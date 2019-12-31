The Pursuit Of 'Happyness' - Nasdaq Just Moved Over The 9000 Level, Assessing If 10,000 Is On The Way

Valuations certainly don't matter anymore as much as they used to. Instead, the most relevant thing to do is to look at the conductor who orchestrates (manipulates) this and simply follow his signs.

What are the main drivers behind the excessive returns, and what are the drivers that may allow this to continue?

The US stock market seems to be rising non-stop, and it's unclear what (if anything) can change/reverse this up-trending course.

Note: This article is a co-production between The Macro Teller ("TMT"), moderator of Macro Trading Factory ("MTF"), and The Fortune Teller ("TFT"), moderator of Wheel of Fortune ("WoF").

Background

Remember how Chris Gardner (Will Smith) is rising from the bottom to the top in the movie "The Pursuit of Happyness?" That's exactly what has happened to the main indices (SPY, DIA, IWM), especially the Nasdaq (QQQ), ever since they reached their lows during the 2008/9 subprime crisis.

Since touching a level of 1265.52 on March 9, 2009, the Nasdaq composite index has risen no less than 712% (!!!) to its all-time level last Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Data by YCharts

Take a moment to fully digest this: An index (not even a single asset/investment) that has experienced a jump of over eight times in value over a period of 3,767 days, or nearly 10 1/3 years.

If Wikipedia is looking for a new definition under the terms "amazing" or "phenomenal" this should definitely qualify.

But now what? Is the never-ending green light that Wall Street has shown the bulls ever going to change into a yellow, let alone red, light?

What do we need to see/get in order for this seemingly ever-lasting green light to continue?

This is exactly what this article is all about.

Nasdaq-100 is on a Tear

Wall Street's leading indices have been up hundreds of percent since the 2008/9 economic crisis, but the index that has recorded the sharpest rise is the Nasdaq 100, which is comprised of the 100 largest stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (NDAQ).

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) has returned about 818% since 3/9/2009, putting behind any other leading index, but also most single stocks across the market.

Data by YCharts

Given this unreal run, the obvious question is: Can the leading stock indices, especially the technology-based Nasdaq, keep rallying over the coming year/s?

Taking into consideration i) ultra-low interest rates, ii) lack of investment alternatives, and iii) reasonable - even decent - earnings generated by corporate America, the simple answer is - yes!

Nevertheless, the real answer is neither that simple, nor an absolute- overwhelming "yes." In reality, the answer is more complicated and depends on a number of parameters/drivers.

In Central Banks We Trust

The main reason for the sharp increases in stock valuations over the past decade is, of course, central banks, more accurately - central banks' policies.

The ECB, for example, has paused for only about three months at the beginning of the year from purchasing European (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV) bonds. However, as soon as it realizes that the markets can't operate without the life support this "money for nothing" policy is providing the markets with - they simply went back to square one, resuming the asset purchase program.

As you can see below, not only there's no sign of a pause in the foreseeable future, as a matter of fact, the printing machines are expected to work extra hours at least until the end of 2021.

Monetary policies ensure that interest rates and yields, across the globe, remain extremely low, in some cases even negative.

Add to that, central banks that are willing to swallow more and more food, no matter how overweight they already are - and you get yourself not only a "Helicopter Ben" (named after former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke) but an entire squadron of elite bomber aircrafts that spread/spray money without any distinction or specific and clear targets.

That, in return, inflated stock prices due to three main consequences:

1. Lower Cost of Capital

The cost of capital (determined by the yields on trading debts) for certain companies, such as Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT), is virtually zero.

The cost of capital is directly affecting, i.e. reducing, the cost of capital, or the expected return, required out of an investment, consequently, increasing the price investors are willing to pay for it.

For example, let's assume investors assign a price target of $100 for a certain stock/company in two years. In the past, these investors were willing to buy that stock for $83 (fair price at present value), under the assumption that the expected rate of return would be 10%, bringing the stock price to $100 in about two years = $83 X (1+10%)^2.

Now, they are willing to pay as much as $89 for the exact same operation/prospects, only because the expected rate of return is 6%, pushing the present fair value up artificially = $89 X (1+6%)^2.

The lower the return investors demand from an asset in the future, the higher the present fair price of that asset is.

When money is as cheap as water, growth stocks are the main beneficiaries because their valuations are mostly based on future growth rather on present fundamentals. As such, when you use 6% instead of 10% in calculating the present fair price required to reach future price targets - you reach higher present prices.

2. No Alternatives

Traditionally, bonds (AGG, BND) function as a viable alternative for stocks. However when yields are so low and spreads so tight, this alternative is losing its allure.

As you can see below, not only are yields extremely low in absolute terms, but they also are extremely unattractive on a relative basis. There's no reason to invest in high-yield debt (HYG, JNK, AWF, EMB, BKLN) when they offer so little (extra yield) compared to high-grade debt (LQD, BSV, TIP, VCSH, VCIT, SHV, SHY).

Putting it differently, central banks are inflating the prices of riskier assets (stocks) by simply "killing" any threat that less risky assets (bonds, time deposits) may pose.

The amazing gains investors enjoyed in 2019 have much less to do with how well corporate America is doing (financial results), and it's mostly attributed to central banks' actions (rates and QE).

If one side of the equation/formula looks like this:

Low/zero/negative interest rates + unlimited/unrestricted amounts that can be borrowed at virtually zero cost + No investment alternatives + Orchestrated asset buybacks.

There should be no surprise when the other side of the equation/formula looks like this:

Few months ago, the 30-year US bond yield fell for the first time since March 2009, below the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 index.

That's the "no alternative" proof in a single, most alarming, chart.

3. More Buybacks

When borrowed money has no cost, why wouldn't a company use that free money to buy back more of its own shares?

It's hard - more accurately impossible - to claim that the 2019 gains are a direct result of companies positing significant improvement to their financial results.

Earnings have almost flattened this year (worst year since 2015) and revenue growth is half the average growth S&P 500 companies had experienced in 2017-2018.

The good news is that 2020 supposes to look better on both top and bottom lines. On the other hand, a very bright projection is almost a given when a New Year starts. As the year moves along, the level of brightness usually goes down, and sometimes fades away completely.

What's driving the prices of riskier assets up that much (aside of central banks)? Stock buybacks.

And if you get the feeling that buybacks are losing steam - you might wish to think again. The third quarter of 2019 was as strong as an active period of stock repurchase can be.

As a matter of fact, it was the strongest of them all!

Money for Nothing

When monetary policies are not only offering money for nothing, but also for everything/anybody, there's no surprise to see valuations reaching the levels we're in.

The below chart supposed to be, according to its author, "the most reliable valuation measures" he has ever tested or introduced, "based on their correlation with actual subsequent total returns in market cycles across history."

Each measure is displayed as a multiple of its own historical norm. Presently, all of them range between 2.5x to 3.2x those historical norms.

To put that in the right context:

When market valuations have been historically normal, investors could reasonably expect long-term S&P 500 total returns averaging about 10% annually. Given the gradual decline in structural GDP growth in recent decades (a combination of slower demographic labor force growth and trend productivity), normal valuations would presently be associated with expected returns averaging about 8% annually. Again, the S&P 500 is currently about three times the valuation levels that could reasonably be expected to provide such long-term returns.

Source

Again, these are not only unprecedented policies, but also uncharted times. Free money is what caused these valuations in the first instance, and free money is what can keep - and even inflate - this market from marching even higher than where it's already.

How Long Can this Last?

2018 was the only full calendar year over the past decade in which the major central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ), on aggregate, took their foot off the pedal.

This (good intention) didn't end up as they expected, to say the least...

Data by YCharts

This was (more than) enough to cause both the ECB, and shortly after the Fed, to reverse course, only few months later. The Fed's attempt to move back to normalization has blown in its face, ending (way quicker that the Fed itself has anticipated) with three interest rate cuts, inside 2019, and a rapid expansion of the bank's balance sheet to record levels.

Therefore, the official/ultimate answer to the question where the market (as a whole) and the Nasdaq index (specifically) are heading in the coming year is: Depending where the Fed wants to take it to.

The cost of money on one hand, and the easy access to money on the other hand, are the main parameters that will determine the faith of the financial markets in 2020 (and beyond).

As long as central banks are holding the markets by the balls, i.e. Buy Assets* & Long Live [the] Short-term**, there's no reason to fear.

*As much as needed (even forever)

**Mid-term pause (sort to speak)

Last but Not Least

But there's another significant driver behind the Nasdaq outperformance and that's the high concentration of the index. In more simple words, the great impact that only a few stocks have on the overall performance.

Six major technology (XLK) stocks, Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), aka "FAAMNG," are making up nearly 40% of the Nasdaq 100 weightings.

Data by YCharts

This means that every big fluctuation in any of these stocks, especially among the FAAMG, is causing the entire index to move in the same direction.

If, for example, Apple is buying back its stock in an amount of $100 billion during a certain year, and the stock price (as a direct result of this buyback) jumps 100% that year (in spite of muted operational results), the Nasdaq 100 will react accordingly, whether this is a true reflection of the well being of the index (or Apple for that matter) or not.

In case you wonder, this isn't a theoretical example from the science fiction department, but exactly what has happened to Apple in 2019.

Data by YCharts

The following graph shows the Nasdaq 100 index in two forms:

1. Standard form, where components receive different weightings.

2. Customized form, where components receive equal weightings 1% each).

As you can clearly see, since both the concentration and stock buybacks have started to accelerate - the gap (between the two forms of the index) has widened dramatically.

Let's also not forget that the cheap/free money, thanks to central banks, is functioning as another multiplier, enabling the largest, most powerful, companies (such as the FAAMNG) to issue more and more debt, while using the proceeds to buy more and more of their own stocks.

The bigger the buybacks - the less important corporate (total) earnings growth is. Since most investors are focused on EPS - stock buybacks are the cure for any shortfall in real-total earnings.

Bottom Line

In light of these loose financial/monetary conditions, the traditional ways we've used to evaluate stocks have become irrelevant. For example, the Nasdaq 100's current P/E multiplier is over 30, significantly above the historical average, but completely distorted in light of the large buybacks that distort the EPS.

Using the "Buffett indicator" - the total market-cap ("TMC") of the US stock market today divided by the US annual GDP ("GDP") - we can see that the current level stands at more than 150%. The only time when this indicator reached such an elevated level was during the dot-com bubble in 2000.

This figure may explain why Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) has refrained from making big acquisitions over the last couple of years. On the other hand, the holding company has significantly increased its position in Apple over recent years, so you may claim that AAPL is BRK's recent (and ongoing) big acquisition.

Does this indicator imply that we are about to face a major correction? Not really, and certainly not necessarily.

As we outlined in this article, the ball is entirely at the Fed's court, and as long as the monetary policy remains loose - interest rates, and not the "Buffett indicator," will continue to set the tone for the markets.

The US markets may look expensive, but the "Powell indicator" is what ultimately determines the direction of these markets, regardless of valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.