NetApp: Facing Fierce Competition But Profit Margin Is Strong

In spite of the share price falling down by nearly 25% in the last eight months, NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) is still looking volatile. There are still headwinds in the near term consisting of strong competition in the US and macro uncertainty in the South East Asian market. This should have some negative effect on the top line going forward. However, those strong profitability ratios suggest that the company has a great system for converting investor capital into profits. Therefore, the current downtrend is a buying opportunity.

Stock's uptrend path not a well-defined one

For many investors, finding the right entry point has not been easy. That steep drop at the beginning of August 2019, since it started falling after reaching its peak of nearly $78 in April of this same year, did constitute a buying opportunity. From a low of $44.71, it has now risen to $61.5 but the uptrend path has not been a well-defined one, with ups and downs. Therefore, while this is a 3% dividend stock, there are still doubts in the minds of investors. More information is needed before a decision can be made.

Figure 1 : NetApp share price evolution during the last year.

Source : SeekingAlpha

Gartner Magic Quadrant not appropriate

NetApp is an Information Technology stock and many investors have a tendency to look for the company’s product quality in the Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ). In fact, NetApp appears in the Leaders Quadrant of the MQ for the most part of 2019.

Gartner’s first combined hybrid and all flash primary array magic quadrant gives the highest rankings to NetApp, with Pure Storage (PSTG), DELL/EMC (DELL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) following closely. I considered the "All flash" category as it is a flagship product for NetApp and generates more than $350 million.

Figure 2: Gartner Magic Quadrant

Source : Gartner Magic Report published in blocksandfiles.com

While Gartner is indeed a powerful and large advisory firm with over 15,000 employees and I have myself used it in my previous investment thesis, it should be used cautiously. Its limitations should also be understood before usage to show that one company's product is better than another.

In this context, the MQ's audience is a key parameter to consider. The audience mostly consists of the largest organizations in the world with each having a strong buying capability and often requiring the most cutting-edge products available. Now, for the vast majority of other organizations, the MQ is merely a starting point when evaluating their technology requirements. Hence, I will take into consideration the views of the wider community of users in small, medium and large companies.

Views from the wider Tech community

First, as a storage and hybrid cloud specialist for more than 5 years, I bring along my own earlier experience to this investment thesis. I still clearly remember that, given the exponential increase in storage requirements and ever-present budgetary constraints, the most appropriate solution was often the one which hit a sweet spot between the price point and the latest technology. Hence, during evaluation exercises, we also used to consider such criteria as cost per GB of storage instead of just purchasing the latest technology at a relatively high cost and getting the satisfaction of being an early adopter.

To validate my point, I have gone through IT Central Station, which provides independent reviews for a broad range of IT products including storage by IT managers, storage specialists, systems Engineers and Data Center Architects. I analyzed the reviews not only from large companies but also from small and medium ones.

At the very start, in the All Flash category, it was evident that NetApp was among the first 4 products, the others being HPE, Pure Storage and EMC. Moreover, with respect to NetApp, the top 3 differentiators which influenced company's decision to purchase it’s All Flash solution was performance optimization, storage efficiency and support for multi protocols ( more protocols mean ability to connect to more devices).

However, on the negative side, there were issues noted for the following: support for the product by re-sellers, shipment time, costs and ease of implementation.

Therefore, as seen above, NetApp's All flash product, was not easily winning the hearts of storage professionals . Moreover, to confirm my observation and get a ranking, I continued the analysis on Trust Radius, a site which states that it has 217,000 reviews from 100% verified users.

Satisfaction ratings and real competitive position

Trust Radius provides a Trustmap (shown below) which compares products based on satisfaction ratings and research frequency by prospective buyers. Products must have 10 or more rating to appear on this Trustmap. As shown in the Trustmap, Pure Storage and HPE share the topmost position at a score of 9.4 followed by NetApp (7.9). IBM, DELL and EMC come later in the classification. EMC has been acquired by DELL in September 2016.

Figure 3 : Trustmap for Enterprise Flash Array solutions

Source : Trust Radius

Therefore, in contrast to Gartner's Magic Quadrant where it was in first position, NetApp is now a distant third behind Pure Storage and HPE. This is an important point to consider when evaluating the ability of NetApp to compete in the All flash category and impacts on revenues accordingly.

As a matter of fact, in the third quarter ended September the All Flash product line generated $360.9 million revenues, a significant fall from last year’s $430.9 million.

While satisfaction ratings are an important indicator of a product acceptance among users, it is not representative of the company's total revenues and is therefore not sufficient an indicator on which to base one's decision to purchase a company’s stock. Therefore, the next step is to consider the financial component, more specifically the profitability ratios.

Profitability ratios

Two ratios, namely the Return on Total Capital and Net profit margins were considered.

Figure 4 : Profitability ratios

Company Name NetApp Pure Storage Dell / EMC HPE Market Cap 14.17B 4.40B 36.21B 20.14B Enterprise Value 12.96B 3.76B 87.49B 30.26B Employees 10,500 2,800 157,000 61,600 P/E GAAP (TTM) 15.39 - 9.99 20.23 Price/Sales (TTM) 2.61 2.66 0.4 0.72 Gross Profit Margin 65.06% 67.74% 30.82% 32.58% Net Income Margin 17.20% -14.11% 4.25% 3.60% Return on Total Capital 22.27% -10.69% 3.14% 5.66% Dividend Yield (FWD) 3.09% - - 3.08%

Source: Seekingalpha

First, the Return on Total Capital (ROC), which measures profit earned by a company using both its debt and equity capital is at a high of 22.27% and is considerably higher than its competitors. Therefore, while NetApp is facing tough competition in one of its key product categories, it has a great system for converting investor capital into profits. Therefore, with some change in its product positioning or marketing strategy, the company can still catch up and even beat the competition.

Second, I consider the net profit margins. Net profit margins are at a staggering 17.20% which is 4 times its nearest competitor. Therefore, investors can rest assured that the company's management is generating enough profit from its sales while, at the same time, those operating costs and overhead costs are being contained. Net profit margin is also one of the most important indicators of a company's financial health.

Macro-economic concerns

According to the senior management, two-thirds of the slide in Q1 earnings was attributed to macroeconomic concerns, such as the US-China trade dispute, and a third to sales execution issues. Therefore, in light of the recent positive developments in trade related matters, it becomes worthwhile to consider whether a sustained upside in the stock price can be expected.

I believe that there has already been and there will be some further upside as a result of the launching in August 2019 of the All flash NVMe hardware and a new version of the device management software. These products were announced during NetApp's second quarter of fiscal year 2020 (latest quarter) business highlights.

There can also be some upside as a result of stock buybacks. In fact the company bought $500 million of its own stock in the last quarter.

However, according to me, this upside will not be sustained, the reason being that in addition to fierce competition in the US market, there are also problems overseas. First, there have been reports that the Chinese government has ordered all government institutions and public bodies to get rid of their foreign (i.e. western) computer gear. Secondly, in China and other Asia Pacific region, NetApp will have a strong competitor in the form of Huawei, which is also a major provider of All Flash array solutions as seen in IT Central Station.

In fact, NetApp's latest quarter results already show that the revenues from the Asia Pacific region has fallen from 16% to 14% and this downtrend looks like it will continue.

Figure 5 : Revenues per Geographical area.

Source : NetApp Quarter 2 financial Results

Valuation and most appropriate entry point

The stock has a Forward Price to Earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.3 and has a dividend yield of more than 3% compared to the current dividend yield for the NASDAQ of 1.74%. At a Payout ratio of 44.7%, that is, below half of the company’s earnings, the dividends are sustainable unless there is major downturn.

To get the entry point, I consider the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to evaluate overbought or oversold conditions in the price of a stock. Now, at a RSI of 50.36, the price momentum is neutral, that is the stock is neither overbought (RSI > 70 ) or oversold (RSI <30). Now, the low of $44.71 experienced at the beginning of August was due to NetApp’s forecasting a revenue fall of 17.0% year-over-year and does not like it will repeat. Reasons are firstly that the bad news are already quantified in the current stock price ( 25% down from the year high) and secondly, company is surely suffering as a result of fierce competition but still forms part of the top 3 in terms of all flash and has other revenue streams.

Figure 6: NetApp RSI

Source : Seekingalpha

Hence, there will be further downside in the stock but not a significant drop. I consider a price within a range of $55 to $58 as a good entry point.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, NetApp's stock has faced severe headwinds at the beginning of August 2019. There has been an improvement but it is still looking volatile, first due to competition with the other major storage suppliers and second, at the macro-economic level when taking into consideration trade-related issues. However, this is still a highly profitable company with 3% dividend yield. Hence, I advise existing investors to hold on and potential ones to be on the lookout for a dip for a good entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.