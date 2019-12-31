Sobi + Dova: A Threat For Amgen And GlaxoSmithKline

A small company Dova has been trying to compete with Amgen and GlaxoSmithKline, but has been lagging based on unit economics.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are both huge pharmaceutical companies, but as companies grow bigger, ventures for future growth can become scarce. The success of any business depends on the existing products, and the growth depends upon further developing new products. Companies in this sector are substantially exposed to the risk of new entrants product-wise. But, for smaller players, it can be hard to achieve economies of scale and price their product competitively.

This risk becomes a reality when a good product becomes economically viable and is poised to snatch market share in full force.

A relatively new company: Dova Pharmaceuticals

The shares of Dova (NASDAQ:DOVA) were trading at $9 in June 2019, and the stock jumped to $28 in a span of 5 months. Those are significant gains. These gains were concentrated in two brackets, the end of June and the end of September. While the second one was associated with the merger of Dova with Sobi, the first one can be seen as the reason for the alliance itself.

What is Dova's business?

The drug company is into the treatment of thrombocytopenia, a low-blood platelet disorder. The disorder makes it hard for blood to clot in patients, something that can have severe consequences even when they have a small injury. The danger is even more significant during medical procedures.

The market is about a billion USD in the US, growing at 15% CAGR, and about two billion USD globally. The market does not look too big, but it can be called somewhat underserved.

The competitors are Amgen's Nplate and GlaxoSmithKline's Promacta. While these are giants themselves, it is essential to understand how Dova's avatrombopag fits into the market.

Nplate is given subcutaneously, while the other two are given orally. Promacta requires liver testing and comes with dietary restrictions. The prospects of such a competitive advantage were what led Dova into the IPO in 2017.

The crash

It was understood that all the drugs in the segment come with a significant risk of altogether stopping the blood flow through the patient's veins.

But, at the time of FDA approval in 2018, the association tagged Dova's drug safe for use. The stock climbed by one-fourths.

Later in 2018, the stock crashed because of a higher than expected list price for the drug, which was thought to make it difficult for the company to grab market share. It was a moment of rejoicing for GSK and Amgen.

Products of all the three players cause an increase in the generation of a hormone from the liver that regulates platelet generation. An alternative to the medication is the procedure of blood transfusion, which is much cheaper.

Post the release, it was realized that using Dova's drug required blood transfusions along with the medication, which further increased the costs for patients. This made the requirement of economies of scale even more significant.

The first jump

Till mid-2019, Dova had the approval just for the treatment of Chronic Liver Disease (CLD). The narrow area of focus was not well received by the market because of the higher costs attached.

This is why, when the company received approval for the use of the drug for another treatment called chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), the stock soared. This was for those patients who have had an insufficient response to previous therapy.

The second jump

The stock price took the next leap in September when a rumor regarding the merger with European drug maker Sobi hit the market. Investors saw the economies of scale arriving.

When the actual merger was completed, the buying price was set at a whopping 59% premium to the 30-day VWAP for Dova. This second jump took the stock price closer to the 2017-18 levels.

A threat for GSK and Amgen

GSK and Amgen have approvals for their products across the world. These products have not only been generating steady revenue, but those cash flows have been growing. But, the product-based advantage for Dova still exists.

Dova has approvals for the sale of CLD and ITP in the US and Europe. The company will be looking to gain approvals in more markets across the world, which will surely hurt the sales for Amgen and GSK. Moreover, the merger with Sobi means that Dova's product will become more economical as it has been to date.

Further, the three companies are also striving to develop the same drug for cancer patients. This puts a question mark on future product sales as well.

Investors have to be on a watch

Pharmaceuticals business is complex and is subject to too many variables. The purpose of this article is to establish the importance of the competitive strategies employed in the industry. Investors need to keep track of the developments and base their future expectations accordingly.

GSK and Amgen are both giants on their own, and it is not possible to investigate the entire portfolio piece by piece. But I tried to establish the importance by putting one of the product segments into consideration.

