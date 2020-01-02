Empire State Realty: Own A Piece Of New York's Landmark Tower

Did you know that you can own shares of the Empire State Building?

I love when I can make a really simple elevator pitch for an investment. And today, we're in luck, because this one is about as clean as they get. The Empire State Building is the world's #1 tourist destination according to Uber (UBER) traffic. And you can own it - and in particular, the Empire State Building Observatory via Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT).

That's the #1 top tourist destination worldwide, by the way, not just of New York. Do I need to say anything else?

Okay, you'd like me to go on.

So, about the Observatory - it now generates $130 million per year in revenues, up from just $25 million at the turn of the century. This one-of-a-kind tourist attraction has been growing at double-digit rates for decades and should continue to enjoy strong tailwinds as international tourism grows, the desire for "Instagrammable" photos increases, and Empire State continues its strategy of getting the tower into even more music videos, advertisements, movies, and other branded occasions.

Source: Corporate Presentation

If you look at the price of luxury retailers, athletic clubs, mansions, and other such assets, it's clear that global wealth inequality is pushing up the price of high-end status symbols at an unprecedented rate. This is a fantastic time to own the #1 asset within any category that is enjoying a surge of consumer spending. And international tourism certainly applies.

Empire State Building is such a tourist destination that it was #1 globally in 2019 for Uber riders, topping other tourist destinations you may have heard of including Disneyland, The Golden Gate Bridge, and The Eiffel Tower. Here's Uber's list of the global top 10 most-traveled-to destinations for 2019:

Source

Importantly, the Empire State Building isn't just a spur-of-the-moment decision for its visitors either. The vast majority of guests plan to visit the building before setting off on their trips - it's a specific highlight in people's plans, not just something to do once they get to New York. In fact, nearly four in five Empire State Building guests decided to see it before starting their vacations:

Impressively, the Empire State Building is picking up 28 billion media impressions a year, or roughly four spots annually for each person alive on the entire planet.

Make no mistake, the Empire State Building is a trophy asset: Ask foreigners to name a famous U.S. landmark and the skyscraper will be right up there. As international travel continues to boom, the Observatory business at the Empire State Building is one of those nearly inevitable winners that will pile up more and more tourist cash as time passes.

Incredibly Enough, This Thing Is Actually Cheap

If you've been paying attention to the price of NFL teams, the Madison Square Garden, or other such prestigious assets that rely on media for mass marketing, you'd think that the value of the Empire State Building tourism business would be up, up, up, right?

But no, it's not. In fact, Empire State Realty Trust is trading around its 2013 IPO price, and is down 30% from its high a few years ago despite a roaring bull market in stocks generally and REITs in particular:

Data by YCharts

It's inconceivable that the value of the Empire State Building tourism business hasn't gone up since 2013; its tourism revenues are up more than 30% since then, and the market valuations in general are skyrocketing for luxury one-of-a-kind trophy assets. So, what's going on?

A Fantastic Tourism Business Is Tied To An Out-Of-Favor Real Estate Company

Fortunately, for our purposes, Empire State Realty isn't marketed as a tourism company, and it appears few people are looking at it as such now. And, that's reasonable. The Empire State Building, at the time of construction, wasn't designed with the intention of being a major tourist dollar magnet but rather one of New York City's premier office locations.

And, that's still what Empire State Realty largely is today; it operates the whole skyscraper, along with a modest number of other office properties in Manhattan and the surrounding New York City metro area. That's where the valuation gap comes in.

With the recent changes in tax law, New York City is less attractive than it used to be for business; unfavorable local governance has compounded issues there as the city has picked up a bit of an unfriendly-toward-business vibe lately. Things such as the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) HQ2 debacle have scared off some businesses that might otherwise set up shop in New York and rent offices from Empire State.

Then, you have the slowdown in retail, which hits Empire State to a degree as the bottom floors of the namesake tower are used for retail and generate substantial revenues. New York City has an epidemic of empty retail storefronts right now which puts a drag on the rental rates that Empire State can get for its prime retail real estate. Keep in mind that the Empire State building is a block away from the fabled Macy's (M) Herald Square location.

There's also the matter that the trade war is becoming a problem. Refer back to the previous slide, and you'll see that China is the 7th leading source of tourist arrivals for the Empire State Building. And, China is supposed to be a huge growth market in coming years as its middle class starts traveling internationally en masse.

However, that growth has pretty much stopped this year and could start running in reverse depending on how long the trade war drags on. If it is a long-term issue, rising anti-American sentiment could reduce Chinese tourist arrivals to the U.S. for many years to come. I know there's supposedly a Phase 1 trade deal almost wrapped up now, but until it's actually law, I remain skeptical.

More generally, the historically strong U.S. Dollar is also crimping New York's style as a tourist destination. In recent years, both the Canadian Dollar and Euro have plummeted against the U.S. Dollar, causing the price of American vacations to soar for some of New York's best international markets. The Euro was at 1.50 and the Canadian Dollar at parity not all that long ago; now, they're at 1.10 and 75 cents, respectively. That puts a major dent in Empire State's tourism growth story for the time being. At some point, the U.S. Dollar will decline again; currencies are cyclical and tend to revert sooner or later. When that happens again and gives New York tourism a tailwind again, though, who knows?

Empire State: Temporary Headwinds In Both Tourism And Offices

The Observatory business is relatively insulated from economic trouble. As you can see, it managed to keep revenues stable to slightly up even during the financial crisis. After 2011, it enjoyed three years of robust growth again. However, since 2014, revenue growth has slowed thanks to the rising dollar and slowing international arrivals.

Over the long-haul, however, I have no doubt that New York City will continue to attract more and more tourism, especially once current global tensions let up. Empire State has also done a great job historically of boosting revenues per visitor at a significantly faster rate than inflation, and given the building's marquee nature, I suspect they'll continue to be successful on this front.

The company has managed to boost revenues per visitor by more than 30% over the past five years.

ESRT: Worth A Look If You Want Luxury Or Tourism Exposure

Generally, offices are not among the most attractive assets within the REIT world for appreciation. And in New York City, there's plenty of competition, and cap rates are currently low. The company has excess capital and seems willing to put it to work, but they haven't found compelling deals. There had been some expectation they might be a consolidator REIT that would grow quickly once they became public. However, this doesn't appear to be playing out.

And honestly, for our purposes, that's probably better. As I see it, the main attraction here is getting a fantastic tourism business that is flying totally below the radar (no pun intended). The office business looks fine, as best as I can tell, and I think they'll be able to work something out for the retail space even though that's clearly a question mark at the moment, given the flood of vacancies in Manhattan.

As they haven't made a ton of deals, they've kept the balance sheet extremely strong:

Source: Corporate Presentation

With only a modest sum of debt due anytime soon, all interest rates at fixed levels, and overall net debt at a low level, Empire State is not significantly leveraged. That puts it in a nice position if New York cools off further and assets come up to buy at more attractive prices. It also reduces the risk that they'll impair the value of the tourism bet through overly-leveraged positions in lower-quality properties.

I will note that the dividend yield is just 3.0%, and management hasn't hiked it in a while - so this isn't the REIT to buy for current income. The company has an open share buyback, though it didn't use it this past quarter. Still, if they are going to return more capital, I'd look for them to pick up the stock down more than 30% from its highs rather than through aggressive dividend hikes.

What Could Observatory Be Worth?

Regardless, the long-term value creation opportunity here is through the tourism business. As I noted, revenues are up from $25 million to $130 million since 2001. Any improvement in relations with China or a weakening in the dollar, and that should pick up with some strong years to make up for recent lackluster results; this should be closing in on a $200 million a year business within a few years.

How profitable is it? Empire State breaks it down as follows:

This is an exceptionally high margin business, with profits coming in at nearly 75% of revenues after paying operating expenses. Empire State suggests that of this $92 million, if the observatory were a separate company, it would pay $79 million annually in rent to ESRT and have $13 million in operating profits after that. Thus, in theory, you might value observatory as a separate business that would trade at something like 20x those earnings and be worth $260 million.

I think that may understate things, however, as the market isn't giving the intercompany rent a huge multiple back at the ESRT level. To be clear, this separate company is theoretical - right now, ESRT gets all $92 million of that profit for itself, and the CEO has made it clear that they have no interest in spinning off the observatory as a separate business.

If you value all $92 million of profits as the tourism business and throw just a 10x multiple on it, it would be worth $920 million. Don't double-count though, as you'd have less NOI from the rest of the portfolio. Still, this sort of NOI would be highly valuable as a standalone entity.

Zoom out toward 2025 and, potentially, this is a $250 million a year revenue business making around $175 million a year in profits. Throw a 11-12x multiple on that and the observatory is worth $2 billion. Then, of course, you have the rest of the Empire State building, along with the 13 other office buildings it owns, which in whole have 10 million square feet of office and retail space as well.

In any case, I believe a fast-growing tourism business with huge pricing power should be worth a large multiple, and that the market is really sleeping on this. But it's a rather unique situation, mixing a world-class asset like this in a rather sedate portfolio of office properties, so I don't have a great list of comparables to show you for valuation purposes.

What I will say is that if ESRT looks reasonable to you compared to other office REITs today based on traditional REIT metrics, then it's almost certainly a great deal when you consider the huge tourism kicker you get here. In a world where leading sports franchises are seeing their valuations soar, it's hard to imagine that one of the world's leading tourist attractions won't enjoy a similar surge sooner or later.

Risks And Drawbacks

Regrettably, one must consider the terrorism risk. The company does have a $2 billion policy on the Empire State Building for terrorism, so shareholders have a considerable backstop if something terrible happened. Regardless, any incident that substantially disrupted ongoing operations and impaired the tourism business could result in a meaningful decline in ESRT's value, even with insurance.

As I mentioned, the dividend yield here is not huge, and there's little indication that there is a rush to increase dividends in the future. So, one should be content with the 3% yield if you buy ESRT stock at this price - this isn't the sort of REIT you buy for an immediate huge income stream.

Also, there's certainly a risk that New York's local economy falls further in coming years. Historically, buying properties in a country's leading economic city has been a good decision in most developed nations over this past century. However, busts can potentially drag on for a while before things turn up again, and there are plenty of specific political risks to New York City thanks to decisions of local and state politicians there recently.

Finally, Empire State has a weird share structure with four different publicly-traded vehicles. As best as I can tell, there's no reason for most folks to buy anything other than ESRT, as the others trade around the same price and have essentially zero trading volume. However, it's something that may turn folks off and keep the REIT from becoming a more popular holding.

In a market that has been frantically bidding up most REITs, the idea of getting one near six-year lows with a fantastic tourism asset attached is rather interesting. This is the sort of stock that I could easily see an activist hedge fund getting involved in and causing a major bidding war over sooner or later. There are only so many trophy assets out there to be had, and this one is sure to catch people's attention in due time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.