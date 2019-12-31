Tenneco Still Unsteadily Walking A Tightrope

Tenneco's very high leverage makes valuation more challenging; the potential for significant upside is there, but the risk and breadth of outcomes are much greater as well.

Management has postponed the DRiV split until at least mid-2020 and seems to be considering a wider range of options to reduce leverage, including outright business/product line disposals.

Content growth in hybrid passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles is a real opportunity over the next decade, but the Street is far more concerned with very heavy current net debt.

Back in June I wrote that Tenneco (TEN) was one of the more complicated stories in the vehicle parts group that I follow, as the company’s very high leverage meant that even objectively small changes in modeling assumptions could have outsized impacts on the implied fair value. I also said that I didn’t really like the fundamental story, as the company’s opportunity to grow content in hybrid light vehicles and commercial vehicles was offset by mixed margin leverage, a questionable management team, and ample uncertainty on the DRiV spin-off.

Not a lot has changed. Although Tenneco has done a little better since that piece relative to names I like better like BorgWarner (BWA) and Dana (DAN) (Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) has outperformed), I don’t feel like I’ve missed much on a risk-adjusted basis. Although there’s definitely outsized upside here if Tenneco management can get margins moving in the right direction (and/or figure out some attractive asset sales), that outsized upside comes with outsized risk, as the company will need almost 15 years to earn out its debt if margins don’t improve more than I expect.

Weak Production Doing Some Damage

While Tenneco has fit in with the overall pattern of “beat, then lower”, the company’s downward guidance for the fourth quarter was pretty nasty (23% below consensus at the midpoint), and it looks like Tenneco is facing some pretty bad decrementals as heavy truck and off-highway vehicle markets slow.

Light vehicles are the bulk of the company’s business, though, and that’s not going particularly well. Vehicle production declines across the sector have been well-publicized, and Tenneco has managed some outgrowth in the Clean Air business, but Powertrain has been weak. Moreover, the supposedly counter-cyclical DRiV segment (Motorparts and Ride Performance) isn’t really standing out as all that counter-cyclical with Motorparts down 7% in the third quarter after an 8% decline in the second quarter, and Ride Performance only doing a little better than underlying production volume.

Margins remain problematic. To be fair to Tenneco, margins have held okay lately (up 100bp in the third quarter and flat in the prior quarter), and certain businesses (Clean Air and Motorparts particularly) do compare well with segments of BorgWarner and Valeo on an adjusted basis, but the company’s overall EBITDA margins are still just not that good and the company has not made the hoped-for progress this year, as weaker volumes across the business have sapped operating leverage.

Content Growth Still In Play, But Asset Sales Are The Bigger Near-Term Opportunity

One of the under-appreciated stories, I believe, at Tenneco is the opportunity for meaningful content growth over the next 10 years or so. As I’ve said in reference to BorgWarner, Dana, Valeo, and others, some analysts and investors seem to forget that, while hybrids and EVs will start growing meaningfully in a few years, internal-combustion engines will still be the dominant powertrain for at least a decade; likewise that hybrids will require a lot of internal-combustion components like pistons, bearings, and manifolds.

Management has estimated 30%-plus content growth opportunities with light vehicle hybrids, and perhaps even more content growth potential with commercial vehicles as emission standards continue to rise for this category as well. Better still, with many OEMs and parts suppliers shifting their focus to electrification technologies, I believe Tenneco has an opportunity to “pick up the slack” and gain share in ICE powertrains that will be with us quite a while longer.

While that organic growth potential is worthwhile, there’s a quote from auto racing that I think is quite relevant here – “in order to finish first, first you must finish”. Tenneco’s growth potential is irrelevant to shareholders if the company can’t stay solvent long enough for them to benefit from it. Tenneco’s net debt was about 3.6x my 2019 EBITDA estimate leaving the third quarter, and with the revenue, margin, and FCF margin estimates in my model today, it’ll take almost 15 years to repay that debt.

Management is now talking more openly about a range of opportunities to reduce leverage and improve liquidity. The DRiV split has now been postponed until at least mid-2020, and I believe the company would now prefer to sell the business if possible. Comparables like Dorman (DORM), Motorcar Parts (MPAA), and Standard Motor (SMP) would support the idea that a sale could generate decent returns for Tenneco – at least a premium to the Clean Air / Powertrain operations that would be part of RemainCo – and a strategic buyer could likely find meaningful synergies in a deal.

I don’t think management has all its eggs in that basket, though. I get the impression from management’s comments at sell-side meetings that almost anything is on the table, and the relatively “modular” nature of most of the business leads me to think that multiple product lines could be sold without too much operational disruption.

This isn’t an optimal situation, but the reality is that Tenneco paid too much for Federal Mogul at the wrong time in the cycle and in anticipation of much greater public market interest in DRiV than seems to be the case now. Misjudging the cycle can be forgiven (not many parts suppliers were coming out with guidance for the declines we’ve seen in 2019), but leveraging up at the top of the cycle is pretty much at the top of the list of “things not to do as a vehicle parts company”, and that’s harder to ignore.

The Outlook

As I said in the open, modeling a company with such high leverage is difficult, as even modest modeling changes can drive large swings in value – a 0.01x change in my forward EBITDA multiple drives a nearly $2/share change in fair value (15% of today’s price). Likewise, a few tenths of a percent to FCF margins in years to come drive meaningful swings in value.

I’m expecting 3% to 4% long-term revenue growth from Tenneco – a little less than the more electrification-exposed BorgWarner and Valeo, but more than what I expect from either Dana or American Axle (AXL). At this point, it looks to me as though Tenneco will struggle to move value-added EBITDA margin too far off the 10% I expect for 2019, and I’m frankly worried about the risk of erosion across the business. Tenneco has never been particularly good at generating FCF, and I’m not really looking for that to change, with long-term FCF margins in the low single-digits

Considering all of that, I think the mid-teens is about where Tenneco should be trading, but I again want to emphasize that doing just a little better in, say, margin terms, or finding a strategic buyer of DRiV (even with tax leakage) would meaningful alter the potential long-term value given the severe debt overhang in place.

The Bottom Line

Down closer to $10 (or below), Tenneco is an interesting speculation. At today’s prices, though, there are just too many uncertainties in the business and in the model for me to feel it’s worth the trouble. There’s a path here to get the shares back to $30-plus, which obviously suggests huge potential upside, but potential upside has to be weighed against the likelihood of realizing that upside, and I’d rather stick with lower-upside/higher-confidence stories like BorgWarner, Dana, or Valeo now.

