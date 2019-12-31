Tesla: Making The Most Out Of Extreme Volatility And High Voltage

Having said that, we don't expect it to crash this year either, at least not below $270/share. The full explanation, how and why, can be found hereinafter.

Join us to not only better understand what is an Iron Condor, but mostly to understand why, in spite of the recent hype, we don't expect TSLA to move higher from here.

As 2020 starts, we find ourselves in a pretty strange, unfamiliar, situation: Long the stock with protective covered calls on one hand, opening an Iron Condor on the other hand.

As a matter of fact, there wasn't a single year since 2015 that we haven't gained more than 20% out of trading Tesla, one way or another.

We have a very good track record, in and out of Seeking Alpha, when it comes to trading Tesla over the years.

Background

Over recent years, we were fortunate enough to make money on Tesla (TSLA) whether the stock was up or down, without actually ever owning or shorting it. For three years in a row (2016-2018), we executed trades involving options that have made us good money out of leaning bearish.

Nonetheless, on Aug. 9, 2018, we announced on a new trade:

Source: Wheel of FORTUNE trading alert August 8th 2018

A week later that was paired with the following trade:

Source: Wheel of FORTUNE trading alert Aug. 17 2018

This pair trade is about to reach expiry, and as of now, anyone who have followed our lead here is very close to cash about $90 without actually "touching" the stock (directly).

On Dec. 17, 2018, we suggested to those who didn't execute the original pair trade to sell a new set of options:

Selling TSLA 01/17/2020 450.00 CALL @ $46.79

Selling TSLA 01/17/2020 280.00 PUT @ $42.55

Again, anyone who executed this pair trade is now within a hair of cashing the combined $90 premiums, with no need to be bothered with what to do with the stock itself.

Finally, on May 23, 2019, only seven months ago, we specifically wrote that "Liquidity Aside, Valuation Has Never Been So Reasonable As It's Now."

Here's how this long TSLA suggestion has played out:

Not bad for a 7-month holding period.

Current Suggestion

Now that we (hopefully) grabbed your attention, here's the most recent trade we've suggested to Wheel of Fortune subscribers last week:

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert, December 27th 2019

Pay attention! - We are offering two trades here: Either trade number 1 on a standalone basis, and/or trade number 1 and 2 (together). We don't suggest trade number 2 on a standalone basis!

We will monitor both trades (1 and 1+2) on the TAD going forward.

Trade No. 1 - TSLA Vertical PUT (Bearish) Spread: SELL (to open) TSLA 01/15/2021 360.00 C and BUY (to open) TSLA 01/15/2021 520.00 C @ $80.00 (net credit)

Trade No. 1 on a stand-alone basis (which we are ok with): Risk rating: 3 >>> Maximum allocation: 5%.

Trade No. 2 - TSLA Vertical PUT (Bullish) Spread: SELL (to open) TSLA 01/15/2021 400.00 P and BUY (to open) TSLA 01/15/2021 270.00 P @ $50.00 (net credit)

Trade No. 2 should only be done in conjunction with trade No. 1. We don't suggest executing it on a standalone basis! As such, a trade involving both trades (1+2): Risk rating: 2 >>> Maximum allocation: 7%.

First and foremost, if you ask how come such an allegedly-risky trade only carries a risk rating of 3 (which is normal, average, market risk), or even 2 (lower than average-market risk), the answer is very simple:

At the current price of Tesla, you can lose on the first trade no more than $80/share, or 18.6% (vs. current price), which is not a big percentage (for a maximum loss).

I mean, if Apple (AAPL) can lose almost 40% over a three-month period, what is 18.6% over an almost 13-month period? It almost feels like risk rating 3 is too high for this trade, but we rather keep things conservative, as always.

And if we combine trade No. 2, the maximum loss is even smaller, but we will get to this later on, in details.

For now, let us tell you this: This trade might be looking complicated, but it's quite simple (to execute), and very intuitive (to understand). Therefore, even if you're not an option trader per-se, this might be a good exercise for you, as long as you principally agree (with us) that TSLA is trading head of itself and is unlikely to trade above $490 until 1/15/2021.

When you finish reading this article, you'll understand why $490 and you'll also understand that the 18.6% maximum loss out of executing only trade No. 1 (alone) is shrinking to $30/share, or ~7% if one is executing both trade No. 1 and trade No. 2, together.

Only 7%. That's all you risk if you execute this combo trade. And you have to agree that such a maximum loss deserves a risk rating of 2, perhaps even less.

Valuation Is Excessive No Matter How You Look At It!

Truth is, one doesn't even need to conduct a thorough analysis in this situation. All we need to do is look at the following charts, and the investment thesis behind this trade is becoming clear and, as promised, simple.

Note that the first three charts, as well as chart number vii, are comparing Tesla to a few of its leading peers:

General Motors Co (GM)

Ford Motor Co (F)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY, OTCPK:BAMXF, OTCPK:BYMOF), aka BMW

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DMLRY)

Renault SA (OTCPK:RNLSY, OTC:RNSDF)

Peugeot SA (OTCPK:PEUGF, OTCPK:PUGOY)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

(We exclude better/giant names like Toyota Motors (TM) to save an extra embarrassment from TSLA specifically, as well as from the group, as a whole, because this is a different league we're talking about.)

i) Revenue

TSLA is at the bottom spot with a huge gap from the pack

ii) Net Income

TSLA is at the bottom spot again (note: Fiat's reported numbers for Q3/2019 are better than the stated below).

iii) Operating Income

Hallelujah! Finally, a chart where TSLA doesn't hold the bottom spot (thank you Fiat!).

iv) TSLA forward projections - Revenues

Sure thing, nobody can take away the nice continuous growth away from TSLA. However does a 25% CAGR* so special to deserve such an astronomic valuation?

*22.2% next fiscal year and 27.8% in the following fiscal year.

v) TSLA forward projections - EPS

Guess what? At some point, Tesla will be making money. Even we don't deny it. Nevertheless, when they do, it will be 1) way after the options we use in this trade expire, and 2) the P/E will still be around 40x based on current expectations and market price.

vi) P/E ratio

No, this isn't a mistake/fault. The chart is empty because that's just the way it is... now, as well as in the foreseeable future.

vii) Market Cap

Now, after looking at all the above charts/numbers/projections, compare those to the below chart, showing what is the excessive, unreal, premium that the dream called "Tesla" is getting compared to the valuation that its long-standing, profitable, market kings (and queens) car markers are getting.

See the problem, or is it only us not being visionary enough?

Now let's turn a bit more technical here, for the next three charts.

Basically the question we're asking here is:

Is Tesla About to Make a U-Turn Over the Short Term?

Our answer, as you will see in a minute, is yes. This is a very likely scenario, not only fundamentally (as described above) but also technically, as we describe hereinafter.

Take a look at the below two charts (No. 8 and 9) where you can see the short interest on the stock from both absolute (number of stocks held short) as well as in relative (to the float) terms.

viii) TSLA short interest (past three years)

When the short interest on Tesla falls below 30 million it's likely to be short lived, just as a short interest of over 43 million is.

Similarly, when the short interest, as a percentage of the float, is around 20% - this is a time to become more bearish.

ix) Number of TSLA stocks held short (since IPO)

Thing is, YCharts is a bit behind the actual percentage. Using the more accurate, long-term, view of Bloomberg, you can clearly see how odd is the current situation for Tesla.

A real uncharted territory ever since the company went public, almost a decade ago!

Main Drivers Behind Tesla's Recent Sharp Run-Up

Admittedly, the recent sharp rise in the electric car maker's stock price also is due to few positive developments related to the company's activities:

Source: Boerse Berlin

Having said that, it's safe to say that what has contributed most to this amazing speedy run up (stock was trading as low as $176.99 on June 3, 2019, about 144% rise in a matter of only 6.5 months!) was the massive close of shot interest positions. As the above chart shows, we are looking at about 50% (!) decline of the short interest, as a percentage of the float, getting closed over recent months.

That's not only a huge drop (percentage wise), but that's a huge number of stocks that had to be bought back to cover/close the open short positions.

Where's the Stock Heading?

Let's not forget: This is Tesla we're talking about, so obviously (and traditionally) almost every number wins (the support of at least one of the many analysts covering the stock).

In spite of raising his price target on Tesla, from $270 to $370, Dan Ives, a Wedbush analyst, has maintained his Neutral rating on the stock.

Ives sticks to a "wait-and-see" approach, looking for the current demand and profitability to become clearer. Nonetheless, he has become a firmer believer in Tesla's overall turnaround, noting that the Shanghai Gigafactory is ahead of schedule, something that will push China growth (not only in 2020).

For 4Q, both US consumer demand for Model 3 and most importantly European strength should likely drive upside this quarter and enable Tesla to comfortably hit its vehicle delivery guidance of 360K-400K units for FY19, which represents an increase of 45% to 65% y/y.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray also have lifted their price target, from $372 to $423, on an already Overweight-rated Tesla, stating the company's high-volume improving manufacturing capabilities, impressive control over the operating expenses, "cool" perception (among its customer base), and disciplined capital spending overall.

Even Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley (MS) seems a bit afraid to keep touting his three possible scenarios for Tesla, including the uber (not that UBER) bearish one.

Raising his bull case price target from $440 to $500, noting the newly-unveiled Cybertruck and a more optimistic scenario for China, Jonas is preparing for a "potential surge in sentiment in H1 2020" as the company reaches few milestones. Nevertheless, he's still questioning the sustainability of the recent improvement, and believes the stock will prove to be overvalued in the long run, therefore reiterating his middle, most reasonable, scenario, which comes with a $250 price target and an Equal-Weight rating.

We are not bullish on Tesla longer term, especially as, over time, we believe Tesla could be perceived by the market more and more like a traditional auto OEM. We are prepared for a potential surge in sentiment through (H1 2020) but question the sustainability. We believe 2020 offers a strong event path for the stock; there are a number of catalysts over the next year, whether it be China milestones, Model Y, or new technology announcements that would allow Tesla to potentially test the upper bound of our admittedly wide bull-bear skew. The combined EV of Ford and GM (defined as market cap plus net industrial debt, excluding pensions) is less than $80 billion. By this definition, Tesla isn't just the most valuable U.S. auto company... it's worth materially more than GM and Ford COMBINED.

All in all, even after the recent series of upgrades (related to both ratings and price targets), the market remains very skeptical about the current valuation of the stock.

Source: SA, Sell Side Ratings

Most analysts believe the stock is worth no more than a "Neutral" (="Hold" or an "Equal-Weight") rating, at best, but only about one-third (10 out of 32) are truly bullish at that point in time.

Moreover, the $321.84 average price target represents a more than 25% drop from the current market price, so while the average rating is "neutral," the average price target certainly seems bearish.

Tell us something we haven't heard/seen before.

An Opportunity Made in "Option Sellers' Heaven"

What we certainly can't say about Tesla is that its stock isn't interesting (quite an understatement).

Take a look at the below chart showing the roller coaster that Tesla went through compared to the relatively flatline that the main indices* went through over this year.

*SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Avrg ETF Tr (DIA). Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Data by YCharts

While the stock has never been "boring," what we're seeing over the past year (or 18 months, to be more precise) is quite unusual, even for a volatile stocks like TSLA.

There's no better time be an option seller (or writer) than when both volatility and valuation are being so stretched. This is an opportunity we, admittedly, can't pass on, in spite of almost finishing a full calendar year without being short TSLA for even a single day (something that we haven't experienced in three years... TSLA was our best bearish-leaning trade in each and every year between 2016 to 2018).

Is History About to Repeat Itself?

The exact same trends that we see this year (since early June 2019) have been recorded last year.

One of the possible explanations for recent months' sharp changes in the short positions on the stock is the liquidity shortage in the banking system, especially affecting hedge funds.

In recent years, Tesla has been a favorite target for short sellers/traders in light of the poor operational results, and what seemed (seems?) like a "road to hell," even if paved by (Elon Musk's) good intentions.

For example, how can we forget this?

...or this? (posted only four days ago, 16.5 months after the above tweet).

Source (above two charts): Twitter

Much like the end of 2018 - the market (SPY) collapsed almost 20% in Q4/2018, remember? Hedge funds now seem to be closing positions quickly in the face of the liquidity shortage that has been making headlines in recent months.

You know, that "tiny" shortage, that was "supposed" to be temporary shortage that has caused the Fed, to to do this:

Source: Macro Teller's Article

If that is indeed the reason, a change in sentiment around the stock is likely to occur in the coming days or weeks, when this shortage of liquidity which is especially affecting banks ahead of year end, as they need to meet certain regulatory thresholds, will fade away.

When more liquidity become available, as soon as 2020 starts (let's say: sometime in January), it will allow these very same hedge funds that are currently being forced to close their short positions to reopen them. Luckily, we are neither dependent on banks' lending, nor are we in short positions that are being forced to get closed. The opposite: We are free (fortune telling) birds that can - and, admittedly (even if not admirably) , are happy to - advantage of these hedge funds' current Tesla misery.

How this is going to work ad why do we trade this the way we do?

We are opening two trades that are similar in nature but actually adopt different set of minds:

Trade No. 1 Mechanics/Details

On one, we have a bearish-leaning trade which assumes that Tesla's current valuation is excessive and the stock is likely to move back below $360/share before 1/15/2021.

Here's how the trade looks like using a screenshot from Schwab (we use a quantity of 1 for presentation purposes only):

And here the P&L diagram, again from Schwab, executing this trade (on a standalone basis):

To make this more readable/simple, let us repeat in words what you can see above, in the chart. After executing the above trade (1 contract on each size) the P&L is as follows, if on the expiry date (1/15/2021) TSLA trades...:

<=$360: Maximum gain possible of $8,000.

>=$520: Maximum loss possible of $8,000.

>$360 and <$440: Net profit which is decreasing in a linear line the higher the stock trades.

>$440 and <$520: Net loss which is increasing in a linear line the higher the stock trades.

$440 is the breakeven point, i.e. no profit, but no loss either.

Trade No. 2 Mechanics/Details

On the other hand, we have a bullish-leaning trade which assumes that (in spite of Tesla's current valuation being excessive) the stock won't move below $250/share in the foreseeable future, i.e. before 1/15/2021.

Here's how the trade looks like, using a screenshot from Schwab (we use a quantity of 1 for presentation purposes only):

And here the P&L diagram, again from Schwab out of executing this trade (on a standalone basis):

To make this more readable/simple, let us repeat in words what you can see above, in the chart. After executing the above trade (1 contract on each size) the P&L is as follows, if on the expiry date (1/15/2021) TSLA trades:

>=$400: Maximum gain possible of $5,000.

<=$270: Maximum loss possible of $8,000.

<$400 and >=$350: Net profit which is decreasing in a linear line the lower the stock trades.

>$270 and <$350: Net loss which is increasing in a linear line the lower the stock trades.

$350 is the breakeven point, i.e. no profit, but no loss either.

Again, we don't suggest to execute trade No. 2 on a standalone basis, because fundamentally we're leaning toward being bearish on the stock. However, below you can see how we're reducing the risk significantly by executing trade No. 2 together with trade No. 1.

Combined Trades (1+2) Mechanics/Details

The combination of trades 1 and 2 is called an Iron Condor.

An iron condor is an options strategy created with four options consisting of two puts (one long and one short) and two calls (one long and one short), and four strike prices, all with the same expiration date. The goal is to profit from lower expected-future volatility in the underlying asset.

Here's how the profit/loss scheme of an Iron Condor looks like:

Of course, when we say "lower expected-future volatility" it's not we expect TSLA to become a low volatility type of stock. However, we do expect volatility to drop (compared to the recent elevated levels) and we mostly don't expect it to keep rising or falling 30% from here within the speed of a light.

Either way, an Iron Condor ensures that even if we're wrong and volatility continues to remain high - the maximum loss is limited, and in this case we dare saying - almost negligible, especially when comparing it the maximum gain. As always, it's all about the risk/reward and we find this particular one to be most compelling.

Let's draw the above scenarios on a table including all the key/pivot levels so it's easier to understand what can we gain or lose out of this combo trade:

Stock on 1/15/2021 Trade 1 Trade 2 Total P&L >=$520 -$8,000 +$5,000 -$3,000 $490 -$5,000 +$5,000 $0 $440 $0 +$5,000 +$5,000 $400 +$4,000 +$5,000 +$9,000 $360 +$8,000 +$1,000 +$9,000 $350 +$8,000 $0 +$8,000 <=$270 +$8,000 -$8,000 $0

As you can see, by executing trade No. 2, we're improving the outcome of trade No. 1 under each and every scenario (!), as long as the stock trades at or above $350.

Even if the stock is trading below $350, the loss out of trade No. 2 never exceeds the gain out of trade No. 1, leaving us with a net profit in hand, or (under a worst-case scenario) with nothing, but definitely not with a loss.

This is exactly why the combo trade is safer and, therefore, deserves a lower risk rating, compared to trade No. 1 on a standalone basis.

This also is the reason why a maximum loss of 18.6% ($80 on the current stock price) is shrinking to only 7% (only $30 on the current stock price).

This is the beauty of portfolio and risk management when they are combined.

Bottom Line

As you can see in the above table, the breakeven point, where both trades (together) are turning into a loss (on a net basis) is only when TSLA trades at, or above, $490 /share.

Even then, the maximum loss you can suffer is $30/share, or $3,000 per the above example. In percentage points, we are talking about 7% max., which is almost negligible for any stock, especially for a volatile stock like TSLA.

On the other hand, as long as TSLA is trading below $440 and above $270 - this combo will make you money, up to $90/share (3x as much as the maximum loss!), or $9,000 per the above example.

We like the risk/reward here and believe that once you understand this trade - and willing to execute it - this is suitable for principally every investor, even those with a very high risk aversion.

After all, how many trades do you execute knowing that your maximum loss is 7%? And when you also recall that the maximum gain is 21% - it's only becoming more attractive due to the nice/decent potential reward, not only due to the minimal downside risk.

As a reminder, the Short Strangle option strategy that we've suggested a bit over a year ago is doing great. So is the announcement, seven months ago, that Tesla's valuation is attractive. The stock is up well over 100% since that article.

Point is, we were making money while shorting TSLA for few years, and it's now time to make money on TSLA while exploring new additional ways.

A true Wheel of Fortune gift ahead of the weekend, as well as the New Year.

Enjoy the end of 2019 and Happy New Year everyone. May 2020 get charged with efficient, positive, reliable, and green energy!

