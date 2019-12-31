The Dividend Of Ford Is Not Entirely Safe

Ford (F) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last six years. During this period, the stock has shed 37% whereas S&P has rallied 82%. As a result, while S&P is trading at an all-time high, Ford is hovering around its 9-year lows. Therefore, the only consolation to the shareholders of Ford is its 6.4% dividend yield, which is particularly attractive given the suppressed interest rates prevailing right now. As the market does not offer such an exceptional yield for free, the big question is how safe the dividend of Ford is.

Business overview

Ford has exhibited a remarkably volatile and disappointing performance record in the last six years. To be sure, Ford is expected to post adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 this year. This amount is 23% lower than the adjusted earnings per share of the automaker in 2013.

The disappointing performance has been driven primarily from the fierce competition that Ford has been facing, especially in China and Europe. The promising growth prospects of domestic automakers in China and some other markets have been repeatedly mentioned but Ford has always generated at least 90% of its earnings in North America. The situation has been even more dramatic lately, as North America was the only profitable market for Ford in the third quarter. The company generated operating income of $2.0 billion in this region whereas it incurred an aggregate loss of $0.7 billion in all the other markets where it is present.

In the third quarter, the revenue of Ford fell 14% in Europe, partly due to the discontinuation of low-margin vehicles, and 27% in China. Auto sales in China have fallen for 17 consecutive months. In November, the decline was partly attributed to the expiration of a subsidy program for new-energy vehicles but still the Chinese market does not have the exciting growth prospects it was expected to have thanks to its growing middle class. U.S. automakers have seen their market share fall by 1.5 percentage points in the Chinese market this year.

Ford is doing its best to address the challenges it is facing in its business. In Europe, Ford is trying to reduce its expenses while it is also shedding its low-margin vehicles in order to focus better on its most promising items. In China, Ford is in the process of reducing its expenses as well while it is also trying to launch products that are tailored to Chinese consumers. More importantly, in North America, which is by far the most important region for Ford, the automaker is in the process of renewing its SUV and truck portfolio in order to address the heating competition.

Dividend - free cash flows

Ford seems to be moving in the right direction to respond to the headwinds facing its business. However, the company is still far from completing a successful restructuring program. Investors should note that the auto industry is characterized by fierce competition. Auto manufacturers need to spend excessive amounts every year to launch new models just to remain relevant. Consequently, automakers tend to post poor free cash flows and accumulate excessive amounts of debt. This helps explain the high vulnerability of automakers to recessions. In the Great Recession, Ford posted a record loss of $14.8 billion while General Motors (GM) went bankrupt.

Moreover, Ford has paid the same dividend for five consecutive years. The frozen dividend clearly indicates that the company is struggling to maintain its dividend while its management does not have a strong conviction for a successful turnaround anytime soon.

On the bright side, despite the high costs related to its restructuring efforts and its new models, Ford is posting decent free cash flows. More precisely, the automaker has posted strong free cash flows in 4 of the last 5 years. In the last 12 months, Ford has posted free cash flows of $6.1 billion, which have exceeded its annual dividend payments of $2.7 billion by a wide margin. These figures imply a dividend payout ratio of 44%, which signals that the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

The same conclusion can be reached if the earnings per share replace the free cash flows in the calculation of the payout ratio. As Ford is expected to earn $1.24 per share this year, its payout ratio stands at 49% right now. This payout ratio provides a sufficient margin of safety to the dividend for the foreseeable future.

Debt

As mentioned above, automakers tend to accumulate excessive amounts of debt due to the intense competition in their business, which forces them to spend huge amounts on capital expenses just to remain relevant. To provide a perspective, Ford has failed to grow its earnings per share in the last six years even though it has spent $43.1 billion on capital expenses throughout this period.

Unfortunately, those investments have greatly weakened the balance sheet of Ford. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $134.3 billion. This amount excludes the finance business of Ford, which would increase the net debt even further if it was included. The net debt of Ford is approximately 26 times the annual earnings of the company and more than 20 times its annual free cash flows. It is thus excessive.

On the bright side, interest expense consumes only 34% of the operating income and hence it is manageable. Given the aforementioned healthy payout ratio of Ford and its manageable interest expense, its dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future, in the absence of a recession. However, as mentioned above, the company is highly vulnerable to recessions, just like its peers. As a recession has not occurred for a whole decade, this is a significant risk factor to keep in mind. If a recession shows up, Ford is likely to cut its dividend due to its high debt load and the collapse in its earnings that it will incur in such a case. To cut a long story short, the dividend of Ford is likely to remain safe in the absence of a recession but it will almost certainly be cut upon the next recession.

Final thoughts

Ford has dramatically underperformed the market in the last six years due to the headwinds it is facing in its business but the company is moving in the right direction. Thanks to its strong free cash flows, the company is likely to maintain its current dividend in the absence of a major downturn, such as a recession. However, whenever the next recession shows up, Ford is likely to slash its dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.