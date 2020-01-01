The Prospects For The Dollar Index In 2020

Lots of volatility ahead - UUP and UDN for those who do not trade the index.

The dollar index measures the value of the US currency against other leading global foreign exchange instruments. The futures contract that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange has the following composition:

Source: ICE

The chart shows that the euro, Japanese Yen, and British pound comprise 83.1% of the index.

The dollar is the world's leading reserve currency because of its exchangeability and stability. Reserve currency status means that other central banks around the globe hold the US currency as an investment and for liquidity.

The dollar index traded in a range from 94.365 to 99.330 in 2019. At the 96.095 level on Tuesday, December 31, the index was below its midpoint for the year. The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) provide an alternative for those market participants looking to position in the index without venturing into the futures arena.

A bull market since February 2018

One of the primary factors that drive currency pairs higher or lower is the differential between interest rates. Dollar rates have been significantly above rates on euros, yen, and pounds over the past years, which supported a rally in the dollar index. After reaching a low of 88.15 in February 2018, the dollar index took off on the upside.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index has made higher lows and higher highs since February 2018. In 2018, the dollar index rose from the February low of 88.15 to a high of 97.705 during the final month of the year, a move of 10.84%. In 2019, the high was 99.33, only 1.66% above the 2018 peak in the index.

Both the weekly price momentum and relative strength indicators were falling below neutral reading at the end of 2019. Weekly historical volatility at 4.29% was closer to the low than the high for 2019. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market at 35,717 contracts on December 30 was falling with the dollar index. In September, when the index hit the high at 99.33, the open interest metric stood at over 68,000 contracts. Falling price and declining open interest is not typically a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. When it comes to the dollar index futures, they reflect the price action in the far more liquid over the counter foreign exchange arena.

The chart shows that the dollar index has been in a bullish trend for just under two years, but the price action since September 2019 has been corrective and bearish.

No new highs since September 2019

The weekly chart shows that the dollar index reached its most recent peak during the week of September 2 at 99.30. The now active month March futures contract has been making lower highs and lower lows since October.

Source: CQG

The daily chart highlights that after making a high at 98.735 on October 1, the index has been declining, reaching the most recent low of 96.020 on December 31. The index fell sharply last Friday, December 27, and followed through on the downside to the lowest level since July.

On the daily chart, the price momentum indicator was crossing lower above neutral territory in a sign that the greenback index is heading for a lower low. Relative strength was already heading for an oversold reading. The trajectory of the decline last Friday sent daily historical volatility from 2.47% on December 26 to 4.45% on December 31.

The dollar index had not reached a new high since early September. At the end of 2019, the short-term trend was signaling that the index was heading for lower lows.

Europe could push the dollar lower

The short-term deposit rate on the euro currency stood at negative 50 basis points at the end of 2019. Meanwhile, the US Fed Funds rate was at 1.50%-1.75%, making the yield differential 2.00%-2.50% in favor of the US dollar. The level of short-term interest rates between the dollar and currency that represents 57.6% of the dollar index favors the dollar. After all, holding dollars offers a credit, while holding euros involves a cost.

While rate differences are a critical factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of currency pairs, it is not the only one. One of the issues pushing the dollar higher against both the euro and the pound was the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

After the UK voted to exit the European Union in June 2016, the uncertainty over Brexit weighed on both the pound and the euro until the December 12, 2019 election. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's impressive victory in the election paved the way for the separation by the end of January, which takes the pressure off both the pound-dollar and euro-dollar currency pairs. Foreign exchange instruments do not like uncertainty. A resolution to Brexit with a deal between the UK and EU is likely to continue to support both the pound and the euro into 2019. Together, the pound and euro account for 69.5% of the dollar index, which is a bearish factor for the index.

The administration favors a weaker greenback

On the campaign trail in 2016, President Trump advocated for a weaker US dollar. In a departure from past administrations, both the President and his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have consistently favored a lower greenback.

A weaker dollar makes US exports more competitive in global markets, which both increase the earnings of US multinational companies and is a tool in trade negotiations. President Trump pledged to level the playing field on international trade, which led to protectionist policies aimed at re-negotiating existing trade protocols.

As President Trump campaigns for re-election in the November 2020 contest in the US, he will likely continue to advocate for a weaker US currency.

The upcoming November US election could be the most contentious in history. In December, the House of Representatives voted in favor of two articles of impeachment. In January, the Senate will hold a trial. If convicted by a two-thirds majority, the Congress will remove President Trump from office. However, the Republican-controlled Senate is likely to acquit the President.

With the stain of impeachment on his record, the President will fight the Democrats in his re-election effort throughout 2020. Meanwhile, the robust economy with economic growth that is the envy of the world and unemployment at its lowest level in the 1960s gives the incumbent an advantage. Moreover, the "phase one" trade deal with China and passage of the USMCA trade deal that replaces NAFTA with Canada and Mexico represent victories for the sitting President. The bottom line is that the election is likely to be a close contest that reflects the ongoing political divisiveness in the United States.

Currency markets reflect the political and economic landscapes. Since the dollar is the reserve currency of the world, the uncertainty of the outcome of the November 2020 election could cause increased volatility in the dollar index throughout 2020. The dollar index is moving into the new decade on a sour note, as it has been falling since September.

The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index in the dollar index is via the ICE futures and futures options. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart UDN are instruments that are available to all market participants with a standard equity account. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts. Source: Yahoo Finance

The summary for UDN is the inverse of UUP. UUP has net assets of $274.57 million and trades an average of 542,209 shares each day. UDN has net assets of $40.83 million, and an average of 40,250 shares change hands each day. Both products charge a 0.75% expense ratio.

The March dollar index futures contract fell from 98.045 on November 29 to 96.295 on December 13, a decline of 1.78%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UDN rallied from $20.36 to $20.70 per share or 1.67%. UDN and UUP replicate the price action in the dollar index futures contract on the down and the upside.

2020 could be a wild year in the currency markets. I expect more price variance in the foreign exchange arena during the year that starts this week compared to the volatility we witnessed in 2019.

