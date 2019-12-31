McKesson: Not Compelling Enough

McKesson (MCK) recently provided a timely set of updates to its business, strategy, and financial guidance at its Sell-Side Analyst Meeting. Though there was nothing incrementally new, management's positive tone in reiterating its confidence in the FY20 outlook, combined with its proven ability to drive growth in strategic areas - most notably in its differentiated specialty capabilities - should go a long way toward reassuring investors about the company's ability to deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

Nonetheless, near-term uncertainties (for instance around branded price inflation, generic deflation, and a challenging regulatory landscape), are likely to weigh on the multiple; though there are opportunities to unlock value via cost savings and a tax-efficient Change Healthcare stake disposal, I believe the stock offers little upside at these levels.

Investor Update for FY20

A Brief

While reaffirming its previously issued FY20 financial guidance, MCK's management, in its Investor Update, emphasized its proven track record in enhancing competitiveness and delivering growth over the long-term. Specifically, its strategy to drive growth and increase shareholder value can be split into three broad buckets:

optimize and stabilize the core US Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions business

simplify the business through the realignment of organizational structures, leadership transformation, and divestment of non-core assets

accelerate strategic growth initiatives across business verticals

The company reiterated that it abstains from providing quarterly guidance because of the variability in the timing of certain line items that impact year-over-year quarterly results but tend to balance out over the course of the year. In particular, the Q1 to Q2 progression is being impacted by the following:

customer mix (the company's largest customers are the key source of growth, putting pressure on margins)

customer volumes (lumpy so far, with guidance pointing toward continued quarter-to-quarter fluctuation in the back half of the year)

variability on branded inflation

Management also did not address the market dynamics in the longer term, but if historical trends are any indication, larger customers will likely continue to gain share at the expense of independents, implying continued divergence between the top-line and operating income growth.

Key Take-aways

FY20 Financial Guidance

MCK reaffirmed its FY20 guidance for adjusted EPS, the guidance for segment-level revenue and EBIT growth, as well as the guidance for cash flows. Along with a clarified growth outlook across segments for FY20, I think it was noteworthy that adjusted operating profit growth is expected across each segment. Further guidance details are as follows:

Full-year 2020 EPS outlook of $14.00 - $14.60

US pharma and specialty solutions revenue growth range clarified as 7%-9%, implying 5%-9% y/y growth in 2H20. EBIT growth range for the segment clarified as 3%-5%, implying 0.7%-4.5% y/y growth in 2H20

Reaffirmed segment view on European business as low single-digit growth, and Medical-Surgical business - which continues to have great momentum - high single-digit growth in revenue and high single to low double-digit growth in adjusted operating profit

$400-500M in gross cost savings by the end of 2021

Free Cash Flow guidance stands at $2.8-3.0B for FY20

Focused Investment Strategy

Encouragingly, management will continue to deploy capital in a disciplined manner, primarily through share repurchase - in the first half of FY20, MCK returned $1.4 billion to shareholders in the form of repurchases. Meanwhile, the remainder will be allocated to strategic growth, i.e., investment spend and M&A.

Though MCK has been less acquisitive in recent years, management remains interested in growth M&A aligned with the company's strategy, particularly if an acquisition can help advance strategic initiatives like building out its specialty and manufacturer services capabilities, where it has a differentiated position. Also worth noting was management's disclosure that potential opioid settlements and the Michigan litigation will have no impact on MCK's capital deployment strategy.

"We've long been a very acquisitive company, and we have lots of businesses in our portfolio, and we can always find things to buy. What we're really trying to do is, bring a much sharper focus to things that are aligned to the strategy, where we have assets where we're differentiated. We think we already have good growth prospects, but this can extend the moat or accelerate growth." - Sell-Side Analyst Meeting Webcast.

Simplifying the Business

There has also been steady progress on the cost-saving front - MCK remains on track to achieve expected gross cost savings of $400-500M by the end of 2021. Thus far, management has unlocked cost-savings of $45M in the first half of this fiscal year. A portion of these savings has been taken to the bottom line, with the remainder reinvested back in the business.

Meanwhile, consistent with prior commentary, the divestment of Change Healthcare is on track for the end of FY20. There was no word on the call regarding the specific approach management will take for the divestment, but the emphasis seems to be on providing tax-efficient returns to shareholders.

"We've not guided or given you any indication or concluded on whether we're going to do a spin or a split. We are looking at what is the best return for our shareholders on a tax-efficient basis. And so we think there's benefits for doing a spin or for doing a split, and we haven't concluded on what's the right thing for our shareholders yet. But certainly, you should expect us to provide that guidance to you here in the upcoming quarters."

Specialty Solutions - A special focus area

One of the MCK's key strategic initiatives is building out its specialty and manufacturer services capabilities, where it holds market-leading positions. Specifically, the company is making investments into the specialty oncology and manufacturer services areas, given both have been identified as key growth drivers.

On the distribution side, MCK has solid growth, but the issue here is that the largest customers (which carry lower margins) are outgrowing the rest of the portfolio. A similar phenomenon is seen with retail pharmacy, driving the faster pharma segment revenue growth relative to operating margins in FY20.

On the manufacturer-services side, the company has some differentiated capabilities through its US Oncology Network and recent acquisitions, most notably CoverMyMeds and RxCrossroads. Through these assets, the company can work with manufacturers to help get their drug prescribed, enable patient adherence, and even assist in patient recruitment for the clinical trial process. The company is likely to continue to lean into manufacturer services to capture a greater share of the rapidly growing specialty drug market.

Estimated EPS Impact from Potential Change Healthcare Split-Off Transaction

Following the IPO of Change Healthcare, MCK has further reduced its Change Healthcare ownership stake (by ~$1.2B in 2Q20), with a full divestment likely by the end of FY20. Given the focus on tax-efficiency, one option could be a "split-off," with MCK exchanging Change Healthcare shares for its own. Assuming equity income from Change Healthcare contributes ~ 10% of total MCK earnings (~$260 million) in FY20, removing Change Healthcare's after-tax earnings and retiring an implied ~17M shares through a potential split-off transaction would imply minimal (<1%) EPS dilution.

Estimated Accretion / Dilution to MCK EPS from Change Healthcare Split-Off

2020E Split-Off Adjustments 2020 PF Split-Off Change Net Income $2,580 ($260) $2,320 (10.0%) Shares 184 (17) 167 (9.2%) EPS $14.02 $13.89 (0.9%)

Valuation Upside Not Compelling Enough

I believe MCK stock is worth ~$155, based on a ~10x multiple on FY21 recurring EPS of $15.47. The ~10x target multiple is in line with the stock's historical average trading range, though I expect there is risk to the downside here considering the current overhang on drug supply chain sentiment, which I feel is likely to persist in the near-term.

While the near-term uncertainties around branded price inflation, generic deflation, and the regulatory landscape remain, the sell-side meeting was encouraging as execution appears to be on track. These downside risks are, I believe, somewhat mitigated by the targeted cost savings and accretive use of cash flows. On balance, I believe the fundamental outlook for the drug distribution industry, in the long run, remains positive with a number of tailwinds, e.g., the aging US population, and increased utilization of prescription drugs. MCK looks set to unlock earnings growth via margin enhancement opportunities going forward, with the Change Healthcare divestment set to unlock further value for shareholders. While I believe the stock could move higher from here, at a $155 target, the upside seems limited, in my view; thus, I am staying on the sidelines.

