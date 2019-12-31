Sears Holdings: The DieHard Sale And Administrative Claims Settlements

Sears and ESL are happy to offload the underfunded pension to the PBGC, given that benefit payments are expected to only decline slowly.

This was lower than the up to 40 cents that those claims are expected to receive in Barneys New York's bankruptcy.

As Sears Holdings' (OTCPK:SHLDQ) bankruptcy case moves along, there continues to be evidence that there is little of value left. DieHard was sold for $200 million, but TransformCo owned that business and also gained control of the KCD notes in June. Sears's projections also indicated that its pension plan benefit payments were only expected to decrease modestly from year-to-year, helping to explain why Sears and ESL are happy to pass the responsibility onto the PBGC. Sears Holdings recently also settled some administrative expense claims for approximately 29 cents on the dollar, which is lower than the Barneys bankruptcy.

DieHard Sale

The $200 million price for DieHard is actually a fair bit more than I thought it would fetch. DieHard's auto battery market share had dropped to 2.4% recently. This would add up to under $100 million in annual sales from aftermarket auto batteries, which would be the key category for DieHard (although it has extended the brand to other categories). Advance Auto Parts appears to be betting that the market share decline is due to Sears stores closing and facing declining traffic, and that the brand has more value if it is rescued from being sold mainly in only Sears stores.

TransformCo acquired the Kenmore and DieHard businesses as well as the KCD notes, so the DieHard sale has no apparent effect on Sears Holdings.

TransformCo's acquisition of the KCD notes was subject to approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority. SEC filings indicated that the Bermuda Monetary Authority approved the transfer of the KCD Notes to TransformCo on May 23, and on June 17 the KCD Notes were actually transferred to TransformCo.

Administrative Expense Claims Settlement

Sears Holdings recently settled $73 million in administrative expense claims for $21 million, which works out to around 29 cents on the dollar. The majority of these claims appear to be from Sears's vendors. This is around half of what the vendor claims were being purchased for one year ago. The low settlement amount shows that claimants are concerned about how long it will take for the Sears case to be resolved and also that they weren't expecting to be paid out anywhere near full if they waited until the end anyway. This bodes poorly for the value of securities junior in the capital structure.

Barneys New York's bankruptcy plan has the administrative claims receiving up to 40 cents on the dollar, while the unsecured claims receive less than one cent on the dollar.

Lands' End And NOLs

Although there has been some speculation in the comments about TransformCo acquiring Lands' End in order to use the NOLs, that transaction in itself would have limited benefit. Lands' End appears to be capable of generating around $25 million in income before taxes this year. There could be tax savings of around $5 million per year, which isn't all that substantial in the grand scheme of things. The NOLs would probably have minimal influence on any decision to make a bid for the rest of Lands' End.

More Notes On The Pension Plan

Sears's 10-K indicates that the expected pension benefit payments decline by an average of $7 million to $10 million per year from 2019 onwards. The $1.289 billion in expected benefit payments from 2023 to 2027 is an average of $257.8 million per year, and reflects an average decline in payments of $8.4 million per year after 2022.

Sears calculated these numbers after the effect of the MetLife transactions in 2017. The year-end 2017 expected benefit obligation of $4.003 billion and the discount rate of 3.75% used to calculate that obligation suggests that the decline rate is pretty similar after that point (around $8.2 million per year) and that benefit payments could continue until around 2056. Sears's pension plan calculations in its 10-K are a validation of my point that frozen pension plans continue to pay benefits for a long time after the benefits are frozen.

The reason for this is the significant number of new retirees that will end up gaining retirement benefits in upcoming years. Even though the number of Sears stores is dwindling, there are still former Sears employees who may be entitled to the pension benefits when they turn 65. As the PBGC notes, "When you reach age 65, you may start your benefits while you are working, regardless of whom you are working for."

The numbers above show why Sears (and Eddie Lampert) are happy for the PBGC to take control of the pension plan. Based on the numbers in Sears's 2017 10-K, the pension plan would run out of assets in 2034 without further funding, and would still have around $2.1 billion in undiscounted expected future benefit payments remaining at that time. This assumes a 7% annual rate of return, which is better than the close to 5% that Sears Holdings has averaged since its formation in 2005 (sourced from the 2005 to 2017 10-Ks).

Conclusion

Various ideas have been brought up in the past about Sears Holdings still having value. However, these ideas typically end up being knocked down by filings and the results from Sears's bankruptcy case. TransformCo owns Kenmore, Diehard (which it just sold) and the KCD notes. The pension plan is well underfunded and Sears's own filings point out how the benefit payments are only expected to decline slowly. Thus, Sears and ESL were happy to pass the responsibility on the PBGC. Administrative expense claims are being settled for a fraction of full value, pointing to how little value there is with Sears's estate. Shareholders are quite likely to end up with nothing in the end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.