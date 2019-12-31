Franklin Financial Services Corporation: Strong Yield, Strong Performance In 2019

The hunt for strong, undervalued dividend growth community banks continues. Today, I will review a $1.3b bank headquartered in Chambersburg, PA. Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) has 22 locations in the wonderful state of Pennsylvania. Commonly known as F&M Trust, this bank has a strong dividend yield and some solid financial statements for 2019. It was definitely worth a deeper dive to see if this company will be added to my watch list or if I will continue my quest elsewhere.

Financial Statement Review

F&M Trust's most recent financial statement information is as of September 30, 2019. The company filed their earnings release and 10-Q for the three- and nine-month period at the end of October and beginning of November, respectively.

From an earnings perspective, the bank is performing very well in 2019. Here is a snapshot of the earnings summary per the earnings release. It shows the bank's quarterly performance for the last 5 quarters and the year-over-year comparison for the first nine months of the last two fiscal years.

Looking at the quarterly trend, the results are strong. For the last five quarters, the bank has experienced growth in interest income and net interest income. Unfortunately, the growth of net interest income isn't as strong as interest income because the bank's interest expense has also grown during the period.

In the earnings release, management stated that the growth is due to the fact that interest earning assets are growing at a faster pace than interest earning liabilities. I found it interesting that management focused on growth on the balance sheet rather than interest rate growth. Based on the crazy interest rate environment over the last 12 months, I was expecting the growth in net interest income to primarily be a result of swings in interest rate. However, the bank's net interest margin, or NIM, has remained stable during the period. As of 9/30/19, the bank's NIM was 3.78% for the 9-month period ending 9/30/19 and 3.77% for the period ending 9/30/18.

Looking at the trends, the other income statement line items remained relatively stable on a quarter-by-quarter basis. The bank has done well managing their noninterest income and expenses, which includes items such as salaries, depreciation, service fees and charges, etc. To me, consistency in these areas is exactly what I would like to see.

There is one trend that jumps out on the income statement. The significant change in provision for loan losses compared to last year. In 2018, the bank's provision for loan loss was over $9.5m for the nine-month period. In 2019, that number is only $237k. Now, let me say, 2018 was clearly an anomaly. $9.5m is a very large provision for a $1b bank and I'll cover that shortly. $237k appears to be an amount much more in line and what I would expect for a bank F&M's size. Further, in the current quarter, the bank even took a negative provision to reduce their allowance for loan losses.

So, what was the deal with the massive 2018 provision for loan losses? Well, on May 31, 2018, the bank disclosed an 8-K to announce a material impairment to a large, participation loan. A participation loan allows multiple banks to own a portion of a larger loan balance that may be above the individual bank's lending limits. It allows the bank to make a loan that they may not have otherwise. Unfortunately, F&M Trust was one of the participants on a large loan that had become impaired due to fraudulent activity by the executives of the company that received the loans. The bank had to recognize a charge against the balance of the loan. This was a major, one-time hit to the bank's earnings in 2018. Luckily, it was a one-time hit and we can see that the bank's provision has normalized in 2019.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now that we have reviewed FRAF's recent financials, it is time to run the bank through our stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, in order for me to consider investing in this bank, I want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13X (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry and the bank's performance discussed earlier), and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield). For dividend yield, we like to see community banks with a dividend yield above 4%. Let's dive into the analysis.

1. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - The bank has a P/E ratio below 11X. Well below the market and the 13X expectation we set forth earlier. Their P/E ratio is also below many of the banks we have reviewed over the last several months as well. This indicates that FRAF is trading at a discount to the market and the community banking sector.

2. Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and ability to continue growing their dividend going forward. FRAF's dividend payout ratio of 33% easily passes this metric as well. There is plenty of room for the bank to maintain and increase its dividend going forward.

3. Dividend Growth History and Rate - FRAF has a very interesting dividend history. Rather than type it out, I figured their dividend history chart from their investor relations page would better demonstrate their dividend history.

The bank has a history of increasing their dividend and rewarding shareholders with a special dividend. In the short term, the company has had a strong history of increasing its dividend. After cutting its dividend during the financial crisis, management has been rapidly increasing its dividend to pre-crisis levels. For today's investors, that's great.

But here is what I find interesting. Dividend growth stopped in 2006-2007. Now that the bank is approaching the same annual dividend payout, will management halt dividend growth once again? That is why I find their history so fascinating. For the purposes of our stock screener though, I would say FRAF passes this metric as the company clearly has a history of increasing their dividend, even with a cut in the middle.

4. Dividend Yield - The bank's current dividend yield is 3.10%. It is below the 4.00% dividend yield set forth in our expectations prior to screening. However, it is encouraging to see the dividend growth and the low payout ratio, indicating that there is plenty of room to continue increasing their dividend yield.

Summary

The results of this dividend stock analysis have been very interesting. The bank's income statement and financial picture look great. Further, the company performed very well in our dividend stock screener. They are trading at a value and have room to continue growing their dividend. Plus, I love their short-term dividend growth history as well.

The dividend yield is lower than I typically like for community bank investments. 3.10% is a strong yield, but I like the dividend from my community bank stocks to pack quite a punch. However, if the bank's price were to fall and their yield were to exceed 3.50%, then I may be willing to buy. Especially because of their recent dividend growth rate.

Therefore, I'll set my target entry price point for FRAF at $34.28, a 3.50% dividend yield. That would require the bank's current price to drop over 11% from today's price. Once it hits that price, I'll re-evaluate the stock and see if it is time to initiate a position in this community bank!

What do you think of FRAF? Would you invest at the bank's current yield of 3.1%? Am I being too strict with sticking to a high yield for community bank investments?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.