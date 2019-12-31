iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF: Higher Rates Are A Risk To Watch In 2020

We take a cautious view on PFF as the dividend yield at 5.3% is at the lowest level in a decade, suggesting the fund is relatively expensive.

The iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSE:PFF) with $16.8 billion in assets under management provides investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. preferred stocks. PFF offers an attractive 5.3% dividend yield distributed monthly and can serve as a good portfolio diversifier. While we like the fund's strategy and composition covering an important segment of the market, this article highlights the potential for a move higher in interest rates as a key risk for PFF to watch in the year ahead.

PFF Investment Thesis

The surging stock market in recent months following favorable developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute implies a rebound of global growth expectations. The implication is that a recovery in trade and activity levels could drive inflationary pressures higher and result in a yield curve steepening. Higher rates would be negative for preferred shares which are typically sensitive to changes in interest rates. The current dividend yield of PFF also appears expensive relative to its historical average.

(source: Finviz.com)

PFF Backgrounds

The iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF is the largest fund of its type and diversified across 484 current holdings. These securities have characteristics of a hybrid between bonds and stocks as they typically pay fixed dividends at a rate above common shares while also representing an equity position in the underlying company. Investors give up some of the appreciation potential of common shares for higher yields overall lower risk. Within the capital structure, preferred shares are senior to common stocks but below corporate bonds.

(source: iShares)

The sector exposure of PFF is relatively concentrated among banks and financial institutions which together represent 48.6% of the fund. These allocations are consistent with the sectors that most commonly issue preferred share. Utilities and Real Estate companies are the next largest sectors by weighting at 13.5% and 11.5% each respectively. It's also worth noting that these sectors are traditionally associated with having higher interest rate sensitivities. All else equal, higher interest rates make a particular dividend yield less attractive. Higher interest rates also raise the cost of borrowing for companies that may be leveraged.

(source: iShares)

PFF Performance

According to iShares, PFF has averaged a 6.75% annual return over the last 10-years. 2019 was particularly strong for preferred shares and the PFF ETF. With data through December 30th, 2019 the ETF returned 15.5% for the year on a total return basis. These returns are in the context of how 2018 ended considering extreme levels of volatility which resulted in PFF and the broader stock market pressured down to near bear market territory. The story through 2019 was generally better than expected corporate earnings, a resilient economy, and a trend lower in interest rates overcoming what were some global macro concerns.

We highlight how PFF outperformed the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:HYG) which climbed 14% in 2019 on a total return basis. This comparison is relevant as its recognized preferred shares as a market segment typically offer yields competitive with high-yield bonds. This is a point that is marketed by iShares.

(source: iShares)

HYG is used here for presentation purposes to place the return profile in context. HYG is one of the largest and most widely traded high-yield bond ETFs with a yield 5.00%, below the current 5.33% yield in PFF. Favorably, PFF outperformed HYG over the past decade returning 87.2% on a total return basis compared to 84.5% in HYG. In this regard, PFF offers both a higher yield and stronger performance with an overall similar risk level in recent years. The standard deviation for both funds going back 10 years is coincidentally the same 6.2%. Keep in mind that over different market environments, the two funds' performance and risk profile could diverge significantly.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, data suggest PFF is sometimes more volatile than HYG including in 2018 when it suffered a drawdown of 12% on price between Q3 and the lows of Q4, while HYG pulled back by a modest 7.9%. While the yield and return history for PFF is impressive compared to a benchmark high-yield bond ETF, the fund can also be high risk depending on the market environment.

Data by YCharts

PFF Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

In many ways, 2019 was the perfect environment for preferred shares with the right combination of strong equity market performance and lower interest rates furthering the attractiveness of the high dividend yield. That being said, equity investors must now reconcile what is an improving macro and global growth outlook for 2020 with yields that have largely diverged from the market enthusiasm in recent months. While the 5- and 10-year treasury rates have recovered marginally off their lows reached in early September 2019, the overall bond market is not convinced of any move higher in rates.

Data by YCharts

The current consensus is that the Fed will hold the fund's target rate flat at the current 1.75% upper range through 2020. This is the forecast suggested by the FOMC "plot chart" and also reflected in a 52.3% probability based on the futures market. Our argument here is that the probability of a rate hike in 2020 is at least underpriced based on the current trends in the equity market. In a bullish scenario for equities, a rebound of global growth and trade could lead to higher inflationary pressures forcing the Fed to revert to a more hawkish stance. If current market trends continue over the next couple of months, we'd expect the probabilities of a rate hike to reprice higher.

(source: CME)

Higher Rates in 2020 Could Pressure PFF

Even if the Fed holds rates steady through 2020, that does not impede the long end of the curve from moving higher representing a yield curve steepening. In our view, if the 10-year rate climbs above 2% in the near-term, that could signal wider bearish momentum for bonds which would be negative for PFF.

Indeed, between 2016 and 2018 when the 10-year rate was trending higher, the price of the PFF ETF ominously trended lower over the period. We see a move higher in the 10-year yield in 2020 as representing the greatest risk for preferred shares along which would also have wider implications for other segments of the market.

For PFF, higher long-term rates would make the dividend yields on the underlying holdings less attractive. A more generalized rotation out of leading market sectors from 2019 like real estate and utilities would also be bearish for PFF. We note PFF's current dividend yield at 5.34% on a trailing twelve months basis is the lowest going back 10-years. By this metric the fund is relatively expensive independent of any directional view on rates.

Data by YCharts

Recognizing that much of the bullish momentum for PFF in 2019 was based on the trend lower in interest rates and exceptionally strong equity market performance in percentage terms, we expect returns for stocks to be more muted in 2020. The best setup for PFF would likely be a continuation of steady and moderate growth with little to no inflationary pressures keeping interest rates subdued. Beyond interest rate sensitivity, preferred shares are also exposed to general equity market risk factors. A deterioration in the outlook for the U.S. economy would also be negative for PFF.

Verdict

In our view risks are tilted to the downside for preferred shares on a relative basis and we recommend investors take a more cautious view. One way to reduce risks is to take the cash option of the monthly dividend, as opposed to any automatic reinvestment. This strategy provides flexibility to build a cash position to reinvest the proceeds at a later date at a potentially lower price. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.