C.H. Robinson: Attractive Valuation With Stable Free Cash Flow Yield

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is a ~$10.5 billion market capitalization third-party logistics (3PL) company headquartered in Minnesota. The stock pays a dividend of over 2.6% at current prices and there exists significant potential for capital appreciation from a long investment in the company today. Let's dig in.

Fundamental Outlook

CHRW is a $10.5 billion market capitalization 3PL company. With just under $665 million in income, the stock trades at a P/E of 16.3x today. While full, this is below the broader market P/E of >24x, as measured by the S&P 500 index. Investors may have been concerned by recent quarters as the 2019 quarters ending in March, June, and September each saw year-over-year declines in revenue. However, I would note that the management team was able to achieve higher quality revenue despite this decrease, with gross margins in some of these quarters surpassing the 9.0% level. This translated to $910 million in operating profit on a TTM basis, compared with $868 million in the prior TTM period. As such, I am not too concerned about the operating strength of the business, and believe the equity value decline in 2019 represents a fantastic buying opportunity for shares in this dividend aristocrat.

The company is a strong beneficiary of the secular tailwind toward e-commerce and logistics operations that has taken place over the last decade. The company is one of the world's largest 3PLs and serves over 200,000 customers and carriers worldwide through longstanding relationships with tens of thousands of transportation vendors. The company has achieved stellar ten-year median returns on equity of over 40%, with return on invested capital standing at a median 26%.

I am also attracted to the company's relatively diversified revenue base. While "global" customers are clearly CHRW's largest accounts, they still comprise only about a quarter of net revenues. 100% retention of the company's top 500 customers in 2018 is utterly incredible and is a testament to the company's value add to its customer base. CHRW"s freight brokerage business is also a leading driver of value for the company, and the company is the most dominant player in North American freight brokerage by a wide margin.

The stock price is down nearly 10% YTD in 2019, despite what I see as strong fundamentals. One thing I absolutely love about CHRW is management's friendliness to shareholders and keen perception for shareholder value creation. The company has guided to 10%+ EPS growth over a longer-term time frame, making this investment perfect for longer-term investors and those with a yield focus as well.

Purchasing CHRW shares at today's levels equates to buying this stable, growing market leader at a 5.5% free cash flow yield - something I love given the steady dividend and history of growth.

Risks to Long Investment

Of course, the company's debt and general liability load is one thing investors should keep an eye on. At the end of September 2019, the company had $1.25 billion in long-term debt, for instance, with a few additional liabilities from leases and other items on top of this. Still, given management's friendliness toward shareholders, I trust they will continue to allocate capital on the financing front properly between stock buybacks, dividend payments, and debt paydown. I believe CHRW has ample additional capacity to take on leverage to finance growth or any of these capital allocation choices, and trust management to be good stewards of capital prospectively as they have been in the past.

Moreover, investors should continue to monitor levels of insider selling at the company. Insider selling has picked up over 2019, and if this continues to accelerate this may signal worry from those in-the-know about the company's future prospects. I do find some comfort, though, in the fact that the CEO picked up just under $50,000 worth of shares in early November. The other large levels of insider selling generally appear to be the result of pre-specified sell triggers from insider sale plans.

Conclusion

CHRW is a strong long pick for investors' portfolios. At a lower market capitalization of just over $10 billion, it may be under the radar for larger funds. Yet, the company still offers stable free cash flow yield and 2020 should be a strong year for the equity share price. Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHRW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.