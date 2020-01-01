The Prospects For Coffee In 2020

2019 was a tale of two markets in the coffee futures arena. The year began with the price of the Arabica beans at just a bit above $1 per pound after trading to the lowest level since 2005 at 92 cents per pound in September 2018. After moving to a high of $1.0715 during the first quarter, the price dropped like a stone on the back of abundant supplies and a weak Brazilian real. Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee. While the ICE coffee futures market uses the US dollar as the pricing mechanism, local growing costs in Brazil are in real. Therefore, a weak local currency weighs on the price of the beans.

In April 2019, the 92 cents per pound low from 2018 gave way, and the price dropped to what turned out to be a bottom at 86.35 cents.

Coffee then proceeded to make higher lows and higher highs until the final two months of the year when it took off on the upside.

As we head into 2020, the price of coffee is a lot closer to the highs of 2019 than the lows. The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) replicates the price action in the coffee futures market.

Coffee ends 2019 on a positive note

Coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchangehave made higher lows and higher highs since April. In mid-October, a rally that took the price to the highest level since 2017 got underway.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, after falling what turned out to be a bottom at 86.35 cents per pound in April, the price made higher lows at 86.75 cents in May, 89.60 cents in August, and 92.20 cents in October. The price of the continuous futures contract than exploded to a high of $1.3840 per pound during the week of December 9. The active month March contract rose to a peak of $1.4245 per pound on December 17 and was trading at the $1.2950 level on Tuesday, December 31.

Weekly price momentum and relative strength were in overbought conditions at the end of 2019, and historical volatility at 29.34% was just above the midpoint of the year. The total number of open long and short positions in coffee futures declined from a high of 357,447 contracts on April 1 when coffee was on its way to the low, to 277,638 contracts on December 30. Decreasing open interest and rising price is not typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. However, the over 60% price appreciation from the April low to the December peak was an impressive recovery in the coffee market. The Arabica futures were closer to the high than the low for 2019 on December 31, as coffee was ending the year on a bullish note.

Demand continues to rise

The requirements for all agricultural products continues to increase as it is a function of population growth in the world. At the turn of this century, there were approximately six billion people in the world. In two decades, the rise in the addressable market for coffee has been significant.

Source: Population Clock

As the chart shows, 7.621 billion people at the end of the second decade of the century reflect an over 27% increase in the global population.

Moreover, the economic growth in Asia, and specifically China, over the past twenty years, changed diets. Today, the number of coffee drinkers in China is growing as the beverage continues to take market share from tea consumption. Starbucks has opened over 5,000 outlets in China over recent years, and many more copycat coffee shops are serving the beverage. The bottom line is that demographic factors continue to make the addressable market of coffee consumers grow each day.

At the same time, the supply side of the fundamental equation for coffee beans is an adventure each year. The weather conditions in Brazil and other leading producing nations determine the availability and price of the beans. Moreover, crop diseases like leaf rust have a habit of wiping out production at times. Over the final months of 2019, the International Coffee Organization said that Brazil would suffer an off-year for output of Arabica coffee beans, which lit a bullish fuse under the futures market.

The real is near the lows

Since Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans, the local cost of production of the agricultural product is a function of the currency relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real. In 2011, the Brazilian currency peaked at $0.65095 when the price of nearby ICE coffee futures reached a high of $3.0625 per pound.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the real versus the dollar currency pair dropped to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015. While it has yet to violate that low, at $0.24990 on December 31, the value of the Brazilian currency remains close to the bottom. On December 30, the real was 61.61% below the 2011 high. When it comes to the price of coffee, with the nearby futures contract at $1.2950 per pound on December 31, the price was 57.71% below the 2011 high. Therefore, in Brazilian terms, even though the price of coffee was almost 58% lower than the 2011 in dollar terms, it was 3.90% higher in Brazilian real terms.

As we head into 2020, the ICO's forecast of lower supplies combined with rising demand could set the stage for a substantial rally if the Brazilian currency were to appreciate versus the US dollar. Anyone with a risk position in the coffee market should be watching the level of the real-dollar currency pair like a hawk over the coming weeks and months.

Levels to watch in 2020

Soft commodities can be highly volatile. The prices of the members of the soft sector of the raw materials asset class have a long history of doubling, tripling, or halving in price over relatively short periods.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the first level of support should be around the $1.20 per pound level after the recent rally. The price congestion between $1.00 and $1.20 since early 2018 should provide technical support. If coffee were to decline below the $1 per pound level again, the 86.35 cents low in April now stands as a critical long-term technical support level.

On the upside, resistance is at the recent high of $1.3840 on the continuous futures contract and $1.4245 per pound on the March futures. Above there, $1.40 to $1.57 could be a channel of resistance, but the first longer-term target on the upside stands at the November 2016 peak of $1.76 per pound. If coffee futures can conquer that level, it could be clear sailing to the 2014 high at $2.2550, and if a bull market really gets going, the 2011 at $3.0625 per pound would be the target. A move to the level would require low output from Brazil and a rise in the real versus the US dollar currency relationship in 2020.

JO is the coffee ETF product

While the ICE coffee futures and futures options offer market participants the most direct route for a risk position in the volatile soft commodity, the Path Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $66.90 million, trades an average of 77,462 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. The price of the continuous coffee futures contract rose 60.28% from the 2019 low to the December high.

Source: Barchart

During the period, JO rose from $30.68 to $45.60 or 48.63%. The difference in the performances of the futures and ETN product is a function of the cost of rolling coffee futures in a contango market where deferred futures prices are progressively higher than nearby prices.

Coffee is heading into the new decade after a substantial recovery over the final months of 2019. Coffee has been the best-performing commodity of all in the fourth quarter. The prospects for 2020 depend on the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar and the supplies from Brazil and other producing nation. While the path of the currency market, the weather, and crop diseases are uncertain, the one sure thing is that in 2020 there will be more coffee drinkers in the world than in 2019. Rising demand continues to underpin the price of coffee and almost all of the other agricultural products that trade on the futures markets around the globe.

Happy New Year!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.