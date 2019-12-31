Artisan Partners Asset Management: 9.5% Divided Yield Makes It Valuable

That brings the full FY dividends to $3.07, or a 9.5% dividend yield, on an annual basis. It also assumes that not more than 96% of the free cash flow generated is paid out.

I estimate that, as APAM is having a good year managing money, it will pay a $0.65 per share variable quarterly dividend and up to $1.27 in a special dividend.

The special dividend is paid on top of the variable dividend. It is paid on the basis of cash generated, business conditions, and the amount of cash the company wants to retain.

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 80% of its "cash generated" each quarter in a "variable" dividend. Then, at year-end, the company pays out a special dividend.

Artisan Partners Asset Management's Special Dividend Will Reflect Success

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) pays out 5 dividends a year. The company makes it clear that the regular quarterly dividends are "variable" based on "cash generated." Then, they pay out a special dividend at the end of the year. The special dividend is paid based on:

"the basis of cash generated, business conditions and the amount of cash the company wants to retain."

Source: 2018 10-K, p. 31.

Based on my calculations, which you can review below, I believe that the company will pay out close to a $1.27 per share special dividend, on top of a regular variable quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share. These will likely be declared in early Q1 2020.

Last year, APAM paid out $1.03 per share in a special dividend, along with a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share.

Dividends as 80% of Cash Generated

I calculated 80% of each prior quarter's free cash flow. This does not equal the amounts of the dividends paid (not the per-share amount) in the following quarter. Nevertheless, on an annualized basis, including an estimate of the special dividend, 96% of free cash flow calculation seems to be paid out.

Keep in mind that the dividends paid in this calculation also include dividends paid to partners. Partners own more classes of shares than the public shareholders, or APAM shares, which are the Class A shares. Only Class A shares have rights to receive APAM declared dividends:

Source: Hake

Here is how I see the dividend per share scenario playing out:

Source: Hake estimate

The "cash generated" calculation on which dividends are based is not defined by the company. It is likely to be close to free cash flow ("FCF"). Given that the special dividend seems to include more than 80% of "cash generated", I decided to estimate the special dividend based on 96% of free cash flow estimates for the year.

Estimating Free Cash Flow and the APAM Dividends

Since we know the November assets under management ("AUM"), we can estimate the year-end AUM and Q4 AUM. From that, we can estimate Q4 free cash flow based on average AUM. Finally, based on the full-year estimated FCF, using a 96% payout ratio of the FCF, we can estimate the special dividend.

Here is are the calculations I used:

Source: Hake

Based on my estimate of average AUM, I estimate that Q2 FCF will be $91 million. This brings the total 2019 FCF estimate to $349.3 million.

Based on this, I estimated that the Q4 dividend per share would be kept at $0.65 per share. Then, I estimated that total dividends between partners and APAM shareholder dividends would be $263.9 million. This works out to 75.5% of available FCF for the year.

Source: Hake estimates

I also estimated that the special dividend will take up another 20% of the estimated full-year FCF. That would make the special dividend payment another $71.4 million.

Source: Hake

Now since there are 52.4 million Class A shares (APAM shares), the special dividend works out to $1.27 per share.

So, you can see the flexibility management has here. Let's say they decide to pay out only 90% of full-year FCF. That would be a total dividend payment, including special dividends, APAM dividends, and partner dividends, of $314.4 million ($349.3 million x 0.9).

Since total FY 2019 dividends, including estimated Q4 APAM and partner dividends, will be $263.9 million, that leaves $50.5 million for a special dividend. Taking that number and dividing it by the number of APAM (Class A shares) outstanding of 56.26 million, the special dividend would be $0.90 per share.

I used 96% of FCF, instead of 90% since that is what historically the board has done, based on my calculations for 2017 and 2018. But, you could say that there is a range of the likely special dividend of between $0.90 and $1.27 per share. Keeping in mind that last year the special dividend was $1.03 per share, I decided to go with $1.27 per share.

This brings the total year dividends to $3.07 per share. In other words, $1.80 per share in variable quarterly dividends per share, plus $1.27 in special dividends. Based on the price today of $32.17 per share, the total dividend yield is 9.5%.

Summary and Conclusion

Making an assumption about year-end AUM, we can estimate the Q4 and full-year free cash flow at APAM. That allows us to detect a range for the special dividend, with a higher probability that it will be as high as $1.27 per share.

This gives APAM a total dividend yield of 9.5%, which is 96% covered by the estimated FCF for the company. That is based on good earnings at the company level, a rising stock market, and the company's commitment to paying out substantially all of its FCF to shareholders.

