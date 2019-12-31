A Weaker Dollar May Boost The GLD ETF In 2020

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) may be getting ready for a big move higher in 2020. One reason why the GLD may benefit is that the dollar index is showing signs of significant weakening, and is nearing a massive technical breakdown. I first noted that the GLD was breaking out for my Market Place subscribers on December 26.

Short-Term Break Out

The GLD ETF has formed a bullish technical pattern known as a pennant. It is a bullish continuation pattern, and it suggests that if the ETF breaks above resistance at $143, it could rise to around $149 over the short term, an increase of about 4.5%.

Long-Term Break Out

However, longer term, the ETF may be heading even higher. Based on the ETF's move higher from May 2019 until September 2019, the GLD may rise by around 19% in 2020. The GLD's price increased by roughly $27 during the summer months of 2019, and projecting that move forward off the pennant pattern indicates the ETF could rise to around $163 from its current price of approximately $143 on December 31, 2019.

Weaker Dollar

The dollar index, which measures a basket of currencies against the U.S. dollar, is showing signs of weakness. The index is at a level of technical support at 96.50, and should that support level break; the index could drop to around 94.

Additionally, another bearish sign for the dollar is that the relative strength index has been trending lower. It indicates that bearish momentum is entering the index, and it is likely to continue to grind lower longer term.

Rate Spreads Contracts

One reason why the dollar is weakening is that the spreads between U.S. yields and foreign yields have been contracting throughout 2019. For example, the spread between U.S. and German 10-year bonds has contracted considerably in 2019, and signs suggest it may contract further.

The spread between the two bonds reached roughly 2.75% in November 2018, today that spread has contracted to just 2.05%. The weaker spread means that the dollar isn't as attractive to investors, who might instead favor the euro.

Should the spreads continue to contract, or stay constant, the dollar is likely to weaken further. That weaker dollar will help to boost the price of Gold and, in turn, push the value of the GLD ETF higher as well.

Risks

Should the dollar index not fall below support at the 96 to 96.50 level, then it is likely to strengthen to around 98.50. Should that happen, then the GLD ETF is likely to reverse lower and head back to $138, a drop of about 3.5%.

If the current trends for a weaker dollar continue, then it seems likely that the GLD could be ready to rise to start 2020. Just how soft the dollar gets in the new year will determine just how much the GLD will rally in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.