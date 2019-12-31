My 'A-List Tech Portfolio': Risks Are Rising Heading Into 2020

Technology stocks appear to be "melting up" so investors need to be ready to take (some) profits in early 2020 on tax motivated selling.

The portfolio returned 5.7% in the two months since its inception (~35% on an annual basis).

Last month I suggested investors put $20,000 into a basket of three tech stocks whose symbols all started with the letter "A". An equal weighted basket as of that date (November 8) is shown below - with share prices rounded up or down to whole shares:

STOCK PRICE (11/8/10 close) SHARES DIVIDEND YIELD Apple $260.14 26 $3.08 1.2% Amazon $1785.88 4 0% 0% Broadcom $313.41 21 $10.60 3.4%

The total initial outlay was $20,488.77 and the annual income based on current dividend declarations would be $302.68 for a 1.5% yield. As I mentioned at the time, you are investing in this technology portfolio for capital appreciation, not income. That said, Broadcom's $13/share annual dividend is quite attractive at 4%.

I'll update the table as of Friday's close (12/27/2019) and see how it performed:

STOCK PRICE (11/8/10 close) SHARES Value ~2 month Return Apple $289.80 26 $7,534.80 11.4% Amazon $1869.80 4 $7,479.20 4.7% Broadcom $316.53 21 $6,647.13 0% Total $21,661.13 5.7%

The two month returns equate to roughly 35% on an annual basis. Note the chart above does not include dividend income, which was limited to a small Apple (AAPL) dividend as Broadcom (AVGO) did not have a payout since my initial article.

As can be seen, Apple was the star of the show due to reported strong wearable sales, expectations for 5G phones in 2020, and rising contributions of its services business. Apple is up 80% this year despite a relative lack of earnings growth. However, the company's P/E is relatively inline with that of the S&P500 (P/E=24) largely because of the big tech sell-off at the end last year had pushed the stock way down.

Amazon (AMZN) perked up recently largely due to what Barron's called a $50 billion press release that said nothing (see Amazon's News Free Holiday Press Release Is A $50 Billion Miracle For The Stock). Apparently all the company needs to say is that it had "record breaking sales". Amazon also said it sold "tens of millions" of Amazon Devices like the Echo Dot, but it gave no details. Instead, Amazon reported that the Alexa voice assistant "helped turn on holiday lights tens of millions of times." However, the hard data came from MasterCard (MA), which said online sales were up 18.8% yoy. That is likely what juiced Amazon's stock price.

Broadcom traded up to $327 since my first article on this portfolio, but fell back after a sloppy FY2020 Q1 report in which the company somewhat surprisingly reported a shift in its semiconductor strategy. In the words of CEO Hock Tan:

Alongside these core semiconductor businesses, we have several valuable semiconductor businesses that are much more stand-alone in nature due to their unique customers, technology and supply chain characteristics. Now this will include our wireless businesses and our industrial businesses. We don't have the same kind of synergies with this as we do in our core semi business. Increasingly, we view this business as more financial assets, especially in terms of capital allocation, balance sheet optimization and how we choose to leverage resources and manage the company.

This through the investment community for a loop and honestly I am not sure what to make of it myself. After all, one reason I invested in Broadcom was the company's strong position in proprietary RF filters for smartphones and the coming roll-out of 5G smartphones which will require lots of filters (see Why I Initiated A Position In Broadcom). Yet a couple weeks ago the Wall Street Journal reported the company is working w Credit Suisse to find a buyer for its RF unit - which is now "non-core". The unit had $2.2B in revenue in FY2019 and sources say the unit could be worth as much as $10 billion (or an estimated $24/share). Indeed, last week Citi reported that Skyworks (SWKS) is a potential buyer.

Regardless, Broadcom has - so far - been somewhat of a disappointment and should be watched carefully.

Meantime, Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has broken out of a long-term trading range and appears to be heading significantly higher:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The current P/E=29 seems cheap for a company with Alphabet's growth profile, let alone its massive cash hoard ($120+ billion) and dominant market position. Barron's names GOOG a top-10 stock for 2020 because:

... the stock could get a lift if the company takes such steps as boosting its stock buyback program, curbing expenses growth and offering more financial transparency.

As a result, I recommend adding 5 shares of GOOG at Friday's close ($1,351.89/share) to the portfolio. I will update the portfolio's progress again in February of 2020.

Summary & Conclusion

The portfolio of "A" stocks performed very well over the past couple months despite lackluster performance from Broadcom. That said, the market trajectory cannot be sustained and there is the possibility that investors will lock in capital gains once the calendar turns to 2020 (moving the tax burden one year into the future). As a result, investors should be nimble and may consider taking some profits in the stocks within this portfolio. That said, I feel investors should keep some positions in all stocks within this portfolio and take advantage of big dips to add to the positions.

Meantime I would like to take this opportunity to wish all my readers and followers a healthy, happy, and very prosperous New Year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, AVGO, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.