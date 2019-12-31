CenturyLink Enters 2020 Stronger

It was a little over a month ago that I covered the latest refinancing for communication services company CenturyLink (CTL). In the second half of this year, management has engaged in a series of financial transactions to improve the company's financial flexibility and reduce its interest expenses. As we enter the new year, one final transaction has been announced that makes the name even stronger for 2020.

While CenturyLink's debt pile soared after the Level 3 deal, the company has been working to reduce the total amount of borrowings ever since. Some free cash flow has been used to repay certain notes, while management has used the drop in interest rates to refinance other debts. In December, another debt move was made, with the following main points detailed in an 8-K filing. The company took out $1.25 billion in 5.125% senior notes due 2026 to enable these moves.

The net proceeds from the offering of the 2026 Notes will be used to redeem all of Qwest Corporation’s $850 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior notes due 2033 (the “2033 Notes”) and all of Qwest Corporation’s $250 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2043 (the “2043 Notes,” and together with the 2033 Notes, the “Qwest Notes”) and for general corporate purposes, including redemptions, repurchases or repayments of CenturyLink debt. Qwest Corporation is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of CenturyLink. In connection with completing the offering, Qwest Corporation issued notices to redeem all of the Qwest Notes. Pursuant to these notices, on Jan. 15, 2020: All of the 2033 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100.390% of par plus accrued and unpaid interest of approximately $22.92 per $1,000 principal amount of the 2033 Notes, and

All of the 2043 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 101.644% of par plus accrued and unpaid interest of approximately $11.88 per $1,000 principal amount of the 2043 Notes.

It will cost a little more than $7 million above par for the repayments, while the new debt's expenses were listed at $14 million in a separate filing. However, the annual interest savings come to more than $12 million, and that's only on the $1.1 billion in principal being repaid. If the company uses the rest of the sale proceeds for other debt repayments, the savings would rise a little more.

Unfortunately for the company, LIBOR rates have seemed to finally find a bottom as seen in the chart below. Even with the roughly 10 basis point increase from the low, however, this key rate is still down about 20 bps for the quarter. CenturyLink has reduced the amount of its variable rate debt quite significantly this year, mostly through fixed for variable swaps, so interest costs won't be as reliant on this key indicator moving forward.

(Source: St. Louis Fed page, seen here)

Current interest rates coming down by a few basis points here and there may not seem like much, but the numbers can really add up if you are able to refinance several billion worth of debt. To show what the current situation looks like, I put together the following table to show what the company's theoretical average interest rate is per quarter.

(Data sourced from 10-Q/K filings, seen here. Dollar values are in millions, and average % is annualized from quarterly interest expense divided by average quarterly debt level.)

I've detailed several financial transactions over the past few months, so it will be interesting to see what the balance sheet truly looks like at the end of the year. The total amount of debt may be a little higher than you might expect initially, because the transaction above includes the redemption part in the middle of January. Another key item will be to see what the quarterly interest expense comes down to, thanks to the LIBOR drop and the numerous debt transactions completed during Q4.

While the exact end of quarter debt value may not show a decrease every single time, the average period value as shown above has continued down nicely over the past year plus. Could we see a sub $30 billion figure by the end of 2021 if all goes well? That would certainly be nice, especially if the company continues to refinance a number of higher rate debts down. 2020 interest savings should be at least $200 million with current rates, which is quite meaningful for a company only producing about $300 million in net income a quarter right now.

In the end, CenturyLink enters 2020 with a much stronger financial position. The company has continued to pay down some debts while refinancing a number of others, which will lead to massive interest savings over time. As the balance sheet improves and interest comes down, management has a better leg to stand on with lenders. With solid free cash flow production, investors won't have to worry about a dividend cut anytime soon, so the more than 7.60% annual yield will continue to provide attractive income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.