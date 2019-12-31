Buying Murphy Oil's Dividends As Commodities Are Gaining Momentum

This is the first time I am buying an oil stock because of its dividends and I think Murphy Oil will be a huge winner in 2020.

In this article, I am going to do a couple of things. First of all, I am going to tell you why I believe that commodities are going to accelerate further as they started to gain momentum recently. Then I will show you why I think Murphy Oil (MUR) will benefit from this trend. This company has made great efforts to change its business after a few very volatile years and the company is much better positioned to benefit from higher oil prices. In addition to that, the company is paying a healthy dividend, has solid financials, a good attitude towards its shareholders and is rebounding after forming a long-term double-bottom. All things considered, I believe this stock is headed higher.

The Economy, Dollar Index & Commodities

While I am writing this, we are in the final days of the 2019 calendar year. The S&P 500 is up slightly less than 30% since the start of the year while energy stocks are up 8%. Believe it or not, underperforming cyclicals are pretty much the only thing the stock market has given investors as a result of the declining economy.

In November, the leading economic ISM manufacturing index had its fourth consecutive reading below the neutral 50 level. In this case, the index was 1.9 points in 'contraction' territory after peaking in the second half of 2018. This has pushed down everything ranging from industrial production to shipments and earnings from some cyclical companies. However, unlike in the prior cycle, stocks do not seem to care as we go from one all-time high to another.

Back in 2018, I discussed the increasing odds of a growth-slowing trend. Back then, it was a very contrarian call as most investors were still enjoying the massive 2017 gains and economic growth was still high. At this point, I am once again making a slightly different call as I think we could see higher growth starting in the first quarter of 2020.

One of the reasons is the development of the global wrecking ball called the US dollar. The reason why it's a wrecking ball is because a strong dollar pressures countries with high dollar denominated debt levels. The graph below shows the development of US dollar, euro and yen borrowing levels. Foreign countries used lower post-2008 rates to cheaply finance growth. This is fine as long as the dollar does not rapidly rise.

When the dollar goes up, debt levels rise, dollar denominated commodities become relatively more expensive and demand usually goes down. That's one side of the story. The other side is a cycle of dollar weakness. This achieves the exact opposite as it eases pressure from debt, supports commodity prices and overall stimulated a risk-on scenario.

Below, you see the dollar index. What seems very unspectacular could be the start of something big. The dollar index is rolling over as major currencies like the euro are starting to gain upside momentum. As I am writing this, my home currency euro is up 0.81% on the day after breaking out of a downtrend at the end of November. That was pretty much the start of the emerging dollar downtrend we are currently witnessing.

The next graph shows both the dollar index (in this case inverted) and the price of oil (black line). The correlation is far from perfect, but there is no denying the theory I discussed in this article is valid. Every major oil move is supported by dollar weakness as it adds fundamental fuel to often buying points at low prices. In this case, we see that oil has weakened since the summer of 2018 as the dollar index has gained significant strength. Now, we are seeing a rebound after testing major support while the dollar is once again at a turning point.

Of course, it is very tricky to predict an economic turning point. In 2018, the call was right, but the risks were lower. By that I mean that a delayed economic decline is doing (in most cases) much less damage to your portfolio than being bullish too early. This is the effect of selling later vs. buying early. And that's what this is about: buying early, or frontrunning the economic bottom.

So, why Murphy Oil?

In general, I am getting increasingly bullish on commodities. In this case, oil is my favorite commodity to trade. Not only because I like it but also because oil is highly driven by the dollar/commodity cycle.

Murphy Oil is an El Dorado, AR, based independent oil and gas producer worth $4.12 billion that employs slightly over 1,100 employees. The company IPO'ed in 1956 and has a large global offshore and North American onshore portfolio. As of December 2019, the company's production consists of 54% crude oil, 38% natural gas and 8% NGLs (natural gas liquids). 37% of this mix is produced through US onshore operations, 36% through Canada onshore operations and just 27% in NA offshore operations. These numbers are after the acquisition of LLOG assets in the Gulf of Mexico worth $1.38 billion and divestment of Malaysia drilling assets worth $2.13 billion.

One of the reasons behind the company's choice of assets is the aim to outperform WTI oil prices. Most recent third-quarter data shows that 94% of the company's production is selling at a premium to WTI. With oil at $56.45, this means that North American offshore is selling at a $4 per barrel premium. Eagle Ford (onshore) is selling at a more than $2 premium per barrel.

Speaking of Eagle Ford, this basin and Gulf Mexico assets are receiving 75% of the company's capital as these assets are the most promising. Operating margin is at $52 per barrel in both regions as you can see below (based on $56.45 WTI).

Source: Murphy Oil Investor Presentation (December 2019)

GAAP net income and GAAP operating margin are both at new cycle highs while cash from operations has recovered nicely, although still well below the previous highs due to divestitures and an overall changed business environment.

Murphy Oil praises itself with a large creation of shareholder value. Since 1962, the company has returned $6.3 billion to shareholders. That's $108 million per year or 2.6% of the current market cap. Note that $4.4 billion of this amount was distributed in the past 10 years. Since 2012, the company has repurchased shares worth $1.6 billion. And speaking of buybacks even to date, the largest part of cash paid to shareholders comes from repurchases/buybacks. Dividend growth has been flat over the past couple of years. Although this might sound bad, it is not. The company did cut dividend payments after the oil crash of 2014/2015 but always maintained a strong dividend flow. As the middle part of the overview below shows, the company has one of the highest dividend yields among its major peers. This can be confirmed when you take a look at the overview from FINVIZ. Anyhow, buybacks make it even more interesting as the value of buybacks is often more than double the amount of dividends paid.

Source: Murphy Oil Investor Presentation (December 2019)

As a result, the company is paying the highest dividend yield since the end of the prior century as you can see below. Adding to that, throughout the first 3 quarters of this year, the company has paid dividends worth $125 million and bought back shares worth $406 million. This combined value of $531 million is 46% of total cash from operations according to my calculations based on SEC data. In the first three quarters of 2018, this ratio was at 21%. Back then, operating cash flow was roughly half the size it was in 2019, but the company did not buy back any shares as the overview I just showed you already revealed.

You probably already guessed it, but a conservative approach is exactly what Murphy Oil aims to achieve with regard to shareholder returns. The company uses its profitable production platform to streamline production as lease operating costs per barrel have declined by 13% since the end of the second half of 2019. Meanwhile, Eagle Ford (onshore) production is up more than 22% since the end of Q2/2019, which pushed overall oil production to the highest level since Q1/2015.

Moving over to another topic I consider to be very important: the financial situation. Even more than three years after the oil bottom, we still see that a large number of oil companies have high leverage. This is not always bad as it often supports the stock price when oil prices rapidly increase. However, when it comes to a dividend play, I do not want high leverage as it tends to cause downswings to be steeper. In case of Murphy Oil, I am very satisfied with the results I found. Starting with liquidity, the company is holding $435 million in cash. Technically speaking, this is enough to repay 75% of accounts payable right now. The current ratio is at a healthy value of 1.23 indicating that liquidity is not an issue right now. The debt/equity ratio is at 0.49 indicating healthy leverage levels. Roughly half of all liabilities consist of long-term debt worth $2.8 billion. The maturity profile of this debt load is healthy as $2 billion of this debt load is due prior to 2025 while the other $800 million is due between 2029 and 2042. In addition to that, the company has an undrawn RCF (revolving credit facility) worth $1.6 billion. The average fixed coupon payment is 5.5%.

The only thing I dislike is the fact that the stock has a beta of 2.13 and is roughly 5x more volatile than the S&P 500. This is no surprise as the company is a cyclical energy company. However, I like low beta, high (safe) dividend stocks. In cases like these, I adjust my trading/investment size accordingly as the beta adjusted exposure would be much, much higher if I made Murphy Oil the same size as my other investments.

Takeaway

Murphy Oil is one of the most interesting stocks and opportunities I have discussed in the fourth quarter. The company is a great example of a successful turnaround after the oil crash of 2014/2015. The company has a very solid balance sheet, a high and sustainable dividend yield and a very shareholder friendly distribution and buyback approach. In addition to that, I like the company's prospects as we are on the verge of what could be much higher oil prices. I believe the economy has the potential to bottom in the first quarter of 2020, which could lead to a 2016-style recovery for oil stocks as a potentially weaker dollar will lift commodities and reduce the pressure on emerging markets.

I like that Murphy just completed a very long double-bottom pattern as it is currently recovering at a valuation of 31x next year's earnings. That's not 'cheap', but I believe subdued earnings expectations will rise if the bullish oil call turns out to be right.

I am looking to make this company a part of my dividend holdings. However, as I mentioned, I will adjust the position for its higher than average beta as I do not like to buy too much volatility so to speak.

Other than that, I think we are looking at a very interesting risk/reward opportunity that could turn into a huge winner in 2020.

