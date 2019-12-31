SLC Agricola Still Differentiated On Quality, Less So On Valuation

SLC Agricola has had some recent yield shortfalls due to weather, but the overall long-term trend is still very favorable, with SLC Agricola operating some exceptionally efficient farms.

Brazilian ag company stocks have perked up recently (or at least Adecoagro (AGRO) and SLC Agricola (OTCPK:SLCJY) ), finally driving some good news for investors who’ve seen a difficult stretch with these stocks. Specific to SLC Agricola, the shares are up about 30% from my last article on the company, helped by both ongoing strong equation by the company and improving commodity prices. I also believe the company’s ongoing efforts to drive toward an asset-light model are contributing, with another sale-leaseback transaction at an attractive premium to the appraised value.

The biggest challenge I see with SLC Agricola is whether the company can continue to pass over ever-higher hurdles. Management believes they can improve yields and profit margins even further, but they’re already one of the best in Brazil, and bad weather or adverse commodity market moves can undo a lot of that in the short term. Increasing sale-leaseback activity could still add value, but the shares aren’t an easy valuation call anymore.

Excellence In Execution

One of the key differentiating parts of the SLC Agricola story has always been the company’s exceptional operational efficiency. SLC Agricola’s cotton fields are not only more efficient than the average Brazilian field, which factors like weather make more productive than global norms, but even some of the best fields in China and the U.S.. Likewise with soybeans, where SLC Agricola’s normal production stands out against the averages for China, the U.S., and Argentina.

Good soil and weather may be a tailwind for Brazilian producers in general, but SLC Agricola has taken many steps beyond that. Monsanto was emphasizing the opportunities in precision agriculture before its sale to Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), but SLC Agricola is putting those ideas into practice, using detailed real-time information, analysis, and planning, to make the most efficient use of hardware and crop inputs (like chemicals and fertilizer – key components of the COGS).

A few data points highlight the progress. Planting times have shrunk from 37 to 49 days in 2014/2015 (for cotton and soy) to just 18 to 22 in the last year, while harvesting times have shrunk from 71 to 81 days to 45 to 52 days. Better utilization of hardware like tractors has led to steady declines in HP/hectare, as well as long-term declines in diesel use per hectare. SLC Agricola has also seen significant declines in chemical application per ha, though unfortunately management doesn’t consistently report metrics on this driver.

Maybe these drivers don’t sound especially exciting, but given that everybody gets more or less the same price for their cotton or soybeans (I’m speaking in generalities here), almost anything you can do to reduce costs or improve yields matters, and it helps explain why and how SLC Agricola can generate 20%-plus EBITDAs in a business where low-to-mid-teens EBITDAs are usually considered quite good.

Harvesting Value In The Land Portfolio

SLC Agricola management has guided investors to expect more value optimization through financial engineering in the coming years. While “financial engineering” is often a dirty word among investors, it’s not such a bad thing in this particular case. What it really means is that SLC Agricola wants to unlock more of the value of its assets by selling farmland and entering into sale-leaseback transactions, reducing the company’s asset base and improving returns on assets and capital over time.

With some farming operators I would consider this a risky move – received wisdom is that farming is a pretty marginal activity and the real value is in a farming company owning its land and benefiting from land appreciation. Given SLC Agricola’s operating history, I think that’s less of a risk here, though I would hope the company to take a slow, measured approach to land sales. There are good reasons why Brazilian land sells for much less than the productivity would otherwise suggest, with lack of access to transportation infrastructure being very high on that list. Companies like Cosan (CZZ) are working on that, though, by building more rail and port infrastructure, and I believe that can be a long-term tailwind to asset values.

In the meantime, SLC Agricola is still getting good prices for its farmland. The company executed a sale-leaseback transaction for part of its Parnaiba farm, selling 5.2K hectares at R$20K per arable hectare. That was a 23% premium to the last appraisal I saw for that farm, and management quoted a 14% IRR for the transaction.

Farming Will Always Have Its Ups And Downs

Despite how far the company has already come with yield and productivity improvements, management believes they can do more to reduce chemicals waste and optimize planting and harvesting even further. If the company can hit its target of a greater than 10% near-term improvement in soybean yields and couple that with ongoing cost improvements, the impact at the EBITDA line will be quite positive.

Now the “buts”. I think SLC Agricola is going to start running into some diminishing returns – there’s a limit to what a given parcel of ground can produce even with the best of today’s technology, and once you get close to that limit, further improvements get very difficult. SLC Agricola is also still at the mercy of weather. Cotton yields were disappointing this year (down 13% and 4% below target) due largely to weather, and planting delays due dry weather will impact corn output in the next cycle.

Commodity prices are also clearly a major driver within SLC’s business. Cotton and soybean prices have been improving, as highlighted in two recent charts from the company, but anybody who has followed the commodity markets knows how quickly these trends can reverse.

source: SLC Agricola

source: SLC Agricola

The Outlook

Modeling the financials of companies like SLC Agricola is never a particularly rewarding exercise, as you can get the future planting acreage and yield/productivity improvements exactly right and still be widely off-target because of unexpected commodity price moves. That’s why I favor both a long-term discounted cash flow approach and a short-term EV/EBITDA approach – the long-term model rewards with companies with superior efficiency, while the short-term model mitigates the risks inherent with predicting crop prices several years out.

The Bottom Line

Running those numbers on SLC Agricola, and adding in an estimate of value to be harnessed from future sale-leasebacks, I still believe that $5.25 to $6.25 is a fair range for the ADRs. The shares now trade around the midpoint of that range, so I don’t see nearly the same value I saw before, but I also don’t think the shares are overpriced yet. Given the challenges holding a volatile commodity stock, I usually favor going in with a wide margin of safety, but investors who think there are longer legs to this Brazilian ag rally might want to take a closer look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.