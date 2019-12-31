5 Bold Predictions For The Decade Ahead

An extraordinary decade for capital markets is drawing to a close. Over the course of the 2010s, the S&P 500 gained more than +250%, the long-term bond market increased in value by more than +100%, and even gold was higher in value by more than +30%. This was great news to the steadily shrinking percentage of Americans that continued to invest over the past ten years. So what can we reasonably expect for capital markets coming up over the next decade of the 2020s? While only time will tell, the following are five bold predictions for the decade ahead.

Prediction #1: The U.S. stock market gets cut in half once more. At some point over the next decade, perhaps in the first few years, the S&P 500 Index is primed to experience another major bear market that could take it lower by -50% to -60% or more before it’s all said and done.

But how could this possibly be when everything has been so “awesome” for so long since the end of the financial crisis? For three simple reasons.

First, stocks are historically expensive at 24.3 times trailing 12-month earnings and 30.9 times 10-year cyclically adjusted earnings. Expensive so much so that the current long-term valuation on the S&P 500 implies that investors should expect an average annualized total return of -2% over the next decade based on long-term historical precedence. This doesn’t sound too bad at first glance, but a -2% annualized return implies the S&P 500 trading at around 2150 by this time ten years from now. More importantly, stocks are not likely to gradually fall by -2% each and every year over the next decade. That’s not how this bear market thing works. Instead, stocks are likely to fall by -50% or more over a small handful of years and spend what’s left of the decade fighting their way back.

Second, corporations through share buybacks have been the sole and almost exclusive primary marginal buyer of stocks throughout the post-crisis period, as retail and institutional investors have been net sellers of domestic equities throughout the entire decade of the 2010s. In short, once increasingly overleveraged corporations stop buying stocks when the next recession hits, essentially nobody is likely going to be there to even begin filling the buying void for many hundreds of S&P points.

Third, much if not all of the fiscal and monetary policy stimulus that might stop a major stock market decline is essentially gone and out the window. How much more debt and balance sheet expansion will be sacrificed in the future to save a stock market that fails to generate a wealth effect to generate the broader economy anyway? Put simply, the government policy treasure needed to keep stocks elevated and to support their recovery once the proverbial excrement finally hits the fan is largely depleted at this point.

If this next major bear market were to come to pass in the 2020s, I predict it will effectively be the “anti-financial crisis”. Whereas the financial crisis was relatively fast at 18 months, this next bear market is likely to be gruelingly long at three years or more. Whereas the financial crisis threatened to plunge the U.S. economy into chaos, the next bear market may come with a collective shrug by the U.S. economy that may otherwise continue to sluggishly plug along outside of a short recession in circa 2001 bursting of the tech bubble style. And whereas investors quickly regained the value of their investments in the next few years immediately following the financial crisis, the next bear market is likely to see stock values remain stuck in the mud after the fall, perhaps finally delivering the squished square root sign price chart on the S&P 500 Index that investors were told to expect around this time a decade ago coming out of the financial crisis.

Prediction #2: The bond market gets neutered as an asset class. At least for now, the U.S. bond market provides a reasonable amount of interest income for investors while still providing a diversification benefit to counterbalance stock allocations in a broader portfolio. But it seems only a matter of time now before the U.S. joins much of the rest of the developed world in driving our yield curve to zero and negative territory. For if the Fed is compelled to cut interest rates so assertively now in today’s strong economy, we should expect they will go all in once the next spell of economic weakness and/or market crisis hits.

If Treasury yields fall at or below zero and assuming corporate and other bond spreads remain relatively tight, the capital gains and income generating offset traditionally provided by this asset class will have effectively been squeezed out. As a result, the asset allocation process would need to become even more creative to achieve the needed portfolio diversification benefit, as bond would no longer be capable of meaningfully filling this role the way they have in the 60/40 days of old.

Prediction #3: The global monetary system enters its latest major change. Major transformations have historically taken place in the global monetary system every 25 to 50 years or so. This includes the gold standard from the 1870s up to World War I, the attempted restoration and eventual demise of the gold standard from post World War I to the 1930s, Bretton Woods from 1945 to 1971, and the fiat currency system in the nearly 50 years since through today.

What defines our current system is that currencies issued by sovereign nations are backed by “the full faith and credit” of the issuing government. Since the financial crisis, global governments have been testing this faith in spades including an eyewatering near quadrupling of major global central bank balance sheets over the past decade that has played a major role in the persistent widening wealth and income inequality we see today.

Asset bubbles happen for a reason. While they end in ruin, they are also often ahead of their time in predicting what is eventually to come. Very few Internet related companies from the dot.com bubble in the late 1990s are still around today, but the Internet itself continues to transform the way we do business two decades later.

Cryptocurrencies came into existence in 2009 in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis for a reason. And they entered into a bubble of epic proportions that burst violently at the end of 2017. While few if any of the cryptocurrencies of the past decade may still be in existence a decade from now (and in the interest of full disclosure, I have not and do not own any), these digital assets may reside at the heart of the next major transformation in the global monetary system, as the disaffected masses that have increasingly been electing more far left and far right outsider candidates into political leadership eventually move to seize the global currency system away from today’s issuing governments and their print happy central banks as well.

As a result, anticipate the potential for increasing currency volatility in the decade ahead. Also expect the potential for increased outbreaks of social unrest across the globe along the way too. And as an added currency related prediction for the coming decade, I suspect the Euro Zone experiment may be struggling to survive if it is still even around a decade from now.

Prediction #4: Active management shines as passive hits its reckoning. Going out and owning an index fund like the S&P 500 works awesomely well during bull markets when asset prices are rising. This is particularly true when the largest stocks in the index keep getting bigger each and every year. But when times get tough including greater stock price volatility and the arrival of a bear market or two, such a strategy quickly comes under fire and the opportunity opens up for those with information and research advantages to add value. Such is the environment that appears to be building for the coming decade.

Additional predictions through the next decade: Value stocks meaningfully outperform growth. Consumer staples, health care, regional bank and energy-related stocks take a market leadership role while technology, communications, and consumer discretionary rank among the worst performing sectors. Apple is no longer the largest company in the U.S. by market cap. Neither is Amazon.com. Tesla no longer exists as an independently operating firm. And precious metals may end up beating the returns of both stocks and bonds over the next decade.

Prediction #5: Two new alternative asset classes are born. Sports betting likely leads the charge as a potential new alternative asset class. Not only is it highly data analytics driven, the category also provides meaningful diversification benefits relative to traditional stock, bond, and commodities asset classes. Perhaps most importantly, allocations in the sports betting category involve bets on unbiased outcomes, which may appeal to many investors seeking a freely functioning marketplace. To this point, if the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers enter into an extended losing streak, NBA league officials are not going to intervene to try to help the Lakers start to win again (perhaps a better example here would be the New York Knicks). Unfortunately, the same can no longer be said for the U.S. stock market for some time now.

Prediction markets are another alternative asset class that has the potential to start making its way into the mainstream for the same reasons as those mentioned above.

Both of these categories still have a very long way to go before they could even begin to become viable alternative asset classes. The effective manager selection process alone once these categories start to gain legitimacy would be daunting in and of itself. But a decade is a long time and a lot can happen along the way as the past ten years has aptly demonstrated.

Be prepared for the possibilities. As mentioned at the outset, all of the above are bold predictions for the coming decade. Whether any or all come to pass remain to be seen, but if nothing else a measurable probability can be assigned to any of the above outcomes, which is notable in and of itself. And this fact highlights the importance of recognizing that the decade ahead is not likely to be a repeat of the decade that is now coming to an end. Despite their strong performance over the past decade, capital markets are highly fragile in many respects as we enter the 2020s. As a result, investors must be prepared for any and all possibilities in the ten years ahead.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,USMV,XMLV,XSLV,PSLV,PHYS,PSLV,XLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

