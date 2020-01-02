Energy Transfer, New Residential Income, Tanger Factory Outlets: 3 Income Machines For 2020 To Ring The Register

Energy Transfer (ET), New Residential Income (NRZ) and Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) are three high dividend yield stocks that I like for 2020 and beyond. All three stocks are in a personal buy range for me with a combined forward yield of 10.37%. With yields that range from 9.33% to 12.11% you don't need the stocks to increase over time to make a profit you just need them to tread water. Even if these stocks decrease by 5-8% you're still in the green and producing a larger dividend quarter over quarter as long as you're reinvesting the dividends and distributions. As someone who has part of their portfolio dedicated to income-producing stocks these three fit my criteria. ET, NRZ, and SKT are not trades to me they are stocks to hold for the long-term and reinvest every dollar of cash they throw off. Through the power of compounding this trio should make any investor happy.

The power of compounding can become an income investors' best friend over time. To illustrate my point, I am going to provide two examples. In the first scenario I am going to leave the share price of ET, NRZ and SKT unchanged over a three-year period. I am going to reinvest the dividends on a quarterly basis and provide some statistics on how the investment did. In the second example I am going to have each investment decrease by $0.25 on a quarterly basis for three years while compounding the dividends. Since there are many people on Seeking Alpha who dislike these companies and feel that they will decrease I want to show how even if they decrease an investor will still come out on top. I will use 500 shares as my starting point for each of these companies in both scenarios and I will not increase the annual dividend even though SKT has a long history of dividend increases.

In scenario one I started ET, NRZ, and SKT with 500 shares each. This is an initial investment of $22,305 reflective of the close on 12/26/19. In this scenario we are going to believe that the share price for all three stocks stays flat over a three-year period while reinvesting the dividends and distributions quarter over quarter. I am going to start with SKT. After twelve quarters of reinvesting the dividends you would have an additional 164.26 shares of SKT than when you started. Those 164.26 shares will produce an additional $233.24 in annual dividends prior to compounding on a quarterly basis in the following year. In Q1 of this scenario your first dividend would have been $177.50 which would allow you to purchase an additional 11.98 shares. In Q12 that quarterly dividend jumps to $230.29 allowing you to purchase an additional 15.54 shares. Over the course of three years the quarterly dividend payout and shares repurchased increased by 29.74% as the shareholder in Q12 received an additional $52.79 in the form of dividends which allows an additional 3.56 shares to be purchased. Over the three-year period the investment in SKT would have turned a profit of 32.85% for a gain of $2,434.28. Your new total share count would have increased from 500 to 664.26 which will generate $943.24 in dividends the following year instead of $710 in year one prior to compounding.

Next, we will move to NRZ which has the largest forward yield of the three as it exceeds 12%. After twelve quarters of reinvesting the dividends you would have an additional 213.13 shares of NRZ than when you started. Those 213.13 shares will produce an additional $426.26 in annual dividends prior to compounding on a quarterly basis in the following year. In Q1 of this scenario your first dividend would have been $250 which would allow you to purchase an additional 15.02 shares. In Q12 that quarterly dividend jumps to $346.17 allowing you to purchase an additional 20.79 shares. Over the course of three years the quarterly dividend payout and shares repurchased increased by 38.47% as the shareholder in Q12 received an additional $198.11 in the form of dividends which allows an additional 5.78 shares to be purchased. Over the three-year period the investment in NRZ would have turned a profit of 42.63% for a gain of $3,548.61. Your new total share count would have increased from 500 to 713.13 which will generate $1,426.26 in dividends the following year instead of $1,000 in year one prior to compounding.

The third stock in the trio is ET. After twelve quarters of reinvesting the distributions you would have an additional 158.5 shares of ET than when you started. Those 158.5 shares will produce an additional $193.37 in annual distributions prior to compounding on a quarterly basis in the following year. In Q1 of this scenario your first distribution would have been $152.50 which would allow you to purchase an additional 11.61 shares. In Q12 that quarterly distribution jumps to $196.29 allowing you to purchase an additional 14.94 shares. Over the course of three years the quarterly distribution payout and shares repurchased increased by 28.71% as the shareholder in Q12 received an additional $42.79 in distributions which allow an additional 3.33 shares to be purchased. Over the three-year period the investment in ET would have turned a profit of 31.7% for a gain of $2,082.68. Your new total share count would have increased from 500 to 658.5 which will generate $803.37 in distributions the following year instead of $610 in year one prior to compounding.

At the end of the three-year period the initial investment of $22,305 would have grown to $30,370.58. This is an increase of 36.16% for a profit of $8,065.58. For all the income seekers your combined quarterly payout in Q1 of year 1 from the dividends and distribution of $580 would have grown to $772.75 by the end of year 3. This is an increase of $192.75 or 33.23%.

An investment in ET, NR and SKT is still profitable after three years in scenario 2 as each share price decreases by $0.25 per quarter sequentially

For my second scenario I choose to decrease the share price of ET, NRZ, and SKT by $0.25 quarterly on a consecutive basis. I wanted to illustrate how the power of compounding can in some cases turn an investment positive even if the overall share price has decreased. The starting point will be the same as scenario one as 500 shares are purchased of ET, NRZ, and SKT. By decreasing the share price of each stock by $0.25 quarterly for three years each company's stock will be worth $2.75 less per share at the end of three years. Without the quarterly dividends and distributions SKT would be a -18.56% return, NRZ would be a -16.52% return and ET would be a -20.93% return. Your original investment of $22,305 would decrease to $18,180. Since these three companies have such generous dividends and distributions on a quarterly basis through the power of compounding them your original investment would actually be positive even though each individual stock was down by at least 15%. At the end of the three years your $22,305 investment would be worth $25,576.95 for an increase of 14.67%.

In this scenario SKT's share price decreased -18.56% yet your actual investment would have increased from $7,410 to $8,261.25 for an 11.49% return. Over the three years you would have collected $2,455.42 in dividends which would have repurchased 184.45 shares of SKT. Those new shares would throw off an additional $65.48 in quarterly cash on top of your original $177.50. Your next quarterly dividend which would be in Q1 of year four would be $242.98.

NRZ under these parameters would have seen its share price decrease by -16.52% but because you reinvested the dividends your return would be 23.02% as your investment would grow from $8,325 to $10,241.52. Over the three years you would have collected $3,583.04 in dividends which would have repurchased 236.8 shares. The new shares would throw off an additional $118.4 in quarterly cash on top of your original $250. Your next quarterly dividend which would be in Q1 of year four would be $368.40.

ET's unit price would have fared the worst of the three as its units would have decreased by 20.93%. Even though the unit price would have decreased by more than 20% your original investment would have grown from $6,570 to $7,074.18 for an increase of 7.67%. Over the three-year period you would have collected $2,102.71 in distributions which would have repurchased an additional 180.86 units of ET. The new 180.86 units would throw off an additional $55.16 in quarterly distributions on top of your original $152.50. Your next quarterly dividend which would be in Q1 of year four would be $207.66.

At the end of the three-year period the initial investment of $22,305 would have grown to $25,576.95. This is an increase of 14.67% for a profit of $3,271.95. The power of compounding the dividends and distributions can in some cases erase a declining share price and still generate a positive investment. In this scenario an income seeker would be quite happy as their combined quarterly payout in Q1 of year one from the dividends and distribution of $580 would grow to $793.39 at the end of year three. Over the three years the quarterly payouts would have increased by $213.39 or 36.79% for simply reinvesting the dividends and distributions.

Conclusion

Sometimes you don't need huge upward swings to turn a profit in the stock market and you can actually make a buck with a stock that has lost some ground in its share price. I believe the combination of SKT, NRZ, and ET is a winning ticket for 2020 and beyond. If each of these stocks were to lose $0.25 sequentially on a quarterly basis over three years and you reinvest the cash which is dispersed, you will still be in the green. If the stocks stay flat over a three-year period, your investment would increase by 36.16%. If you're looking to generate dividend/distribution income I believe ET, NRZ, and SKT have solid businesses and are worth investigating on your own. Maybe they can become a staple in your dividend portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, NRZ, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.