Muscle Maker IPO: Fabulous Meals, But Expensive At 1.79x 2019 Sales

Muscle Maker (GRIL) has built a successful restaurant chain, which lacks only one relevant factor: profitability. The management reacted pretty well. The company closed eight restaurants in 2018, which resulted in sales decline. We also don’t like the expected company valuation. The restaurant expects to sell shares at $6 or 1.79x annualized sales, which appears expensive. Other profitable restaurant chains trade at a median of 1.6x and do report positive income from operations. If Muscle Maker reports sales growth and positive EBITDA, we would buy shares at $3.25 per share.

Use Of Proceeds And Business Model

Muscle Maker, Inc. is offering one million shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price will be between $5.00 and $7.00 per share. The company expects to use the money to launch new restaurants among other purposes. See the use of proceeds in the slide below:

Source: Author’s and S-1

Established in 2015, Muscle Maker runs fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company serves seafood, chicken, hamburgers, pasta, wraps, and flatbreads.

As of September 30, 2019, Muscle Maker provides meals with free ‘power sides’ beginning at $8.99 per meal in 39 restaurants and 31 franchise restaurants. See the slide below for more details on the location of the restaurants:

Source: Author’s and S-1

We appreciate a lot that Muscle Maker has franchise restaurants. Franchise revenues are collected based on 5% of franchisee net sales and other fees. It means that Muscle Maker has generated a model, which other business owners trust. The owners of franchise restaurants appreciate the company’s accumulated know-how in the fast casual restaurants segment. They seem to prefer paying fees to Muscle Maker instead of launching their own brands. In the light of this fact, let’s review closely how the company’s business model is designed.

Muscle Maker’s core values are based on quality, providing world class services, affordable prices, empowerment, and respect. See the slide below for more details on the matter:

Source: Author’s and S-1

We reviewed the reviews provided by customers; most of them are positive. On the average, the company obtained 3.5 out of 6 stars in yelp. Clients remarked that quality of food is great. They also noted that the company’s customer service is excellent. We could see some of the Muscle Maker’s core values reflected in the client’s reviews:

Source: Author’s, S-1 and Yelp

The company’s current strategy is based on several points. However, we believe that the most relevant for Muscle Maker right now is expanding the number of restaurants. Increase in brand awareness and customer frequency is very important. But, we believe that the company’s business model is successful. In our view, if the company can increase the number of restaurants, economies of scale could generate less costs. It may drive profitability up. Read the slide below for more on the company’s current strategy:

Source: Author’s and 10-k

Loss From Operations And Closure Of Restaurants

As shown in the slide below, owned restaurants represent 66% of the total amount of sales. Franchisee net sales are responsible for 30% of the total amount of sales. As mentioned above, we appreciate that franchisee net sales are significant. The company closed eight restaurants throughout 2018, which pushed sales down. With this in mind, investors need to review closely whether the company will continue to close restaurants in the near future. No investor would be willing to invest in a restaurant chain that is not opening up new stores:

Source: Author’s and S-1

That’s not all. Muscle Maker suffered significant losses from operations. In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, losses from operations were equal to -$2.77 million. The losses are lower than those in the same period in 2018. The closure of non-profitable locations helped the company drive profitability up. With that, the company’s efforts need to continue to achieve profitability at the operating level. The slide below offers more information on the matter:

Source: Author’s and S-1

A Lot Of Intangible Assets, And Recent Debt Conversion

The balance sheet is the statement that we appreciate the less. In September, with an asset/liability ratio under one , the company’s assets per share of more than $4 is not that beneficial. Besides, most of the company’s assets are intangible assets represented by the company’s franchise agreements:

Other intangible assets include franchise agreements and a non-compete agreement which are amortized on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives of 13 years and 5 years, respectively. Source: S-1

See the slide below for more on the analysis of the assets:

Source: Author’s and S-1

What investors need to understand fairly well are the company’s liabilities and its recently converted debt. Firstly, notice that the total amount of cash is below the total amount of debt and current liabilities. Besides, remark that in September, the company was expected to pay a significant amount of debt obligations in 2020. The slides below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Author’s and S-1

Source: Author’s and S-1

We also don’t appreciate the interest rate that Muscle Maker paid in 2019. In our view, certain investors will believe that paying an interest rate of 10% is expensive:

As of September 30, 2019, our gross outstanding debt of $10,958,631, together with interest at rates ranging between 10% - 15% per annum, was due on various dates through January 2021. Source: 10-k

On December 5, 2019, noteholders decided to convert their debt, which gave them more than 4 million shares. Notice that they will not be able to sell their shares until 2021. In the light of this fact, market participants will need to study closely the actions of the shareholders. In 2021, if they decide to sell shares, the share price could decline:

Source: Author’s and S-1

It is also relevant for investors to notice that the company executed a 1-for-7 reverse stock split. As a result, the total share count after the offering will be equal to approximately 2.66 million shares. We do appreciate that the convertible notes were converted into shares. New shareholders will not suffer stock dilution from these securities. With that, we are afraid that the company will be converting debt again in the future. Remark that it could generate stock dilution, which leads to share price depreciation. Read the lines below for more information on the reverse stock split:

Source: Author’s and S-1

Analysis Of Shareholders: Independent Board Of Directors

The company is not controlled by any shareholder. Two main institutional investors are holding less than 50% of the total share count. Directors control ~13% of the total amount of shares. The Board of Directors is expected to be independent, which most investors will appreciate. See the image below for more information on the equity structure:

Source: Author’s and S-1

Fair Price: $3.25 Per Share

With 2.66 million shares outstanding after the IPO at $6, the market capitalization would equal $15 million. The company expects to have cash in hand of $7 million and debt of $0.8 million, thus the expected enterprise value would be equal to $8.8 million. In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, sales were equal to 3.68 million. Annualized 2019 sales would be equal to $4.9 million, which makes an EV/Sales ratio of 1.79x.

Other restaurant public companies operating in the fast casual restaurant sector trade at a median of 1.6x LTM Revenue. Besides, most of them report profitable pre-tax income margin. They are larger than Muscle Maker and have sales growth. We do believe that the company is expensive at 1.79x. In our view, Muscle Maker, Inc. should sell shares at 0.5x sales or $3.25 per share. There are other publicly listed chains trading at 0.4x and 0.7x sales:

Source: Lincolninternational

Source: Author’s, S-1 and Ycharts

Conclusion

The company’s main issue is its lack of profitability. We think that investors would not pay 1.79x 2019 sales for Muscle Maker when it reports losses from operations and negative sales growth. Finally, the recent debt conversion and stock dilution make us believe that $3.25 per share is a fair price. We would not pay the expected IPO price of $6.

