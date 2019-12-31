Colgate-Palmolive: Not Enough Growth To Justify Its Valuation

The company is high quality, but its stock should be avoided until its valuation is more rational, which could come from either a share price decline or several years of earnings growth.

Going forward, CL will struggle to generate the level of earnings growth needed to justify its current valuation which may lead to years of share price underperformance.

2019 has seen CL’s share price rise by 16%, yet earnings per share have declined by 4%. This has led to an expansion in its P/E ratio to 25.

No one likes a negative report, especially in a bull market. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is a company that is hard to find negative things to say about when it comes to their brands, their history, or the stability of their business. But it helps to keep everything in perspective. While Colgate-Palmolive is a company that is hard to find negative things to say about, it is certainly not a stock that is hard to find negative things to say about.

For example, even though Colgate-Palmolive's share price has enjoyed a solid 2019 performance, rising by about 16%, its earnings are on track to close out 2019 with a 4% decline. The combination of these two factors has caused its P/E ratio to rise to 25 times earnings.

At this type of valuation, without a sustained period of meaningful earnings growth in the immediate future, Colgate-Palmolive's stock price could underperform the broader market for years to come. Unfortunately, sustained and meaningful earnings growth will be hard to come by considering the mature markets that Colgate competes in. To make matters worse, at 25 times earnings, buybacks are ineffective, and with most of CL's debt trading with 1%-2% yields, debt repayment is a terrible capital allocation choice.

This reality is likely to lead to an underperforming stock that takes years to grow into its valuation. I recommend investors avoid Colgate-Palmolive for the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

2019's declining earnings and rising stock price do not bode well for future stock price performance

Despite a 16% share price increase in 2019, Colgate-Palmolive's earnings per share are actually on track to come in 4% below their 2018 levels. The combination of falling earnings and a rising stock price creates an expanding valuation. At current prices, Colgate-Palmolive is trading around 25 times earnings.

Data by YCharts

Fans of the stock will no doubt suggest that Colgate's entrenched market share in the consumer staples industry justifies a premium valuation. Fans of the stock will also no doubt point out its multi-decade historical stock performance as justification for the rich valuation. But I would encourage investors to be mindful of a few things.

First of all, at 25 times earnings, Colgate is currently trading at a 30% premium to the S&P 500, as well as a 25% premium to its historical valuation of around 20 times earnings. Normally this type of valuation premium is followed by a sustained period of high earnings growth which allows a company to grow into its valuation. For Colgate, however, the next few years appear to be setting up for just low to mid single-digit earnings growth at best, making it very difficult for investors to see share price gains.

If, for example, Colgate increases earnings by 5% annually in 2020, 2021, and 2022, the company will be earning around $3.27 per share going into 2023. At current prices, this puts their P/E ratio at 21 times earnings, which is still a 5% premium to its long-term average. In other words, due to the current valuation, there is a very real possibility that Colgate's share price will be flat for the next few years and that in spite of years of growing earnings, it will still remain overvalued.

For those who feel that 5% earnings growth is an easy hurdle to clear, remember that this is a company that is currently growing slower than 5%. And, there are only so many ways to grow. Considering how mature Colgate's markets are and how entrenched their competition is, achieving just low single-digit organic sales growth without sacrificing margin through price investment is a challenge. Then you have to consider the fact that some of this low single-digit sales growth is needed simply to offset the natural rise in raw costs and SG&A expenses, and it doesn't even fall to the bottom line.

For those who think that Colgate can simply repurchase stock to show growth, at 25 times earnings buybacks are a very ineffective use of capital. Even if Colgate used the entirety of its excess cash flow after paying dividends to repurchase stock, they would likely only reduce their share count by about 2% annually. On top of this, in the most recent 10Q filing the company states that it actually intends to moderate its share repurchase activity over the next two years, which means counting on even just a 2% reduction in shares outstanding is a stretch.

Finally, debt repayment is not a practical option for generating any meaningful savings either. Over the next three years, Colgate has just under $550 million of debt maturing. This debt has an average interest rate of about 2.5% meaning repaying it would only save the company about $14 million pre-tax per year. The bottom line benefit to paying this off would be about a penny per share.

In other words, the easy paths to growing earnings: organic sales growth, share repurchases, or debt reduction, all indicate a company that will struggle to grow earnings per share by more than low single-digits over the next few years, making the current valuation of 25 times earnings a very challenging one.

Discounted cash flow analysis indicates CL is up to 35% overvalued

The classic valuation method for shares of stable companies is the discounted cash flow analysis method. This method cuts out all the noise and emotions of investing and clearly tells us whether a stock is undervalued, fairly priced, or overvalued. To anyone who isn't aware of this valuation method, it simply takes the estimated future earnings stream of a company and discounts those future earnings to account for the reality that a dollar of earnings in the future is worth less than a dollar of earnings today. In addition, discounting future earnings allows you to price in the risk that you are wrong in your estimation of future earnings.

To get started, we can use the calculator found by clicking here. For Colgate-Palmolive, we use $2.83 for our base earnings, which is 2019's earnings per share estimate. This estimate can be found by looking at the Zacks website.

If we use the consensus estimate for earnings growth for the next five years of 4.3% and an 11% discount rate, we can see that Colgate's intrinsic value is closer to $45 per share. If we increase the estimated growth rate to an ambitious 5%, Colgate's intrinsic value only rises to $50. Even if we both increase the estimated growth rate to 5% and decrease the discount rate to 10%, we still end up with an overvalued stock.

The point is that Colgate-Palmolive needs a level of growth going forward that I and analysts alike do not see as possible, simply just to justify its current stock price. To actually generate a solid market beating return going forward Colgate will require either some sort of catalyst to ignite significant earnings growth, a larger company to acquire Colgate at a premium to its current valuation, or the greater fool theory to be in full effect going forward. I think these are all low probability events.

Organic sales growth has accelerated in the past year, but it's not enough and may not be sustainable

With all the valuation issues I have highlighted, you may be wondering why Colgate-Palmolive has risen by 16% during the past year. Aside from the obvious reality that the broader market as a whole has risen, these gains are likely a result of the market reacting to organic sales growth accelerating from flat to +4% during 2019. This acceleration was driven by market share gains in toothpaste, as well as volume and pricing gains in Hill's Science Diet pet food.

These sales gains are indeed good news for shareholders, but to some extent, they simply offset rising SG&A costs. In addition, the ultimate reality is, any gains in market share will likely be met with increased price and advertising investments from very entrenched competitors who are simply not going to give up market share without a fight.

So while the market no doubt appreciates sales gains, the fact that they have failed to help the bottom line could be a reason why Colgate's 16% share price increase in 2019 was roughly only half the gains of the broader S&P 500.

One last consideration

For those who still aren't convinced that Colgate will underperform over the next couple of years, consider this. Proctor & Gamble (PG), one of Colgate's largest competitors, trades at roughly the same valuation of 25 times earnings, yet sports earnings growth projections that are 50% higher than Colgate does. To anyone looking for a new investment in this sector, this will no doubt weigh on their decisions.

There Isn't Enough Growth To Justify CL's Valuation

Investors would be wise to avoid purchases of Colgate-Palmolive at current prices. The company doesn't appear to be capable of showing the level of earnings growth that is necessary to justify its current stock price, leaving investors at risk of an underperforming stock going forward. While the stock has benefited from a bull market run in 2019, as well as an acceleration in sales growth from flat to +4%, it has too many challenges facing it from too many different angles to encourage rational buyers to step in and continue bidding the stock higher from here. A return to a more normal valuation around 20 times earnings (either through a 20% share price decline or several years of low single-digit earnings growth) would bring the stock closer to fair value at which point it would make for an intelligent purchase for conservative long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.