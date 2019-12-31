What A Difference A Year Makes For Apple

However, I'm not compelled to chase recent momentum and add to my position here with the P/E multiple sitting at its highest levels in a decade.

It's the end of the year and there aren't many attractive values to write about, so I thought it would be fun to write a few articles breaking down the performance/fundamental evolution of a few of my favorite stocks over the last year.

When you take a step back, look at results, and compare numbers to similar ones that are 12 months old, you realize just how quickly the stock market moves. A year is not all that long of a period of time within a long-term investor's mindset. Yet, dramatic changes can occur that totally change the complexion of a stock.

In this piece, I'll be looking at Apple (AAPL) through this 12-month lens. Apple is by far my largest holding and probably the company that I pay the most attention to (due to the fact that AAPL shares make up roughly 10% of my holdings). This company's share was really volatile this year, rising nearly triple digits. So, let's take a look and see how the fundamentals have changed since this time last year and in an effort to determine whether or not Apple is a buy, sell, or hold at this point in time.

Trailing Twelve Months Comparison

What a year it has been for Apple shareholders. I'm writing this piece on Christmas Eve morning while I wait to head over to a family gathering for a little white elephant action, which means that the 12-month comparisons discussed here will essentially price in the lowest of the lows for AAPL due to the Christmas Eve crash of 2018. This will likely inflate the differentials; however, it should still be a fun exercise.

Apple was trading in the $146 range on 12/24/18. The stock didn't actually hit 52-week lows during the Christmas Eve crash like so many others. That figure actually came in early January when the stock sunk to $142.00.

Regardless, today, the stock trades for roughly $285/share, meaning that we've witnessed an approximate double since this time one year ago.

Off Topic: Humble Brag

I'm going to get off topic here for a second and brag a little because this series is sort of meant to serve as a 2019 recap and the very best trade that I made in 2019 came on January 3rd, when I timed AAPL's bottom nearly perfectly, buying shares at $142.10.

Obviously, buying so close to the 52-week low was just dumb luck. I knew the stock was cheap then and I was happy to add to my already overweight position because I thought shares were being irrationally discounted to the point that the valuation was more than worth the increased single stock risk. But, I didn't know that shares would bounce almost immediately (and never stop, really).

To humble myself, I should note that I didn't time the sale of these shares nearly as well as I did the purchase. Because I was already overweight AAPL when I bought those shares, I didn't consider them to be a part of my core Apple position, but instead, a trading position that I was hoping to liquidate at a certain point. Liquidate I did when I sold at $193.11 on March 22, 2019.

At the time, I was ecstatic that my trade had worked out so well. I locked in profits of roughly 36% in a little less than 4 months. When I sold those shares I acknowledged that AAPL had a lot of upside left, but I wasn't trying to be greedy with my gains. If I was a bit more greedy, I could have turned that 36% profit into a ~100% profit due to AAPL's continued rally into the year's end.

However, even after selling those shares, AAPL represented ~8.5% of my portfolio and I was a bit nervous about that exposure. Cutting back to my original core position gave me peace of mind. And, I've certainly benefitted in a big way from AAPL's rally, regardless (I haven't sold any shares since then and I've decided to simply let my core AAPL position run, even though its weighting within my portfolio has risen so high).

Back on Topic: Multiple Expansion

During the trailing twelve months, we've seen the forward-looking multiple on the S&P 500 increase from around 14x to roughly 18x. This is a pretty hefty forward-looking multiple when talking about the broader average, and with that in mind, I think we're going to have to see significant earnings growth in 2020 for the rally to continue because it doesn't seem likely to experience another year of gains based primarily on multiple expansion. But, this isn't an article about the SPY. It's about AAPL and while AAPL's multiple has also experienced significant expansion over the last year or so, I think this company's valuation could still have some room to run before things get really frothy.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Apple was trading for roughly 13x earnings a year ago. This means the stock had a sub market multiple. During the past year, shares are up roughly 100%, yet the company's earnings growth was actually slightly negative in fiscal year 2019. In AAPL's FY18, the company produced $11.87 in non-GAAP earnings. This figure fell to $11.85 in FY19. With this major disconnect between bottom-line growth and capital appreciation in mind, it's clear that AAPL has experienced enormous multiple expansion in 2019. Right now, shares trade for roughly 23.3x ttm EPS.

You have to go back to 2009 to see AAPL shares trading with a multiple this high. AAPL is expected to post positive EPS growth in FY2020, with analyst consensus currently sitting at $13.15, representing 11% upside. This double-digit upward trend is expected to continue into 2021 and 2022, with analysts calling for 13% growth and 11% growth in those two years, respectively. These bullish forward-looking expectations help to justify the current sentiment surrounding shares, as does the company's continued evolution away from the iPhone as the primary catalyst for growth.

The iPhone is still extremely important for Apple and hardware sales still make up the lion's share of the company's revenue pie. However, over the last year, we've seen growth in the services space and other areas of hardware, such as wearables, continue to grow. This lessens the company's dependence on the iPhone cycles (which are elongating as the handheld market matures). The market has made it clear that it loves the high margin, predictable, re-occurring services model and AAPL has evolved quickly. Adopting this model has contributed to the company's multiple expansion in a significant fashion, which is why I don't think that 23x has to be a peak multiple for shares.

Apple posted its FY18 Q4 results in November of 2018. A year ago, that was the most up to date data set investors had available. Those Q4 figures included a top and bottom-line beat. Earnings per share came in at $2.91 (beating Wall Street estimates by $0.13/share). This $2.91 EPS figure represented 40.6% y/y growth. Revenues were up double digits as well, coming in at $62.9b, representing 19.6% y/y growth.

This sounds like a blockbuster quarter, right? Well, the stock fell some 7% in response to these results because of soft forward-looking guidance. Well, with the benefit of hindsight, it's clear that investors who were worried about this guidance were mistaken.

Flash forward to FY19 Q4 results posted on October 29, 2019, and we see that top-line growth was relatively flat y/y, with the total coming in at $64.04b. Bottom-line performance was slightly better, coming in at $3.03 (beating Wall Street estimates by $0.19/share), representing 4.1% y/y growth.

Flat revenue growth and mid-single digit earnings growth probably shouldn't result in roughly 100% gains, should it? In most cases, I think the clear answer is no. However, in Apple's case, things are a bit different because of the very low starting valuation. As I said before, shares were trading for just 13x forward multiples this time a year ago. That's a very low price for one of the best-regarded technology names in the stock market.

One of the most important things to track during the trailing twelve months has been Apple's segment revenue breakdown. In the FY18 Q4 report, we saw iPhone revenues making up ~59% of the company's sales. Flash forward a year and this percentage fell to 52%.

Services revenues came in at $10b in FY18Q4. In Apple's most recent quarter, services revenues totaled $12.5b.

Apple's "other products" category sales totaled $4.23b in FY18Q4. Since then, the company has renamed this segment "wearables, home, and accessories", giving it a bit more respect, it would seem, and that respect was well earned, with sales coming in at $6.52b during the most recent quarter.

Apple's gross margin was 38.2% a year ago and during the most recent quarter, that figure actually fell to 37.96% as falling iPhone ASP's dueled with the increase exposure to the higher margin services segment.

The expectation, moving forward, is that margins will rise as more and more of the company's sales come in the form of services (during the most recent quarter, AAPL's services segment gross margins came in at 64.1%). Only time will tell if the strength of service margins is able to combat margin contraction in the hardware space. For the time being, that market appears to have bought into that vision though, and who am I to argue with it?

But, now that AAPL's multiple has expanded from 13x to 23x, the most important question that remains is, where will the multiple go from here?

Could shares rise up to 25x? Sure. 30x? Why not? Microsoft (MSFT) is trading for roughly 31x right now and although I don't think that AAPL has anything product/service that can rival the growth of MSFT's cloud operations at the moment, AAPL can go toe to toe with MSFT in many respects, from brand name to balance sheet strength to shareholder returns.

But, I do think upside is pretty limited past that ~30x range because, at the end of the day, it's still going to be awhile before hardware sales stop dominating AAPL's quarterly results.

I think it's clear that another year driven purely by multiple expansion like this is unlikely. Barring a catastrophic sell-off, I doubt we'll see AAPL provide ~100% returns over any 12-month period once the December 2018 dip is no longer being used in comparisons. Moving forward, I think that AAPL shares will begin to follow the fundamentals again. They'll trade up and down alongside EPS performance. And you know what, that's not a terrible thing.

If AAPL is able to hit market expectations for low double digit bottom-line growth expectations moving forward, I see no reason why the multiple would need to contract and I think the EPS growth plus the dividend and continued (slight) multiple contraction could result in a double digit CAGR moving forward from here.

Conclusion

I say it could in italics for good reason. Although 2019 might have us believing otherwise, stocks do not usually go up in a straight line. They go down sometimes. Mean reversion is real. And, with that in mind, I want to make it clear that I'm not here to say that their 25-30x multiples are necessarily going to be the new normal for the best-in-breed big tech names such as Apple.

Apple's average P/E ratio over the last decade is just 15.5x. While I think this multiple is low due to irrational pricing for most of the first half of the 2010s, it bears noting that mean reversion back to this level would represent a share price decline of roughly 35%. That's a significant downside, for sure.

Personally, I think the 18-20x area makes sense as far as a fair value multiple goes for Apple. Placing a 19x multiple on AAPL's ttm EPS results in a $225 price target, using this estimate. This represents potential downside of roughly 20%. Once again, significant downside.

Do I expect to see AAPL shares sell off 20% or more in 2020? No. If I did, I wouldn't own so many shares (generally speaking, I acknowledge that my fair value multiple targets are generally more conservative than the broader market's). But, I do think it's possible.

To me, today's elevated multiple results in a thin margin of safety and I'm not interested in adding to AAPL at these levels, double digit CAGR potential or not. Simply put, to me, buying shares when the multiple is at a 10-year high, seems akin to chasing momentum.

I'm certainly thankful that I was brave enough to buy AAPL when it was relatively unloved, but I imagine that there are others feeling a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) when it comes to Apple's run over the last 12 months if they feel underinvested in the name. However, chasing momentum is a dangerous practice in my eyes and although I think it's definitely possible that AAPL continues to produce performance relative to the broader markets, it's important to note that this stock has experienced its fair share of dips during the last few years and if I had to guess, patient investors looking to get long AAPL will probably be rewarded sometime in the relatively near future.

I don't mean to close on a negative note here, but I do think it's important to hammer home the idea that all equities, even the very best ones, carry risks. Apple is no different. The stock isn't immune to sell-offs and with the market hovering near all-time highs, I don't feel compelled to jump onto any momentum-driven bandwagon.

2019 was a fantastic year for AAPL shares. Apple generated a lot of wealth for its shareholders over the trailing twelve months and that's amazing. But, now is not the time to get overconfident. Don't take 2019's tremendous performance for granted. Continue to pay attention to the fundamentals and act accordingly. This is more important than ever, in Apple's case, after the massive multiple expansion that it experienced in 2019.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.