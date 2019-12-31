Five Point Holdings Should Take Off In 2020

EPS in 2020 should top $1 and the share price should react as soon as the Q4 2019 results are released.

The shares trade at much less than liquidation value, with real liquidation value at least double of the current share price.

Five Point Holdings (FPH), a large owner and developer of master-planned communities in coastal California, had an IPO in 2017 at $14. At the time, insiders as well as Lennar (LEN) purchased a significant number of shares. The tangible book value per share was listed as $12.35 in the prospectus and included some land at 2009 prices. Since then, shares drifted lower and currently trade below $7. As the first deliveries in Valencia finally started this quarter and we are close to the cash inflows from Great Parks, the dormant shares should finally wake up and move significantly higher. They are worth at least double the current price and likely more than triple, as I will demonstrate.

Untangling Five Points

FPH has a complicated structure with different classes of shares as well as units of the San Francisco Venture, making it difficult to reason about. However, with stock units of San Francisco Venture converted to shares, or without, the result is similar. The value locked in the land and capitalized expense of development thereof will eventually be unlocked, and we should be able to see what kind of returns we can expect by looking at the real tangible book value per share.

From the IPO prospectus, we can see that the tangible book value at the time was $12.35 per share.

Source: FPH IPO Prospectus

Note: FPH's past is less than glorious, including a bankruptcy and subsequent emergence from it.

Source: FPH IPO Prospectus

We will look at the current book value per share, including land and capitalized costs calculated two ways: one assuming units of San Francisco Venture are not converted into shares, and another assuming they are fully converted.

Source: FPH Form 10-Q

Below is the complicated structure of FPH. Take note of the relationship of Class A shares to Class B shares.

Source: FPH Form 10-Q

Assuming no conversion of the units into shares, the tangible book value per Class A share is 608,008/(68,747+79,275*0.0003) = $8.84. If all the units are converted to shares, we end up with approximately 145 million shares and tangible book value of 1,883,774/145,000 = $12.99. Let's now take a look what that book value actually is.

Value of Land

The book value we talked about includes land and capitalized cash, with some of the land carried at 2009 prices and some at 2016 prices. In particular, Newhall Ranch/Valencia land, prior to being developed, is accounted for at 2009 prices. Recall what happened in the housing crash and what kind of prices land was selling for in 2009; this land is actually worth much more.

Source: FPH Form 10-K

As can be seen from the highlighted above, the taxable value of land and improvements, while likely still undervalued, is $2.2 billion rather than $1.7 billion reported on the balance sheet. If we merely adjust it to that, still low, value, we end up with the following approximate tangible book values per share. No conversion of units: 1,100,000/(68,747+79,275*0.0003) = $16. If all units are converted: 2,350,000/145,000 = $16.21.

In other words, if we assume that the land is worth only its taxable value and there is no developer profit to be had, each Class A share of FPH is worth at least $16. Another way to look at it, when considering the number of homesites that are planned, the book value on the balance sheet equals less than $45K per homesite, not even counting land slated for commercial real estate.

Newhall Ranch

More information about the Newhall Ranch development can be found here: Newhall Ranch Development | Newhall Ranch Project Information . From the main page of the web site:

The Newhall Ranch Project is the up and coming FivePoint®, 15,000 acre, 20,000 home, mega real estate development.

The first community in Newhall Ranch is called Mission Village. Homesite sales should have started there and model homes should be available in spring. Eventually there will be 4,055 homes and 1.5 million sq ft of commercial property, just in Mission Village: Homes | Newhall Ranch Development Homes for Sale . The sales in Q4 2019 were described on the conference call as follows:

...In terms of color, we've always guided up to about 500 home sites. I think I'm confident that we will be above that number. I can't yet share what the number is, but I think we're going to be above that number. ...And we have -- we're anxious to get those deals done and be able to give more visibility to the value of Valencia. Yes, you're right. The first village is 4,000 home sites, and that's what we're working on, on infrastructure. We have the first, call it, 700 or so developed, and we keep on developing now going forward.

Source: Emile Haddad on the Q3 conference call

What kind of revenues can we expect from those first 700 homesites? The homesite value is about 35-36% of the total home price in LA market and 50-54% in San Francisco.

Look, we're not selling Five Point is not selling homes in San Francisco. So we're not exposed to any of the issues in San Francisco from a residential point of view. As it relates to the market that we have been selling here -- or our builders have been selling. The ratio has been a consistent ratio of around -- between 50% and 54% of the price of a home is actually a finished home site value. In the LA market, we expect it to be more in the -- probably 35%, 36%. Somewhere in that range, that's typical. And as I said, we -- we're still seeing home price appreciation, which translates to land translation because of the residual nature of the pricing.

Source: Emile Haddad on the Q3 conference call

If we look at prices of existing homes for sale across the freeway or slightly south, at Stephenson Ranch, they straddle a $1M mark. New homes should sell for more than existing, but if we are conservative and assume an average home selling price of $850,000, home site value would be $300K per. However, out of 4,055 in Mission Village, only 351 are single-family and other 3,704 are apartment/condos. We can assume that 700 homesites for sale right about now are worth about $100-200MM, give or take. That alone, less cost of developed land and reasonable cost of sales, should be at least $0.50 per diluted share.

Orange County

There is also Great Park, where equity method of accounting is used:

The Great Park segment includes operations of the Great Park Venture, the owner of the Great Park Neighborhoods; as well as management services provided by the management company to the Great Park Venture. As a reminder, we own 37.5% of the nonlegacy distributions from the Great Park Venture and 100% of the management company. Our investment in the Great Park Venture is accounted for under the equity method of accounting, and therefore, the assets, liabilities and results of operations of the Great Park Venture are not included in our consolidated financial statements.

Source: Erik Higgins, CFO, FPH Q1 conference call

And there will be additional sales there as well as cash inflows to FPH:

Thomas Maguire Just on Great Park, really strong results here. And great to see all the investment and work on the lifestyle side coming together, but I just wanted to touch on the cash flow there for a second. Are there any thoughts on when we could see distributions to Five Point or updates on how we can think about cash flow to the company there? Emile Haddad Yes. We are still maintaining the same position in terms of distributions to Five Point by next year. The legacy priority capital should be satisfied by the early part of next year, and we should start seeing distributions in 2020 to Five Point. Thomas Maguire Got it. Awesome. And then just on the new homesite approvals at Great Park, can you talk a little bit more about those, just maybe the density, if there are any planned sale of land before and any other details on just the incremental homes? Emile Haddad No. I mean we - the approval is for 1,056 homes. We have the land to plot it on. And our decision on densities and products will be driven by market demand. And those are - as I said before, we still have 4,600 homesites to go. So those will be going into the bucket of the total number. And we will decide what the segmentation of products will be based on, as I said, what the market is looking for.

Source: FPH Q1 conference call

Even without talking about management fees and commercial real estate, or City of Hope planned investment of over $1 billion into a micro-hospital in near future, there is plenty of value above and beyond the $16 book value per share we established earlier.

San Francisco: Candlestick

The company has a final approval for the first phase at Candlestick. More information about the Candlestick: New Homes And Office Space In San Francisco | Candlestick

In San Francisco, we received approval for the revised plans for our first phase at Candlestick. This first phase is comprised of approximately 1,600 homes, 750,000 square feet of office and 300,000 square feet of lifestyle retail-focused mainly on food and beverage.

Source: Emile Haddad, Q3 conference call

San Francisco: Shipyard

The Shipyard is still being remediated by the Navy, but once that is done, it is entitled for 4,800 homes and up to 4.2M sq ft of commercial real estate. More information here: The San Francisco Shipyard | New Homes In San Francisco .

Timing of Cash Inflows

One of the reasons for the FPH share prices drifting lower is the absence of significant cash inflows since the IPO. Markets are manic-depressive, they only react to recent events. Fortunately, the company expects first sales in the Newhall Ranch division this quarter, as I described above, which alone is worth over $0.50 EPS (let's assume combined Q4 2019-Q3 2020). In 2020, legacy interests in Orange County will be satisfied resulting in the beginning of distributions to Five Point. Then, there is San Francisco.

Well, we're expecting distributions in two pipelines, meaning we expect the priority distribution to burn off, and we start seeing distribution to Five Point in 2020. I don't want to commit to whether it's the first half or the second half of the year just because I have partners with us, who will have a say about the timing of the distributions.

Source: Emile Haddad, on Great Park distributions to FPH, Q3 conference call

I expect Q4 2019 earnings to surprise the market, but the fun will begin in 2020 and beyond.

And we expect sort of the market shifting on us, that we will be a positive cash flow company going forward. That's a major statement for a land company. With a 25% debt to cap, and that is one of the best balance sheets, I think, in the industry. We have the commercial opportunities now that have matured enough, and we're going to start recognizing revenue out of those, that becomes more consistent revenue on a quarterly basis, which I know is something that the market always looks for from a land company. So we have a lot of things that are all converging in 2020 that are going to enable us to start talking to you all about the real value of this company and not have the frustration of people trying to read them between the lines.

Source: Emile Haddad, CEO, Q3 conference call

Yes, I am reading between the lines for you.

The company expect to make good money by selling developed land to home builders, by the consistent profit generation is in the commercial real estate:

I think that, this -- our NOI will be a growing NOI as we go forward and start building, just to refresh everybody's memory. I mean, we have 23 million square feet of commercial opportunities that we can build over the years. Today, Five Point Gateway is about 1 million square feet. And as I said, we have several million square feet that we can build over the coming 3 to 5 years and start growing that NOI significantly. From a stabilization point of view, because of the nature of how we're doing these deals, we basically have a tenant that is already built in. The issue of the fitness facility is a good example. We already have a tenant. We already know that once the building is done, we have a stabilized situation with the tenant. So we're not building anything stack here, and we're fortunate enough to have a lot of people want to now be part of our communities. And therefore, if your question is about stabilization from a -- the traditional sense. In many ways, we're stable at the minute, we actually finished the buildings. And if your question in terms of stabilization of the dollar amount of the NOI, I think you should expect that, that NOI will be a growing NOI over the several years ahead of us.

Source: Emile Haddad, CEO, Q3 conference call

Bottom Line

While the share price of FPH drifted lower from the $14 IPO price, the intrinsic value actually increased, significantly. We now have more information on the cash inflows from sales and the timing thereof. Once the Street wakes up, likely in Q1 2020, the share price should explode higher.

Another point I want to make is about the competitive moat. We are talking about land and homes. There is a limited amount thereof in places of California where FPH operates. They don't make more land, especially land with approvals to build on. There is no threat of Amazon, no disruption of the Internet. And the value should keep increasing at least at the rate of inflation. By investing into FPH I don't only get the expected profit from buying $1 for 30 cents. I get inflation protection on the entire $1 and recurring revenue going forward. I am looking forward to 2020 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or an offer to provide investment advisory services in any jurisdiction. The investment strategy discussed herein may not be suitable for everyone. Investors need to review an investment strategy for their own particular situation before making any investment decision. I believe the information obtained from any third-party resources to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its accuracy, timeliness or completeness. The opinions, estimates, projections, comments on financial market trends and other information contained herein constitute my judgment and are as of the date of the material, are subject to change without notice at any time in reaction to shifting market conditions and other factors and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. I have no obligation to provide any updates or changes to such information.