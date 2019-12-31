Rent-A-Center: A Tempting Income Play

Investment Thesis

Two decades ago, The Onion published a satirical news article in which a rapidly-expanding Starbucks (SBUX) decided to open a new outlet inside the restroom of an existing franchise. The article proved prescient. Indeed, by the time USA Today reported that "[e]ven with Starbucks stores sometimes across the street from each other in major cities, the coffee chain's leaders said...that they will open roughly 12,000 new locations by 2021" just a few years ago, the apothegm that there was a Starbucks on every corner in America had become a cliché. For investors, though, that Onion article signaled a buying opportunity. Had they purchased a share of the company's stock on the day of the article's publication, they would have shelled out less than $3.50 for what now sells for more than $88, adjusted for splits. With the example of Starbucks always in my mind, I have kept my eyes open for companies whose outlets seem to materialize on every street corner or in every strip mall. Not too long ago, I noticed that there are five Rent-A-Center (RCII) stores within a few miles of my home and I decided to look into the company to see if it might present an under-the-radar investment opportunity, though likely not of the spectacular sort associated with Seattle's finest. Upon closer examination, I believe that Rent-A-Center does present investors with a good buying opportunity for the following reasons, which I will examine in turn:

Rent-A-Center's Moat

One of the first things I look for when evaluating a potential investment is the company's ability to maintain an economic advantage over its competitors to protect and expand its market share. For those readers unfamiliar with the company, Rent-A-Center is the largest rent-to-own retailer of furniture and electronics in North America. As of this writing, there are roughly 8,300 rent-to-own stores in North America of which roughly 3,000 are operated by Rent-A-Center. The company's closest competitor, Aaron's (AAN), operates just under 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, giving Rent-A-Center a market share of 36% to Aaron's 23%.

A Changing Economic Climate

In the years following the Great Recession, a new lifestyle that commentators have dubbed "rental culture" has spread across the United States. At the heart of this trend lies the much-maligned Millennial generation. With so many young working individuals weighed down by student debt and living paycheck-to-paycheck, it should come as no surprise that rent-to-own retailers such as Rent-A-Center have increasingly marketed themselves to this particular demographic. Presenting themselves as a "welcome hand up amid a sea of thumbs down," the company offers such cash-strapped individuals a chance to furnish their homes with items they might otherwise not be able to access. Perhaps not surprisingly, the compound annual growth rate of the rent-to-own industry has climbed steadily as Generation X and the Millennials have entered the work force:

Source: Rent-A-Center's 2019 Q3 Presentation

Significantly, the industry's CAGR grew at a healthy clip through both the Great Recession and the subsequent bull market, suggesting that rent-to-own customers are abundant in good times as well as bad. Indeed, Rent-A-Center's revenue remained fairly steady throughout the Great Recession:

Source: Rent-A-Center's 2019 Q3 Presentation

While few companies are truly able to thrive in both booming economies and more restrictive periods of economic decline, Rent-A-Center manages to remain relevant in either climate. By offering a relatively inexpensive way to access furniture and other household goods, Rent-A-Center can help furnish the first homes of debt-laden young professionals starting their careers in good times and help temporarily struggling individuals maintain a comfortable lifestyle in the lean years.

The Dividend

As an income-focused investor, I favor stocks that pay me for owning them. Thus, I am attracted to RCII's rather generous $0.29 quarterly dividend, which amounts to a forward yield north of 4% and a 16% bump from the company's previous payout of $0.25. It is important to note, however, that the quarterly dividend had been slashed from $0.24 to $0.08 as recently as 2015:

Data by YCharts

While the dividend was not suspended, I am wary to invest in a company with such a drastic cut. Thus, it is important to look at the sustainability of the present payout before deciding whether or not to buy shares of RCII. Given that RCII's annual non-GAAP forward earnings per share is $2.23, an annualized dividend of $1.16 amounts to a payout ratio of just over 52%. As such, the dividend appears to be safely covered and the company appears committed to maintaining dividend payouts moving forward. According to Mitchell Fadel, Rent-A-Center's CEO, "[t]his dividend increase reflects not only our confidence in the Company’s strong recurring cash flows, but also our belief that continued investments in the retail partner virtual lease-to-own industry will generate further growth and provide long-term value for our stockholders." To this end, Rent-A-Center has used refinancing to drastically deleverage its balance sheet:

Source: Rent-A-Center's 2019 Q3 Presentation

With Rent-A-Center's refinancing efforts expected to reduce interest expenses between $15 million and $20 million annually over the next half decade, the company's free cash flow should benefit substantially, thereby increasing the stability and sustainability of the dividend:

Source: Rent-A-Center's 2019 Q3 Presentation

Valuation

A quick glance at Seeking Alpha's metrics for Rent-A-Center suggests that the stock is currently undervalued. At present, RCII's forward price-to-earnings ratio is an anemic 12.82:

Data by YCharts

This valuation is 28.16% lower than the sector's average of 17.78, suggesting that RCII may be a bargain at its current price point. Given that the stock's dividend is over 4% and management has authorized a $255 million share repurchase plan, I expect Rent-A-Center's stock price to climb closer to the neighborhood of $30 within the next few months.

A Note of Caution

While Rent-A-Center's competitive moat, its appeal to young professionals, the stock's generous dividend, and its low valuation bode well for the company's future trajectory, there are a few points of concern that I believe investors should bear in mind when considering initiating or adding to a position.

First and foremost, Rent-A-Center has been dogged by reports that the company has engaged in aggressive debt collection practices. Because Rent-a-Center is considered a first-party credit lender, the company is not subject to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, which makes "consumers aware of what collectors must do under the law, what they are allowed to do, and what they are prohibited from doing." As a result, Rent-A-Center has, among other things, refused to explain hidden charges, threatened to send people to prison, repeatedly called customers to demand payment, and overcharged customers while damaging their credit.

In fact, NerdWallet reports that "[t]he Federal Trade Commission received 2,779 complaints about Rent-A-Center and Acceptance Now between January 2016 and June 2017. More than 90% cited aggressive collection tactics, including employees banging on customers' doors and laying on car horns outside of residences."

A second note of caution emerges out of the first: with so many customers accusing the company of harassment even after paying off their debt, shareholders filed a federal lawsuit against Rent-A-Center in December 2016 over its tracking of customer payments, claiming company's operations had experienced "severe harm." Still, despite the persistent accusations of harassment and growing shareholder concern, Rent-A-Center has reportedly spent millions of dollars lobbying Congress to keep federal regulations from impacting the company's ability to engage in such practices, suggesting neither the bad press nor the many class action lawsuits targeting the company will disappear any time soon. While RCII appears to be doing well in spite of the negative press, a dark cloud does linger over the stock and some investors may want to see if the storm passes before buying.

Parting Thoughts

While I am tempted to initiate a position in Rent-A-Center, I am somewhat put off by the company's inconsistent dividend history. I do like the stock's current yield and I believe that the company will be able to maintain it in the quarters and years to come, but, as a dividend growth investor, I would like to see a few years of sustained dividend growth before I would feel comfortable buying RCII. Likewise, the chorus of customer complaints spooks me a bit and I would want to see if the company can address the problem before I feel much enthusiasm for the stock. However, for investors drawn to the stock's ability to provide income in the present, RCII appears to be both a reasonably safe income play as well as an opportunity for modest capital appreciation. What do you think? I would love to read your take on Rent-A-Center in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.