® (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use

ZALTRAP® (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion Clinical development - All 24 of our product candidates in clinical development… discovered in our research laboratories…

ability to develop product candidates … identify specific proteins of therapeutic interest for a particular disease or cell type and validate these targets through high-throughput production of genetically modified mice using our VelociGene® ….

Our human antibody technology (VelocImmune®) and cell line expression technologies (VelociMab®) may then be utilized to discover and produce new product candidates directed against the disease target

Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Regeneron's shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Regeneron: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Regeneron were negative for six of nine different investors. Returns for those six ranged from negative 1.3% to negative 8.9%. For the remaining three investors, returns were poor at 0.1%, 2.0%, and 5.5%. The rates of return in Table 1 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Dec. 30, 2019. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If the rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing the value of a stock for investment purposes.

Qualitative Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Quant Ratings

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Regeneron providing an overall quant rating of "Bullish" for share investment at the current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Regeneron as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I usually incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates (in this instance, I have excluded Zacks Research data for Regeneron as it appears to be based on a mix of GAAP and non-GAAP EPS). As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Regeneron. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of single-digit growth rates through the end of 2023. This is after growth rates of 40% and above for 2017 and 2018. I have to wonder if the 3.4% growth rates in the outer years of the estimate might arise from some arbitrariness in analyst's estimates for those years. It should be understood, in quantifying the short-form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc. for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2, and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Regeneron at the current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of 4% to 7% for FY 2020 to FY 2023. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 15.58. The P/E ratio of 15.58 is based on Regeneron's current P/E ratio (share price $373.70 divided by Q3-2019 adjusted non-GAAP TTM EPS of $23.98). This is 6.81 lower than the Healthcare sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 22.39 (see here).

The Dashboard will, hopefully, seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through the end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend - Regeneron does not pay a dividend.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly, with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at the end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by 0.60% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Regeneron Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 is trading today ~3,221, well above a year ago. Regeneron shares are trading around the same level as a year ago, and with significantly greater volatility than the S&P 500. Regeneron shares traded below $300 as recently as October and there could be opportunities to buy in any dip below current levels.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless of where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$320 per share for Regeneron (~14% below the current price) to see the potential effect on returns.

Table 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2 above, except for a lower share price of $321.38 at entry. The share price has been below $320 as recently as November this year. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2020 and 2021 increase to ~21% and 13% compared to ~6% to 7% buying at the current share price per Table 2 above. The returns for FY 2022 and 2023 are lower at ~8% to 10% due to the effect of duration (the positive effect of buying at a lower share price is spread out over a longer period).

Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 4:

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus, High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $373.70 (P/E ratio 15.58) and the P/E ratio progressively contracting to a P/E of 11.57 by end of FY2023. The P/E of 11.57 is based on Regeneron's historical low P/E ratio per Fig. 3 above.

The scenario is for buying at the current price of $373.70 (P/E ratio 15.58) and the P/E ratio progressively contracting to a P/E of 11.57 by end of FY2023. The P/E of 11.57 is based on Regeneron's historical low P/E ratio per Fig. 3 above. Potential negative returns are indicated for the consensus and low cases. For an investor buying and holding out to the end of 2021, 2022, or 2023, the high case could provide modest returns. There is, however, the significant potential downside if the low case were to eventuate.

The current high P/E ratio naturally impacts adversely on the results of stress testing of Regeneron for P/E multiple contraction.

Limitations Of This Short-Form Analysis

The short-form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Regeneron going out four years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for Regeneron, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. For small-cap stocks of interest, but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as Regeneron.

Summary And Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Regeneron is not of interest at present. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have achieved generally poor returns over the last four to five years. Buying at the current share price of $373.70 per Table 2 above has the potential to provide only modest future yearly returns of 4% to 7%, provided the current P/E ratio of 15.57 does not contract significantly and analysts' consensus estimates are met.

