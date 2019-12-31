12.76 Million New Reasons To Sell Tesla Shares

With an upcoming dilution of up to 12 million new shares, I expect the current irrational rally will soon be over. Therefore, I recommend selling the stock.

Conversion is only possible if certain conditions are satisfied. I expect these conditions to be satisfied soon.

Note: the last bullet is not accurate. I have to choose a bullet from a drop-down list. Unfortunately, none of the available options is accurate. I do not discuss ideas like this one at Global Deep Value Stocks.

Recently, the stock price of Tesla (TSLA) increased to $430. As a result, the share price is now above the conversion price of 3 issues of convertible debt. The outstanding amounts are on page 24 of the recent quarterly report. See the table below:

Maturity date Interest rate (%) Conversion price (in $) Amount (billions of $) Link to SEC filing March 1, 2021 1.25 359.87 1.38 link March 15, 2022 2.375 327.5 0.9775 link May 15, 2024 2.0 309.83 1.84 link

Holders of this convertible debt normally do not convert the debt because converting the debt erases the value of the embedded call option within the convertibles. Most stocks go up long term. So holders of convertible debt normally wait converting the debt to convert the debt at similar or even higher prices at or close to the maturity date.

Why debt holders would convert before maturity

There are exceptions, however. Sometimes, holders of convertible debt convert early, sometimes even below the conversion price if they expect the company to default when the debt matures.

Another reason to convert early is if the debt holder cannot sell the debt to someone else for at least the value of the shares from debt conversion and the debt holder expects the share price to decrease permanently.

Yet, another reason to convert early is if a debt holder needs liquidity really urgent and there is no market for the debt. Because if there is a market for the debt, it can be sold for a reasonable price. Normally, that price is above the value on an as-if converted basis because of the value of the embedded option.

How debt holders can convert their notes

These notes can only be converted if one or more conditions are satisfied. The filings of the 3 notes seem to be identical apart from interest rates, dates, and conversion rates. See the filing for the notes maturing in 2022. On page 31 and 32, we find the relevant condition:

What does this mean? A debt holder can try to sell the debt to monetize the increase in value related to the share price increase. The agreement more or less says he should be able to sell for at least 98% of the value of the note on an as-if converted basis. If he cannot sell for this price, Tesla has to convert the debt. Again, the legalese is complicated, so I could be wrong.

I expect the share price to decline again because sales will decline dramatically during the next 2 quarters. See, for example, this article. So, it would make sense if these note holders tried to sell for at least 98% of the value as if converted. If enough holders do that, the bid price of the debt would fall below this 98%. If that happens for at least 5 consecutive days, then Tesla has to convert the debt into shares.

As discussed above, a very small amount of debt was not sold but converted instead in December 2018. That debt conversion was probably below the conversion price. That makes me think there is hardly a market in these notes. So, probably there is no reasonable bid price at all. Therefore, I think debt holders can only monetize the debt by getting Tesla to convert it.

Bottom line

I do not think the note holders are holding these notes for a clean future or because they want Tesla to succeed. No, they are rational investors that have bought these notes on attractive terms. Now, they are seeing their chance to realize another windfall gain they will run away by converting the debt. So, I expect all note holders to convert their notes into new Tesla shares.

If all this debt is going to be converted, Tesla will issue 12.758 million new shares. That is a substantial dilution compared to the current share count of approximately 180 million. By itself, this dilution makes it unlikely the share price will stay at current levels. The expectation that other note holders will convert their debt and sell the shares is already a good reason to get rid of these notes.

But there are also so many other issues with Tesla: accounting (see for example here), litigation, and big chances of decreasing sales. Even without the new shares from debt conversion, the stock price will be under pressure during the next 2 quarters. Even if none of the debt holders convert, the stock will probably go back to below the conversion price. That expectation is also a good reason to convert the debt.

So my advice: strong sell. Like anyone else, I can make mistakes, so, as always, do your own research and make your own judgments.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.