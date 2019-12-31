Apple Inc.: One Of The Safest Investments In The Event Of A Recession

We are due for a recession, so it might be wise to start concentrating investment funds even more into solid stocks like Apple.

Apple seems to have an endless source of demand immune to recession due to the role of technology in daily lives, plus Apple's cult following.

Apple performed well during the last recession, and its stock recovered far earlier than the major indices.

Source: Flickr - John Morgan

Apple Inc. (AAPL) in your portfolio during a recession is like holding pocket aces on a scary flop. You started out with a good hand, and it'll still probably win. This is because the company has solid fundamentals.

Plus, there seems to be never-ending demand for Apple products. Indeed, its financials performed well during the last recession, and its stock recovered faster than the overwhelming majority of other stocks. This is all worth considering because the U.S. is due for another recession.

Apple's Fundamentals

People often talk about solid financials. But, very few articles actually define what constitutes solid financials. Our opinion is that financials are solid when the following two mandatory factors exist: the company regularly generates positive net income and debt and non-cash charges comprise the minority of a company's cash inflow. A third factor, marking the best of the best, is when a company shows a positive net change in cash even after deducting the debt and non-cash items from its balance sheet. Apple passes our test with flying colors.

The first factor is very straight forward. Seeking Alpha's compilation of Apple's Income Statement Data shows that the company has consistently generated huge positive net incomes since at least 2010. In fact, as discussed later in this article, the company saw massive net gains even farther back, including substantial YoY net increases during the last recession.

Concerning the second factor, Apple clearly does not rely on debt, and non-cash charges comprise the minority of its cash inflows. Three sources of cash that companies regularly report on their cash flow statements are depreciation and amortization, changes in accounts payable, and proceeds from debt. These sources of cash do not really reflect anything positive about a company's financial health.

For instance, depreciation and amortization merely note the decline in value of a company's property in order to reduce the company's tax liability. In other words, "they are meaningless MacGuffins in the context of a company's fiscal health." Similarly, a positive cash notation for changes in accounts payable simply means the company is not paying its bills - the money temporarily saved is considered a cash inflow. And, of course, debt is, well, debt.

To be clear, we are not suggesting there is anything wrong with noting these items as cash inflows. They are, of course, perfectly in line with standard accounting practices.

Our only point is that these sources of cash - while legitimately noted in the cash flow statement - do not truly reflect anything positive about a company's financial health. So, we tend to ignore them when determining a company's true worth.

Apple's 2019 Annual Report shows that the vast majority of Apple's cash is from tangible sources, which are further not debt-related. In fact, even if one deducts the three sources of non-cash charges and debt from Apple's cash flow statement, the company still generates a positive net change in cash. The following table is illustrative.

Analysis of Apple's 2019 Cash Flow (In Billions) Total Incoming Cash $184.388 Depreciation & Amortization $12.547 % of Total Cash 6.8% Accounts Payable* $0 % of Total Cash 0% Debt Proceeds $6.963 % of Total Cash 3.8% Total Non-Cash & Debt $19.51 Total % Non-Cash & Debt 10.6% Reported Net Change in Cash $24.311 Net Change Minus Non-Cash & Debt $4.801 Still Positive? Yes

Source: Apple's 2019 Annual Report, Statement of Cash Flows

Author's Note: Accounts Payable is treated as $0 for purposes of this table, even though the actual reported amount was ($1.923 billion), as the table only factors positive cash flows.

So, Apple passes our solid financials test. It has a rich history of huge positive net gains. Accounting practices noting non-cash charges, and debt proceeds, comprise only a small minority of the total cash reflected on the balance sheet. And, even without those cash notations, Apple is sitting on a mountain of tangible cash.

Share Repurchases: Apple Is Worth More Than It Seems

With Apple, we can go another step further. The Q4 2019 cash flow statement shows that Apple diverted $69.7 billion towards repurchasing shares of its common stock. This is huge in two ways. First, it means that Apple looks out for its shareholders. A share repurchase offers investors peace of mind, given that it's the company's way of saying it has a cash surplus and no economic concerns, while also typically raising the share price and dividends.

Secondly, it means the company is probably worth more than it appears to be on paper. A share buyback is not a necessary expenditure. A company does not have to make such payments to keep the lights on. Rather, it is a delicacy resulting from a cash surplus. So, although the funds used to repurchase shares technically constitute a cash outflow, they are sort of asset-ish in nature when determining the true extent of a company's financial health.

The above table shows that, after deducting sources of non-cash charges and debt, Apple still scored a $4.801 billion positive change in cash for its fiscal 2019. Now, if we go further and treat the share repurchase funds as cash inflows rather than cash outflows, we can argue that Apple's real net change was $74.501 billion.

In sum, Apple is not only rock solid it is also worth more than it appears to be on paper. It is simply the pocket aces of stocks.

Apple's Seemingly Endless Source of Demand

Apple has had an amazing 2019. As stated by the CEO Tim Cook in the company's Q4 2019 Press Release, Apple concluded the fiscal year with its "highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services, Wearables, and iPad." This good news was followed by even more good fortune after a recent unexpected surge in iPhone 11 demand.

Not surprisingly, all of this has translated into massive gains for shareholders. Apple's stock opened this year at $154.89 and is now at $291.52. This constitutes an 88.2% increase in one year. The following graph is illustrative.

Data by YCharts

Our take is that this seemingly endless source of demand is the natural result of technology becoming an integral part of everyday life, coupled with the strength of Apple's brand and its cult following. Society's technological needs and norms, and Apple's place in the hearts of its customers, will not go away in the event of a recession. Indeed, Apple already has a track record of crushing its competitors (and the rest of the market) during hard economic times.

Apple Performed Well During The Last Recession

The Great Recession lasted from December 2007 until June 2009. During this time period, Apple actually saw consistent increases in net income. Not surprisingly, its common stock fully recovered from the initial panic selling almost a full two years earlier than the S&P 500.

Apple's Amended 2009 Annual Report shows that its sales increased in 2008 and 2009. Specifically, 2008 revenues saw a 52.5% YoY increase, followed in 2009 by a 14.4% YoY increase. Not surprisingly, net income increased during this time period as well - 2008 net income increased 75.1% YoY, followed by a 34.6% YoY increase in 2009.

Source: Amended 2009 Annual Report, Consolidated Statements of Operations

In fact, if we dig a little deeper into the Annual Report, we also see that the problems with the U.S. economy did not slow down consumers in North and South America. Rather, net sales in the Americas increased 38% in 2008 and 15% in 2009.

Source: Amended 2009 Annual Report, Net Sales

The above excerpt further reveals that, while sales of desktops, iPods, and peripherals took some hits, they were trumped by surges in sales of portables, music products, and iPhones. Hence, the 53% and 14% YoY increases in total net sales in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

Concerning Apple's common stock, there was good news and bad news. The bad news, of course, was that there was some panic selling in 2008. But, the good news was that the stock recovered faster than the overwhelming majority of other stocks. The following chart is illustrative.

Source: TDAmeritrade ThinkOrSwim, Author

The above chart compares the percentage changes in Apple's share price with the percentage changes in the three major indices. As indicated on the chart, Apple had fully recovered from the initial panic selling by February 1, 2010.

Meanwhile, other Nasdaq stocks typically did not recover until almost a year later, starting on January 9, 2011. As for the remainder of the markets, the Dow and S&P did not reflect a recovery until another year later, beginning in January 2012.

In sum, the initial panic selling that ensued in 2008 was not a reflection of anything real, given that Apple was actually crushing it in sales and income during the time period. And, Apple shareholders had their money back almost two full years before everyone else.

Rumblings Of Another Recession

Since 1776, the longest our country has gone without a recession has been 10 years. That was from March 1991 until March 2001. It has now been more than ten years since the Great Recession. Statistically, therefore, we are due for a recession.

But statistics are like chart patterns. It is always better to combine pattern analysis with fundamentals before trying to make future projections. Unfortunately, there do seem to be hard factors signaling a recession. These include, but are not limited to, a bottoming out of the unemployment rate, sharply faltering inflation rates, and slowing GDP growth.

Given these warning signs of another recession, it may be prudent to start consolidating investment funds into stocks that are positioned to do well in the event of an economic downturn. Apple is a good candidate, as outlined above, in light of its fundamentals, seemingly endless source of demand, and prior recession performance.

Conclusion

We don't know what's around the corner for the U.S. economy, but it could be bad. In fact, it probably will be. Unfortunately, no stock is ever a guarantee. But just like holding pocket aces when heading into the unknown during a high stakes poker hand, Apple is your best bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.