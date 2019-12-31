Wayfair: Won't Break $100 This Time

The path of least resistance is lower after closing the gap to $100.

The market will soon gravitate away from the low margin business model and lose interest in the stock.

My view over the last year was to pull the cord on buying Wayfair (W) around $80. The stock recently hit this level and has already bounced back to $90. The online furniture retailer has a continual step down in EPS estimates that is very worrying to the long-term bullish story here.

Another Step Down

For Q3, Wayfair missed EPS estimates by a wide margin. Analysts expected the company to lose $2.06 per share and the company actually lost $2.23.

Even adjusted EBITDA dipped to -$144.2 million versus estimates of -$139.2 million. Missing analyst estimates by $5.0 million is bad enough, but the more troubling part is the EBITDA losses nearly doubling from last year in the process.

In the process, EPS estimates have taken another huge step down. Analysts now expect Wayfair to lose an incredible $7.67 per share in 2021. The combined losses for the 2019-2021 period is now forecasted at $23.50 pre share or the equivalent of $2.2 billion on 92 million basic shares outstanding.

Data by YCharts

One only needs to read the first two bullet points of the Q3'19 financial highlights to understand the problem here. The company reported net sales that surged $607.2 million over last Q3 to $2.3 billion while the gross profits only hit $539.9 million. The amount isn't the additional gross profits from the higher revenues, but the gross profits from the total revenues.

Wayfair gross profits don't even match the revenue increases for the quarter. The gross margin of 23.4% is just so minuscule that the online furniture retailer can't afford to spend so aggressively on data scientists and advertising.

Generating revenue growth just isn't the same as generating profitable revenue growth. Wayfair has reached the point where not being able to turn on the spigot is problematic.

All of the customer metrics are strong. Active customers grew 37.6% to 19.1 million. Orders delivered in the quarter were up 31.5% to 9.1 million. Even the average order value was up $8 over last Q3 to $252.

Long Path

Wayfair has successfully grown active customers, orders and the revenue per order. Next, the company has to figure out how to turn these positive operating metrics into positive EBITDA when the gross margin is only slightly above 23%.

In essence, Wayfair has to control the $734 million ($799 million GAAP operating expenses - $65 million in SBC) in adjusted operating expenses and close the $194 million gap from the $540 million in gross profits. The online furniture retailer would need to grow revenues by nearly another $1 billion per quarter without growing expenses to breakeven on 23% gross margins.

Source: Wayfair Q3'19 earnings release

The $181 million free cash flow burn in the last quarter is getting to the troubling point. Wayfair shows no concept of cutting cash flow burn that led to the $825 million convertible debt the company had to raise back in August. The company might have $1.3 billion in cash, but the path to ruin for shareholders is a company that has to come to market to raise more funds by the end of 2020.

Wayfair tells a great story of an addressable market reaching $343 billion by 2023. The online furniture market is only 13% penetrated and is forecasted to grow to $73 billion or 21% of the market by 2023.

The debate isn't the market opportunity, but rather the attractiveness of a stock reaching 2021 revenue over $14 billion with projections of losing $7.50 per share. Analysts have the company not turning profitable until 2025.

The company is reaching the size and scale and facing such massive competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) that Wayfair needs to prove the ability to generate profits while taking market share from these retail giants and independent retailers. Otherwise, the business model is broken to only turn profitable and such a large scale that the upside is limited.

The business has far too low margins with a long-term EBITDA target of 10% to chase more loss generating customers. The stock appears headed towards closing the gap and reaching the down trend line around $100 where the odds appear set for Wayfair to continue the downtrend again. In the next selloff, the $80 support might not hold this time as investors move away from money-losing businesses.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wayfair is on pace for topping $10 billion in annual revenues next year, yet the company is set to burn millions in cash on a daily basis. Until the company solves the cash burn scenario to prevent further share dilution now set for 2021 at the latest, the stock is doomed to head to new lows after reaching $100.

